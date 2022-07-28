 Skip to content
(Vice) Weeners Mexican grandmother's dying wish of having a giant dick on her grave granted by her family (w/pics)   (vice.com) divider line
    More: Weeners, Family, Doa Cata, courtesy of lvaro Mota Limn, statue of penis, MEXICO CITY, final product, grandson lvaro Mota Limn, great-grandmother  
1120 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2022 at 2:00 PM



31 Comments
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigh, I'll get it out of the way

media1.giphy.comView Full Size


/carry on
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
looks like it was made out of Hubba Bubba.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sounds like an awesome abuela

I am glad the family honored her wish and think that it was a very cool thing to do.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"So where did we bury Abuela Edgelord?"
*sees six-foot dick statue*
"...ah, never mind."
 
zez
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
:Doña Cata, as she was lovingly known throughout the small town of Misantla in the eastern state of Veracruz, had a particular affinity for penises"
 
deadsanta
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Free spirit gonna free spirit, the 60s didn't just happen in the USA.
 
fat boy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They had particular difficulty with the testicles

As one does
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wonder how specific she got. They really wanted definition on that main vein.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sorry I never had drinks with her, I bet she was a hoot.
 
evilmousse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
someone should have flicked a doorstop spring when they unveiled it
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The penis statue on Doña Cata's grave took a team of 12 people nearly a month to build. They had particular difficultly with the testicles.

Don't we all, don't we all.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She sounds like she was fun.
 
gbv23
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
As we say in Greece:

Get Your Yia Yia's Out
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hey, if it was her wish? Go her.

I want to have a pendant made out of NY ashes, so I can haunt people. Fun is where you find it.

/no, I do not believe I will become a sentient noncorporeal entity
//but it WOULD be funny.
///s
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm sure she was a Farker... never mind she had kids, so she couldn't be a virgin.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
OK....
 
fat boy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
Meanwhile in Iran...
 
chewd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
It was originally this but she later changed her mind
 
guestguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did the grandfather's grave have a giant vagina?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Ktonos
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I love her style...good on her and to the people who worked to make that happen.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack of All Games
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As long as the rest of the town was ok with it, go wild.
It sounds like most were cool but some objected. Maybe they were just buzzkills and rightly ignored, but I think this might be a little excessive for a shared memorial space.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 500x889]


Needs more aqualungs...
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hobnail: looks like it was made out of Hubba Bubba.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sources say Mr. Cruz is expected to be removed shortly, but the grounds crew  left  it at least 72 hours to be respectful...
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How did she die?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
She must have made many happy over the years.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

evilmousse: someone should have flicked a doorstop spring when they unveiled it


We don't know that they didn't!
Also, anyone else notice that the balls look kind of - blue?
 
