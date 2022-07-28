 Skip to content
(ABL13 Houston)   Time to reset the clock again. No, not that one   (abc13.com)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.boldomatic.com
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The clock gets reset whenever we green light a story that can't be read?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.com
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Fascinating...
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The reporters name (not that I could see the entire story) was Jhair Romero.  I wonder if that's any relation to Rick?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Gonna need a bigger wall for all these clocks.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
article is from July 12th, that's as far as i could get before the paywall kicked in.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
https://abc13.com/roderick-brooks-family-harris-county-deputy-shooting-body-camera-footage-does-not-show-full-story/12075130/

https://abc13.com/roderick-brooks-harris-county-deputy-shooting-garrett-hardin-body-cam-video/12067628/

Couple of viewable links
 
Mukster
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bad enough it's Texass but a pay wall?! That's a hard stop.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mukster: Bad enough it's Texass but a pay wall?! That's a hard stop.


Texas and their walls, am I right?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Pulverized With Punches" was the working title for Million Dollar Baby.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: "Pulverized With Punches" was the working title for Million Dollar Baby.


It's odd because it seems he was shot in the back of the head
 
asciibaron
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: https://abc13.com/roderick-brooks-family-harris-county-deputy-shooting-body-camera-footage-does-not-show-full-story/12075130/

https://abc13.com/roderick-brooks-harris-county-deputy-shooting-garrett-hardin-body-cam-video/12067628/

Couple of viewable links


thank you.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Should Brooks have resisted arrest and grabbed the cop's taser?  No.

Should the cop have shot Brooks in the back of the head?  Also no.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"The sheriff's office released the bodycam video on the same day Brooks' family laid him to rest in Longview, Texas."

No matter what anyone's opinion on what happened this is just kinda shiatty
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A photo of Roderick Brooks, who was shot and killed July 8, 2022, by a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy, sits on a table during a press conference with Deric Muhammad on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in Houston.

The family of the man who was killed by a Harris County Sheriff's Office sergeant in Westfield on Friday called the shooting "unjustified and unnecessary," adding that he was a victim of racism and police brutality.
Roderick Brooks, who authorities said had shoplifted from a nearby Dollar General and assaulted a clerk there moments earlier, died after an altercation with Sgt. G. Hardin, who used a Taser on him and then shot him in the neck. Hardin shot at Brooks when he grabbed at the sergeant's Taser, authorities said.


"For the city and the state to allow this type of ... racism, I've never seen anything like this," said Brooks' older sister, Demetria Brooks Glaze. "My brother was treated worse than an animal. Shoplifting does not warrant killing a man."

Demetria Brooks Blaze wipes her eyes as Haleem Muhammad speaks at a press conference with lawyer Sadiya Evangelista as they discuss the killing of Blaze's brother, Roderick Brooks, by police on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in Houston.

Demetria Brooks Blaze hugs lawyer Sadiya Evangelista as her sister, Sandra Brooks, wipes away tears following a press conference about their brother, Roderick Brooks, who was shot and killed July 8, 2022, by a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy, on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in Houston.

The incident began with a call to police from the discount store in the 2000 block of Cypress Creek Parkway, where the family's attorney, Sadiyah Evangelista, said Brooks shoplifted household goods.
Hardin spotted him nearby and began chasing him, at one point jumping out of his police cruiser without putting it in park and running after Brooks, Evangelista said witnesses told her.

They also said that after Brooks, 47, was shocked by the Taser and incapacitated, Hardin jumped on his back and "pulverized (him) with punches," the attorney continued.

The family and the sheriff's office disagree on what happened next. Brooks reached back and tried to gain control of Hardin's Taser, authorities said, but Evangelista and Brooks' family contend that he was defending himself against the "onslaught of punches" from the officer.

The sergeant's actions drew a sharp rebuke from Deric Muhammad, a local activism stalwart.
"The problem is that racist policing is alive and well in the United States of America, and I believe that Roderick Brooks was a victim of racist policing," he said. "(Hardin) was so hellbent on hog-tying this Black man that he abandoned all of his general orders."

Evangelista invoked the case of George Floyd, who grew up in Houston and whose 2020 murder at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sparked an international reckoning on police brutality and officer accountability.

"You would think that law enforcement officers ... would be on high alert, would be vigilant about the standard of care that they give and the de-escalation of crime," she said. "But in this case, that did not happen."
At the time of his death, Brooks had been free for hours on a personal recognizance bond stemming from a felony theft charge filed Thursday in which he was accused of stealing $124 worth of shampoo and beer from a Walmart, according to court records.

Despite several past shoplifting convictions, Brooks did not have a history of violence, his older sister said.
"My brother, he's always been in and out of trouble - but he's no murderer," Brooks Glaze had previously told the Houston Chronicle.

She remembered Brooks as a fun-loving and fiercely loyal brother who, despite not having any children of his own, got along well with the kids in his family.

"He played a lot, sometimes too much," she said with a chuckle. "But he was for the family, like he always was. I got upset with him when he made the choices he made, but he will always be my brother."
Brooks Glaze, who grew up in Longview in East Texas with her brother, also detailed the troubles he experienced early in life, including the deaths of their parents months apart when he was a child and her leaving him in their hometown when she moved to Houston a few years later.

"I regretted it every day," she said. "I should have brought him with me."

Hardin, identified in a Twitter post by Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in which he offered condolences to the family, is on mandatory leave.

Homicide and internal affairs investigators are reviewing the shooting, the sheriff's office said in a statement, as is the civil rights division of the Harris County District Attorney's Office. A grand jury will determine whether charges will be filed.

Meanwhile, Evangelista and Brooks' family are calling for body camera footage of the killing to be released and demanding more transparency from the sheriff's office.

"We can't live without the truth. We need justice," Evangelista said. "This family deserves to look at the last moments of Roderick's life."
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
After reading the details, I feel sorry for this guy not one bit.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Should Brooks have resisted arrest and grabbed the cop's taser?  No.

Should the cop have shot Brooks in the back of the head?  Also no.


Grab the taser (twice, as it turns out) and I have no sympathy.

People can yell about cops killing black men all they want.  Shiat, I'm white and have been stopped by police a bunch of times in my life and each time I was doing my best impression of a Simon Says champion you've ever seen.  Amazingly I've never been taxed or shot.  Funny how that works.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Should Brooks have resisted arrest and grabbed the cop's taser?  No.

Should the cop have shot Brooks in the back of the head?  Also no.


Details, details....
 
farkscience
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
asciibaron
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rent Party: IndyJohn: Should Brooks have resisted arrest and grabbed the cop's taser?  No.

Should the cop have shot Brooks in the back of the head?  Also no.

Details, details....


they do apparently matter.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So, the cop dropped the taser, right? Or are they claiming this guy managed to snag the taser out of the cop's hand while laying face-down on the ground and with the cop on his back?
 
kendelrio
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Should Brooks have resisted arrest and grabbed the cop's taser?  No.

Should the cop have shot Brooks in the back of the head?  Also no.


I don't undestand peopple who think it's an either/or situation. Sometime BOTH people are wrong.

Of course I don't think summary execution should be the punishment for ANY crime (except maybe for verticle video), I also don't think people should be out robbing and stealing.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bootleg: So, the cop dropped the taser, right? Or are they claiming this guy managed to snag the taser out of the cop's hand while laying face-down on the ground and with the cop on his back?


did you watch the bodycam video?  it answers your question, twice apparently.
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: After reading the details, I feel sorry for this guy not one bit.


A lack of sympathy is not mutually exclusive to believing his killing should be thoroughly investigated and any wrongdoing prosecuted.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kendelrio: Of course I don't think summary execution should be the punishment for ANY crime (


good to know you don't want the police to shoot and kill an active shooter.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Should Brooks have resisted arrest and grabbed the cop's taser?  No.

Should the cop have shot Brooks in the back of the head?  Also no.


Uh, you try to grab an officer's taser, you should be shot.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bootleg: So, the cop dropped the taser, right? Or are they claiming this guy managed to snag the taser out of the cop's hand while laying face-down on the ground and with the cop on his back?


Remeber a few years back innnnnn...St. Louis? Where a cop claimed he shot a guy that grabbed his taser then a little before the trial a bystander posted a phone video of the cop shooting a guy running from him then jogged up and set his taser next to him.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
groovypost.com
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: IndyJohn: Should Brooks have resisted arrest and grabbed the cop's taser?  No.

Should the cop have shot Brooks in the back of the head?  Also no.

Grab the taser (twice, as it turns out) and I have no sympathy.

People can yell about cops killing black men all they want.  Shiat, I'm white and have been stopped by police a bunch of times in my life and each time I was doing my best impression of a Simon Says champion you've ever seen.  Amazingly I've never been taxed or shot.  Funny how that works.


I don't have "sympathy" either

It's not about "sympathy"

It's about the fact that at the time the cop shot, Brooks did not pose an immediate threat of death or serious bodily injury that justified killing him. The taser had already been discharged and could only be used to inflict pain, not incapacitate, and could not be used at range.

Cops should not be killing people when they resist arrest-even violently-unless there is an actual direct and immediate threat of death or serious bodily injury.  And if a cop can't effectuate an arrest on their own, maybe disengage and get backup instead of killing somebody.

Brooks was a shiat stain.  Doesn't mean that we as a society should be okay with his summary of the execution.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kendelrio: IndyJohn: Should Brooks have resisted arrest and grabbed the cop's taser?  No.

Should the cop have shot Brooks in the back of the head?  Also no.

I don't undestand peopple who think it's an either/or situation. Sometime BOTH people are wrong.

Of course I don't think summary execution should be the punishment for ANY crime (except maybe for verticle video), I also don't think people should be out robbing and stealing.


Posting paywalled articles to Fark should also result in summary execution
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hoblit: (snip)


Thank you!
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Bootleg: So, the cop dropped the taser, right? Or are they claiming this guy managed to snag the taser out of the cop's hand while laying face-down on the ground and with the cop on his back?

Remeber a few years back innnnnn...St. Louis? Where a cop claimed he shot a guy that grabbed his taser then a little before the trial a bystander posted a phone video of the cop shooting a guy running from him then jogged up and set his taser next to him.


That was Walter Scott who was shot by Michael Slagel in North Charleston, SC. Scott was originally pulled over for a traffic stop.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Bootleg: So, the cop dropped the taser, right? Or are they claiming this guy managed to snag the taser out of the cop's hand while laying face-down on the ground and with the cop on his back?

Remeber a few years back innnnnn...St. Louis? Where a cop claimed he shot a guy that grabbed his taser then a little before the trial a bystander posted a phone video of the cop shooting a guy running from him then jogged up and set his taser next to him.


No alleging that he had the officer's taser in hand. Here is a still:

Fark user image
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bootleg: So, the cop dropped the taser, right? Or are they claiming this guy managed to snag the taser out of the cop's hand while laying face-down on the ground and with the cop on his back?


Right? I thought they used the kind that eject the prongs to stick in the other person. So he grabbed a taser that would only shock himself at that point?

I'm confused.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Bootleg: So, the cop dropped the taser, right? Or are they claiming this guy managed to snag the taser out of the cop's hand while laying face-down on the ground and with the cop on his back?

did you watch the bodycam video?  it answers your question, twice apparently.


From the clips in the article, I see the cop has it, then blackness, then the guy has it. Not how he got it. Unless there's another clip somewhere, or a more complete video, it doesn't answer my question at all.
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Bootleg: So, the cop dropped the taser, right? Or are they claiming this guy managed to snag the taser out of the cop's hand while laying face-down on the ground and with the cop on his back?

did you watch the bodycam video?  it answers your question, twice apparently.


The version I saw shows the taser in his hand, while face-down on the ground, but does not answer how it got to be within his reach.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We had a situation here locally that required the viewing of body cam footage. It was not lost on me that the local LEO put theres center chest so when you throw up your arms in typical fashion to aim a firearm all you see is their forearms. How convenient considering they spend the whole scenario on average with their arms in this position barking commands. So they can scream drop the pistol all day and all you have still is their word
 
