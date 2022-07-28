 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Subby's high school changing it's team name 'Rebels' due to white supremacy associations. Which didn't make sense in the first place since this is Canada   (windsor.ctvnews.ca) divider line
22
    More: Spiffy, English-language films, Education, wealthy dentist accused, Hunting, The New School, Mascot, Rifle, Flight attendant  
•       •       •

160 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2022 at 2:15 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My son's HS mascot was the Rebels as in Civil War.  Caused quite a bit of debate. I had the perfect solution...make Luke, Leah, and Han their mascot. Problem solved
 
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i initially read this as they were changing their name to the rebels.  i thought "wtf was it before, the klansman?"
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: My son's HS mascot was the Rebels as in Civil War.  Caused quite a bit of debate. I had the perfect solution...make Luke, Leah, and Han their mascot. Problem solved


Until Disney's lawyers come calling
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe change it to Rebeliques?
 
Reverborama
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They should have thought this through.  The opposing team's fans will refer to them as "The Stinkers."  Loudly.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, white supremacy is very much a problem in Canada. See Pat King, Tamara Lynch, and Maxime Bernier.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: My son's HS mascot was the Rebels as in Civil War.  Caused quite a bit of debate. I had the perfect solution...make Luke, Leah, and Han their mascot. Problem solved


They went with Jar Jar.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Billy Idol will wake up tonight, read this and chuckle.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They could have went with "Fenians", I suppose.
 
Pfighting Polish [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I will never understand white supremacy.

Watch a sporting event, listen to some music or go anywhere near a dance floor. We're not superior.

We all have strengths and weaknesses. Treat everyone with a pulse as an individual and give them equal opportunity.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Missed opportunity for celebrity endorsement
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They should have gone with "Toadies"
 
fugitivepope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, there's always the Orofino, Idaho High School's Maniacs.

"The Idaho Alliance for the Mentally Ill earlier this month wrote a letter to the board requesting the mascot be abandoned because it stigmatizes and ''perpetuates the old stereotype attached to the mentally ill.'Orofino is the home of State [mental] Hospital North."

https://lmtribune.com/education/controversial-high-school-nickname-the-maniac-will-stay-in-orofino-school-board-decides-to-keep/article_5a56a3fc-9754-5d6d-817a-66a9109be386.html
 
Number 216
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Keep the name and change the mascot

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Canadian Rebels?

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
At first I was like oh geez but then I googled and it's across the river from Detroit so yeah he better change their name or going to get their ass kicked

I guess little over 50% of Canadians Live south of the United States but north of the Mason Texton line it's wacky I know I always think of Canada is the far north how many Negroes could there be
 
ubermensch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Interesting Chicago Tribune article about a similar situation in west central Illinois. School still hasn't changed.

https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/ct-xpm-2003-09-14-0309140318-story.html
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When I lived on the western slope of Colorado I think there were three insert :-)
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It least they're changing it to Stingers.  Unlike these assholes.  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lost_Coon_Lake
 
kukukupo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fugitivepope: Well, there's always the Orofino, Idaho High School's Maniacs.

"The Idaho Alliance for the Mentally Ill earlier this month wrote a letter to the board requesting the mascot be abandoned because it stigmatizes and ''perpetuates the old stereotype attached to the mentally ill.'Orofino is the home of State [mental] Hospital North."

https://lmtribune.com/education/controversial-high-school-nickname-the-maniac-will-stay-in-orofino-school-board-decides-to-keep/article_5a56a3fc-9754-5d6d-817a-66a9109be386.html


Don't see a huge issue with that one.  Maybe they are maniacs on the dance floor?
 
Al Czervik
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Midgets are fair game though:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Estherville-Lincoln_Central_Community_School_District
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ less than a minute ago  
People like to think of themselves as rebels, mavericks or free thinkers, but in reality people who actually ARE rebels, mavericks, or free thinkers aren't tolerated in society as it disrupts everyday life and people REALLY hate that. The only thing I've seen that's talked up/respected as much in fiction but not tolerated in real life is a willful woman who speaks her mind.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.