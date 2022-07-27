 Skip to content
(UPI)   Bear rings woman's doorbell in the middle of the night, something about an extended car warranty   (upi.com) divider line
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ding Dong Ditch was now part of den initiation.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Candygram!
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Maybe It's Because
Youtube tGQJce0pTwA
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Another Far Side come to life.
 
jdlenke
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
memeguy.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Watson said the bear is a regular visitor to her neighborhood and has destroyed two of her bird feeders."

Maybe the bear was seeing if they had any bird feeders to go.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Excuse  me, ma'am, but can you spare a moment to talk about my next meal?
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

skinink: "Watson said the bear is a regular visitor to her neighborhood and has destroyed two of her bird feeders."

Maybe the bear was seeing if they had any bird feeders to go.


Yeah, if bears regularly visit your neighborhood, you need to put the bird feeders away except over winter.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The bears selling extended warranties I can deal with. It's the pushy badgers selling solar you really have to watch out for. Little bastards won't take no for an answer.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Have bears here and they def will destroy bird feeders. They quite like seeds and the sweet hummingbird water.

A couple short bear CSBs: one year I switched to these iron metal stakes that hang bird feeders, the bears got wise and learned to push them right over out of the ground lol. They lasted a couple years, but the bears finally bent the iron over one day permanently.

I used to like having the front and back doors open for a few hours morning/eve just to blow the house out some, get some fresh O2. More than once saw a bear snoot looking in, and one day heard some clanging and banging in the kitchen, went out and no shiat, bear in my kitchen just eating bananas and knocked over the coffee sugar jar lol.

Just the other day, [new door closed - windows open policy lol] one was trying to claw at the kitchen window screen, but I hastily closed the window.

Not personally bothered by it, technically this was their territory for what, a million years before me? Typically they are fairly benign and fark off in a few minutes.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
While the bear was at the front door distracting the homeowner, his buddy was sneaking thru the cat flap in the back door to steal bacon and biscuits.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fullyautomatic: one day heard some clanging and banging in the kitchen, went out and no shiat, bear in my kitchen


LOL perfect timing!
 
