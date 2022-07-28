 Skip to content
(NBC DFW)   Dallas, Texas suburb can't have nice things, water supply edition   (nbcdfw.com)
    City, Plumbing, Water intoxication, City of Gunter, Wells, Aquifer, Desalination, Water crisis  
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how long till hoa start fining for not watering the lawn?
 
Lifeless [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard to feel sorry for them when they've got a golf course bigger than the rest of their town
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
did they privatize their water like their electrical grid to give the finger to the rest of the country? super sad., you sure showed me... something.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't live in the desert.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that place really considered a suburb?
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dallas, TX suburb" lol no. Not even close.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkQued: Don't live in the desert.


Gunter is plains, hills, and wooded areas.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this shiat going to become normal for people? Will nothing cause people to modify their behavior?
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
haha! let me laugh harder. Enjoy not showering, wearing smelly clothes, and having to use disposable cutlery and paper plates.

Don't worry, industry will get priority!

Enjoy the nice republican paradise!

Proud Republican!Proud Republican! Proud Republican! Proud Republican! Proud Republican!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Is this shiat going to become normal for people? Will nothing cause people to modify their behavior?


?. No.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jumac: how long till hoa start fining for not watering the lawn?


About two hours ago.
 
Vespers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But my grass!
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that well being supplied by lake mead too.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The second year I was in Oregon, the local water supplier had some problems and because I was on a hill, when the water level in the main tank hit 13 ft, I couldn't take a shower there wasn't enough water pressure.  At 9 ft, I would have a one-flush toilet, no refill.  So, I installed a 50 gallon surge tank in the garage. They never had as bad a problem so it was kind-of wasted. Until the phone company broke the water line on the road (3000 ft east and 300 down).  Because of the surge tank, I didn't know it had happened until the afternoon dog walk.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.wren.co/ Wren is a company that helps calculate your carbon footprint and can help you offset it with actions of donations to one of the projects. A current project is spreading basalt through the soil in Scotland forest areas to suck up and trap carbon when it falls via rain.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hmm. So that'swhat happens when you drain the aquifer.... Who'd a thought?

</s>
 
Ivan Mectin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, here in the Great Lakes area where I  Iive, we have plenty.  Don't live in the desert.  TY Sam.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My water utility tracks usage in hourly increments, but it bills based on monthly usage. In the not-too-distant future, I can see daily billing becoming a thing (still paid monthly, though). Something like: the first 50 gallons of daily use is billed at a certain price, and then the price double for the subsequent 50 and quadruples for everything over 100.

It could also be based on household size, with larger households paying a higher fixed charge but in return getting a higher allotment for each price level. (But then you have all the bureaucracy surrounding having to prove how many people actually live someplace. Maybe just base the fixed charge and allotment on the number of bedrooms a house has.)

What would be helpful for customers is a wireless LCD readout that gets data from the meter and shows the daily usage in real-time. It could hang on a wall or sit on the kitchen counter. Something to help people be more mindful of their water usage.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Is that place really considered a suburb?


Apparently it's part of the Sherman-Denison metro area, quite some way from Dallas-Ft Worth.  Kind of like if you called Fresno a suburb of LA
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FarkQued: Don't live in the desert.


And learn geography, too.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

VoiceOfReason499: My water utility tracks usage in hourly increments


Weird, creepy, "the future has arrived" moment:

Today I took my mom on errands and she tells me a story how their village called her to tell her they noticed excess water usage and was asking if maybe there was a leak. My dad checked the toilets and stuff and nothing was amiss. The clerk at the village said it was "a couple hundred gallons" in excess use, which isn't a huge amount but also could be for low volume users. The clerk continued to say they noticed there was a spike in use around midnight and wondered if someone was stealing water out of their outside tap. My dad had to tell them that my mom has sleep disorders, keeps an unusual schedule, and midnight is when she gets in the shower.

So, yeah, their village has water meters and monitoring software that can apparently notice and flag a spike in use of about 200 gallons and give the clerk knowledge that someone in the house is using water around midnight.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: El_Dan: Is that place really considered a suburb?

Apparently it's part of the Sherman-Denison metro area, quite some way from Dallas-Ft Worth.  Kind of like if you called Fresno a suburb of LA


These days, they've all grown together.  Sherman used to be halfway a bedroom community for North Dallas.  But with everything being built up on 75, I'd call it a suburb.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: El_Dan: Is that place really considered a suburb?

Apparently it's part of the Sherman-Denison metro area, quite some way from Dallas-Ft Worth.  Kind of like if you called Fresno a suburb of LA


No, Fresno is much further from city center. This is like calling Oxnard or Santa Clarita a suburb of LA.
 
Iczer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: [Fark user image 700x1100]


It's actually further along than that. There's already been a decrease in snow pack and sea ice, and there are some dumbasses on the East Coast that live on an island just off Maryland or something that claim their island is shrinking due to "erosion" and totally not rising sea levels.

You can probably guess their political affiliation and collective IQ just from that sentence.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
farkregurgitator
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FarkQued: Don't live in the desert.


Tell us you're stupid without telling us you're stupid.
 
Kiler
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
God is just punishing them for touching their tralala. You know, their ding ding ding.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: VoiceOfReason499: My water utility tracks usage in hourly increments

Weird, creepy, "the future has arrived" moment:

Today I took my mom on errands and she tells me a story how their village called her to tell her they noticed excess water usage and was asking if maybe there was a leak. My dad checked the toilets and stuff and nothing was amiss. The clerk at the village said it was "a couple hundred gallons" in excess use, which isn't a huge amount but also could be for low volume users. The clerk continued to say they noticed there was a spike in use around midnight and wondered if someone was stealing water out of their outside tap. My dad had to tell them that my mom has sleep disorders, keeps an unusual schedule, and midnight is when she gets in the shower.

So, yeah, their village has water meters and monitoring software that can apparently notice and flag a spike in use of about 200 gallons and give the clerk knowledge that someone in the house is using water around midnight.


WTF
 
cefm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In this land of drought and sun,
We don't flush for number one.
In this land of daring do,
We don't flush for number two!
 
farkregurgitator
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

chucknasty: did they privatize their water like their electrical grid to give the finger to the rest of the country? super sad., you sure showed me... something.


No, Chuck, the population of Gunther in BFE wasn't trying to show you anything. And it's not because anyone cares about Gunther in BFE, it's because literally no one gives a shiat about you.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sorry, I can't hear you over all the farking awesome.

Fark user imageView Full Size


But don't worry, we're also 700' over elevation.

If it's this and some worse we'll be fine. Sweaty and dealing with flooding, but fine.

Texas desert folk? Pack your bags. Iowa is nice this time of year.

But it's okay, we can all live around this. So much empty on the shore and inland across the northern Upper Mid.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

farkregurgitator: chucknasty: did they privatize their water like their electrical grid to give the finger to the rest of the country? super sad., you sure showed me... something.

No, Chuck, the population of Gunther in BFE wasn't trying to show you anything. And it's not because anyone cares about Gunther in BFE, it's because literally no one gives a shiat about you.


actually it's just the first one, insurrectionists care a lot about being perceived as owning the libs, probably more than anything else, including their own health
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

farkregurgitator: chucknasty: did they privatize their water like their electrical grid to give the finger to the rest of the country? super sad., you sure showed me... something.

No, Chuck, the population of Gunther in BFE wasn't trying to show you anything. And it's not because anyone cares about Gunther in BFE, it's because literally no one gives a shiat about you.


sorry, tardwell, did I mess with Texas? wasn't trying to get your fur up, I didn't even bring up how chili includes beans unless you can't afford beans or how the cowboys wear their away jerseys at home because they wish they were anywhere else.
Houston and Austin have some smart people mostly because of oil and tech but TX is mostly a wasteland of derp. the whole state was created by a bunch of back stabbing assholes. Mexico let Americans in and welcomed them. the Americans turned on them. the state was founded in dickishness  and nothing has changed except the cocky attitude. the lone star on your flag is your amazon rating.
if you will excuse me I need to limp off to recover from your scathing insults.
 
farkregurgitator
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chucknasty: farkregurgitator: chucknasty: did they privatize their water like their electrical grid to give the finger to the rest of the country? super sad., you sure showed me... something.

No, Chuck, the population of Gunther in BFE wasn't trying to show you anything. And it's not because anyone cares about Gunther in BFE, it's because literally no one gives a shiat about you.

sorry, tardwell, did I mess with Texas? wasn't trying to get your fur up, I didn't even bring up how chili includes beans unless you can't afford beans or how the cowboys wear their away jerseys at home because they wish they were anywhere else.
Houston and Austin have some smart people mostly because of oil and tech but TX is mostly a wasteland of derp. the whole state was created by a bunch of back stabbing assholes. Mexico let Americans in and welcomed them. the Americans turned on them. the state was founded in dickishness  and nothing has changed except the cocky attitude. the lone star on your flag is your amazon rating.
if you will excuse me I need to limp off to recover from your scathing insults.


Uh oh, that one seemed to hit home, Chuck. Sorry you got so mad you had to post a wall of text that I'm not going to read. Protip though, living in Oregon isn't a personality trait. You'll still be a cock no matter where you choose to torture your neighbors.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NathanAllen: Sorry, I can't hear you over all the farking awesome.

[Fark user image 425x601]

But don't worry, we're also 700' over elevation.

If it's this and some worse we'll be fine. Sweaty and dealing with flooding, but fine.

Texas desert folk? Pack your bags. Iowa is nice this time of year.

But it's okay, we can all live around this. So much empty on the shore and inland across the northern Upper Mid.


looks like someone spilled oil into an algae filled puddle of water.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NathanAllen: Sorry, I can't hear you over all the farking awesome.

[Fark user image 425x601]

But don't worry, we're also 700' over elevation.

If it's this and some worse we'll be fine. Sweaty and dealing with flooding, but fine.

Texas desert folk? Pack your bags. Iowa is nice this time of year.

But it's okay, we can all live around this. So much empty on the shore and inland across the northern Upper Mid.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
