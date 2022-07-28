 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Like I always say, "never kiss a Cambridge researcher on the bronze age"   (bbc.com) divider line
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Daily Mail headline:
"Immigrants probably raped everyone and are responsible for bringing sexually transmitted diseases to the UK".
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slaxl: Daily Mail headline:
"Immigrants probably raped everyone and are responsible for bringing sexually transmitted diseases to the UK".


That was the Swedish and in their defense, they caught it raping the French.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was going to post this with a MUCH better headline, but my cold sores flared up
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x499]


Herpes, uh, finds a way.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
one more thing that will be proven incorrect in a few years. no wonder so many prefer the relief of religion over the bullshiat of science.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When I'm sad I cut myself

/another piece of caek
 
whitroth
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: one more thing that will be proven incorrect in a few years. no wonder so many prefer the relief of religion over the bullshiat of science.


"Bullshiat of science"? Really? Then the question becomes what are you doing posting here, since a) a computer on your desk or lap) and b) the Internet are both science-based?

But please feel free to show us how the invisible man in the sky talks to you.
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Slaxl: Daily Mail headline:
"Immigrants probably raped everyone and are responsible for bringing sexually transmitted diseases to the UK".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
