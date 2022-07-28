 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Delay in morning commute after ferry makes hard landing. Passengers also expected to have made a hard landing in their pants   (twitter.com) divider line
    Scary  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More pictures: KOMO
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"offshore dolphin"??

There are land-dolphins?
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grebuloner: More pictures: KOMO


Damn! I've been in one those ferries before, they're solid boats...that's an impact...glad they said everyone's ok
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: "offshore dolphin"??

There are land-dolphins?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: chewd: "offshore dolphin"??

There are land-dolphins?

[Fark user image 434x289]


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Moored,

Shift colors
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Guide tower?" Naw, let's call them "dolphins" just to mess with everybody and make situations more confusing.
 
Marshal Tito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Grebuloner: More pictures: KOMO


Sinclair should be avoided when possible.
https://www.kuow.org/stories/ferry-crashes-into-dock-in-west-seattle
https://www.king5.com/article/news/local/fauntleroy-service-suspended-ferry-hard-landing-dock/281-8e23f124-c4b1-477a-b797-d917e8e25e86
https://mynorthwest.com/3578281/ferry-crashes-docks-fauntleroy-terminal-damaging-itself-several-cars/
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Little Shored Fauntleroy
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

chewd: "offshore dolphin"??

There are land-dolphins?


They're called land sea-dolphins. And I tame them.


/A dolphin is the same thing as a bollard, just in the water off a marina instead of between the mall doors and the parking lot.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

brap: Little Shored Fauntleroy


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Grebuloner: More pictures: KOMO


Wow! On land they would call that a major accident, not a hard landing. Also learned what an offshore dolphin is from the nice illustration.
 
fat boy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: chewd: "offshore dolphin"??

There are land-dolphins?

They're called land sea-dolphins. And I tame them.


/A dolphin is the same thing as a bollard, just in the water off a marina instead of between the mall doors and the parking lot.


"Fun" fact, bollards originally were also used in docking, principally for mooring ships. The term was applied to the safety devices put alongside roads and parking areas later.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: chewd: "offshore dolphin"??

There are land-dolphins?

They're called land sea-dolphins. And I tame them.


/A dolphin is the same thing as a bollard, just in the water off a marina instead of between the mall doors and the parking lot.


But they're bollards on ships and docks... I'm so confused.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

chewd: "offshore dolphin"??

There are land-dolphins?


Well you see I dated this gal once who was into water... uhhh... actually you know what never mind
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Paging Rand Paul, Rand Paul. A state is going to need federal disaster relief. Get to the Senate immediately to block the release of funds.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I bet that spilled the captain's road soda all over his iPad.
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bloody ferries.
Monty Python's Military Fairy
Youtube W2jgrGtiYHE
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Whelp, there might be an opening for a ferry captain.

Damn though. If you want to get from Seattle to Vashon Island, you'll have to drive to Tacoma to get on a ferry? That'll add a couple hours to a commute.
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

guestguy: Zik-Zak: chewd: "offshore dolphin"??

There are land-dolphins?

[Fark user image 434x289]

[64.media.tumblr.com image 540x540]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Bremerton commuters will have to drive all the way around Puget Sound. Yikes.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Grey's Anatomy already did this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Natalie Portmanteau: chewd: "offshore dolphin"??

There are land-dolphins?

They're called land sea-dolphins. And I tame them.


/A dolphin is the same thing as a bollard, just in the water off a marina instead of between the mall doors and the parking lot.

But they're bollards on ships and docks... I'm so confused.


Sailors do not like for landsmen to understand us.

Useless piece of trivia: In parts of Europe, what would be called a dolphin in English is known as a duc d'albe. The name refers to the Duke of Alba (not the opera), a particularly hated 16th century governor of Flanders. Dutch sailors would cry out his name as they threw mooring lines, wishing that they were instead putting a rope around his neck.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There used to be a tiny ferry in WA that was kinda scary it was so small. I remember riding on it on a camping trip with my folks during a storm. We were coming into the dock and there was a really strong side wind. Ferry captain had to try multiple times to get it into the dock. Wind would blow it to the side, they'd have to stop, back out, then come in again, trying to get the angle right. Finally made it after 3 or 4 tries.

/csb and good times
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sure hope whidbey didn't get rammed.
 
majestic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Was Al Czervik the captain?
 
hailstorm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Before clicking I was thinking it may not be Washington, and if it is the only one that could possibly affect me is Fauntleroy. I'll take those odds.
 
jimzdat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: There used to be a tiny ferry in WA that was kinda scary it was so small. I remember riding on it on a camping trip with my folks during a storm. We were coming into the dock and there was a really strong side wind. Ferry captain had to try multiple times to get it into the dock. Wind would blow it to the side, they'd have to stop, back out, then come in again, trying to get the angle right. Finally made it after 3 or 4 tries.

/csb and good times


That sounds almost like the old Tahoma that ran between Steilacoom and Anderson Island - only held 9 cars, IIRC.

/Grew up on Anderson, lived there between '76 and '88
 
Bad Dad Why
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
https://imgur.com/BzEw2OG
 
Bad Dad Why
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
