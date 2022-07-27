 Skip to content
(CNN)   "Assassin skills" "How to be stealthy"   (cnn.com) divider line
34
34 Comments     (+0 »)
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Roske has pleaded not guilty to the charge of attempting to assassinate a US justice.

Man, here's your chance to really shine in the annals of US history. Plead that you had a 2nd Amendment right to do it. Make the court say how stupid that is.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I just Googled "Assassin Skills" and from what I can see you can learn pretty much everything you need to know by playing Diablo 2, Assassin's Creed, or something called Guild Wars. There's also some pretty detailed information from Quora that I think would really round out your skillset.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, like nunchuck skills, bow hunting skills, computer hacking skills, assassin skills...
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again I say, leave the terrorism to the GQP.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: Again I say, leave the terrorism to the GQP.


A lot of success they had storming Congress. Even with inside help from politicians, the massive number of people marching on the Capitol, and maybe the Secret Service, they still got no politician to harm.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skills required to be an assassin

1. Don't leave an electronic or paper trail.
2. See #1.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More liberal incompetence. Do better next time
 
Frederf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was shooting for 3. Man's pregnant with twins! Talk about burying the lede.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have to google how to do something and it's not a minor house repair like a faucet. You shouldn't be googling how to do it, you're a farking idiot. Also if you're posting on boards, you're talking to the FBI or someone who works for them. And how'd you not learn where to stab someone in high school biology like a normal person?
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: Again I say, leave the terrorism to the GQP.


Which, again, I feel the need to say this: I get the impulse, but I believe it's wrong. If someone on the right planned to murder Supreme Court judges, Fox and the network formerly known as OAN would be falling all over themselves to explain why the assassinations were justified, and really, the judges were actually terrorists, so it's our patriotic duty to exercise our 2A rights.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Well I just Googled "Assassin Skills" and from what I can see you can learn pretty much everything you need to know by playing Diablo 2, Assassin's Creed, or something called Guild Wars. There's also some pretty detailed information from Quora that I think would really round out your skillset.


If there's any one universal truth that video games have taught me, it's that anyone can be virtually invisible and silent by simply crouching.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have had some questionable searches that I'm sure got me on a list somewhere (what steel is a rifle barrel made out of, melting point of 1095 steel, thermite temperature, etc). But at least I didn't come right out and ask google to get me on the FBI's radar.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: ...the man accused of attempting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh researched how to assassinate individuals and said he would be "shooting for 3" justices...

Before I pass sentence, I'd like to know specifically which three justices he was "shooting for."
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other words, "how not to be seen" ?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad he wasn't a Milford man...

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monty Python- How Not to be Seen
Youtube VokGd5zhGJ4
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
looked up terms like "most effective place to stab someone" and "quietest semi auto rifle,"

Sheesh.
Either just above the Atlas vertabra if you're sneaking up behind them, or two ribs down just above heart and do a sideways motion to sever the aorta from the front.
Use a bolt action/break-open if you're worried about noise.  All semi-autos vent gas out the ejection port.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DOCTORD000M: You know, like nunchuck skills, bow hunting skills, computer hacking skills, assassin skills...


wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I mean, if I were on the jury for this guy....just sayin'
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Young grasshopper will NEVER be Cricket.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

syrynxx: two ribs down just above heart


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Apparently this is one of those lesser known pro tips but:

If you are planning on murdering a federal official you really shouldn't be talking about that.
 
Theeng
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"How to be stealthy 101: Shut the fark up about your crimes"

102 is learning not to be greedy.
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm not sure calling the police on yourself before you come within sight of your target really counts as attempted murder. Maybe conspiracy considering he conspired (planned) to do it.

But failing to go through with a planned action isn't really attempting.

But I am not an attorney.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Wily Wombat: I'm not sure calling the police on yourself before you come within sight of your target really counts as attempted murder. Maybe conspiracy considering he conspired (planned) to do it.

But failing to go through with a planned action isn't really attempting.

But I am not an attorney.


Not an attorney either, but when you write something like this, your going to have a bad time:


Roske replied: "yeah but I could get at least one, which would change the votes for decades to come, and I am shooting for 3."
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: bluorangefyre: Again I say, leave the terrorism to the GQP.

Which, again, I feel the need to say this: I get the impulse, but I believe it's wrong. If someone on the right planned to murder Supreme Court judges, Fox and the network formerly known as OAN would be falling all over themselves to explain why the assassinations were justified, and really, the judges were actually terrorists, so it's our patriotic duty to exercise our 2A rights.


Why stop there? There's plenty of district judges and state legislators that are prime examples of what this ONE PERSON could accomplish. Imagine if the left took up arms. Happiness, since the right is a bunch of scared simps only worried about their own lives.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Skills required to be an assassin

1. Don't leave an electronic or paper trail.
2. See #1.


Hang on, let me write this down.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: syrynxx: two ribs down just above heart

[Fark user image image 540x304]


To be fair I got that from a Clancy novel. I prefer unarmed techniques.
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Wily Wombat: I'm not sure calling the police on yourself before you come within sight of your target really counts as attempted murder. Maybe conspiracy considering he conspired (planned) to do it.

But failing to go through with a planned action isn't really attempting.

But I am not an attorney.

Not an attorney either, but when you write something like this, your going to have a bad time:


Roske replied: "yeah but I could get at least one, which would change the votes for decades to come, and I am shooting for 3."


That's true. But still doesn't fit the plain language definition of an "attempt."

Otherwise, I attempted to mow my lawn this weekend, which is definitely more than my lazy ass accomplished.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

scanman61: DOCTORD000M: You know, like nunchuck skills, bow hunting skills, computer hacking skills, assassin skills...

[wompampsupport.azureedge.net image 640x960]


Looks like the head's fallen off his broom, again. Tell him to get another one from the supply closet and dock his pay for that.
 
rogue49
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don't know if to be grateful or not that he's incompetent... 🤔
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They didn't mention many hours of assassin training on YouTube he watched
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hobnail: Madman drummers bummers: Skills required to be an assassin

1. Don't leave an electronic or paper trail.
2. See #1.

Hang on, let me write this down.


idriselbaconspiracy.gif
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

