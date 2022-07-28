 Skip to content
(KATU)   Oregon temporarily joins 48 other states
484 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2022 at 5:07 PM (30 minutes ago)



aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Interesting how people who think self checkout is the devil incarnate, just obsess over gasoline self checkout.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Screw that!! When it's this hot, I want to stay in the car if possible.
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Interesting how people who think self checkout is the devil incarnate, just obsess over gasoline self checkout.


Have you been to the Warrenton Costco for gas? They have 1-2 attendants servicing 6 double-lines of cars. It is absolutely faster to pump your own gas when every driver is serving as their own attendant, vs waiting for 2 guys to get around to 24 cars. When I lived on the coast, we would spend sometimes 30 minutes waiting in line just for a spot at a gas pump. Self service also lets you pump gas more easily during off-peak hours, when attendants aren't working or are on breaks.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

delsydsoftware: aleister_greynight: Interesting how people who think self checkout is the devil incarnate, just obsess over gasoline self checkout.

Have you been to the Warrenton Costco for gas? They have 1-2 attendants servicing 6 double-lines of cars. It is absolutely faster to pump your own gas when every driver is serving as their own attendant, vs waiting for 2 guys to get around to 24 cars. When I lived on the coast, we would spend sometimes 30 minutes waiting in line just for a spot at a gas pump. Self service also lets you pump gas more easily during off-peak hours, when attendants aren't working or are on breaks.


Self checkout is faster too, but people always point out how it's a scam to save the companies money, (it is both.)  I'm just asking people to be consistent on self serve gas which is the same.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No, it's not the same.  You can put your hands all over my groceries but don't mess with my car.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Counterpoint:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They were unofficially doing this at some station due to the labor shortage. They would just put a sign on the door telling yu to serve yorself.
 
anuran
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Howcum I can't pump my own gas but libruls can pump electrons into their Elon Caminos?!?!
 
Tymast
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But now how will tweakers with more felony convictions than teeth get work?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Interesting how people who think self checkout is the devil incarnate, just obsess over gasoline self checkout.


I self-checkout for a few reasons. I can go slow enough to make sure each price is correct. And fragile items like chips or bread don't get crushed when tossed in the bag.
 
Tymast
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

anuran: Howcum I can't pump my own gas but libruls can pump electrons into their Elon Caminos?!?!

Pretty sure the answers are in the deleted emails from hillary on hunter biden's WII u
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Self-service is fine if you are dealing with simply defined products: diesel by the gallon, groceries with barcodes, one or two items at the hardware store. But, fresh fruits and vegetables, or items that are heavy or bulky and there's no handheld barcode reader, nope.  But until Lowe's can program my veterans discount into self-service, I'll wait in line.

Been in Oregon 18 years and not being able to pump my own fuel still bugs me. The heatwave will be over before either of our vehicles needs refueling.
 
whidbey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I still can't figure out why this really bothers anyone.

Of course, if that means more work for someone and less pay, yeah that makes sense.

Otherwise, they've got people to pump your gas for you. Whoopty f*cking doo.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: delsydsoftware: aleister_greynight: Interesting how people who think self checkout is the devil incarnate, just obsess over gasoline self checkout.

Have you been to the Warrenton Costco for gas? They have 1-2 attendants servicing 6 double-lines of cars. It is absolutely faster to pump your own gas when every driver is serving as their own attendant, vs waiting for 2 guys to get around to 24 cars. When I lived on the coast, we would spend sometimes 30 minutes waiting in line just for a spot at a gas pump. Self service also lets you pump gas more easily during off-peak hours, when attendants aren't working or are on breaks.

Self checkout is faster too, but people always point out how it's a scam to save the companies money, (it is both.)  I'm just asking people to be consistent on self serve gas which is the same.


How about letting the market work it out instead of the state mandating it.
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
it is hot as balls here. was over 100 degrees for the last few days, over 100 today and will be for the next few. people have died. I think the powers that be are more worried about gas station workers keeling over from heat stroke.
the problem is that people from Oregon literally don't know how to use a gas pump.
except motorcycle people who can always pump their own gas because having someone put their hands in your lap to fill the tank is awkward for both parties.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Happily not pumping gas in NJ!  Suck it losers!
 
