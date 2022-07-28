 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Naked Eyes, Peter Murphy, Nick Heyward, Pixies, REM, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #374. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friday already?
Alley oop everyone
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh. Hearing Lush yesterday reminded me that Miki's book has just been released
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Friday already?
Alley oop everyone


It's Friday for me, I don't have to work tomorrow. I'll be going to a music festival. My first live music event in nearly 2 1/2 years. Sadly, a friend I was really looking forward to seeing there just tested positive for...you know.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Friday already?
Alley oop everyone

It's Friday for me, I don't have to work tomorrow. I'll be going to a music festival. My first live music event in nearly 2 1/2 years. Sadly, a friend I was really looking forward to seeing there just tested positive for...you know.


Oh that's sucks.
Hope you still manage to have a great time though
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Anybody have a version of this (or any of their other  music, for that matter) with better sound quality?

Laughing At Your Pain - Zero Le Creche
Youtube CXFK_nvDyWo
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Friday already?
Alley oop everyone

It's Friday for me, I don't have to work tomorrow. I'll be going to a music festival. My first live music event in nearly 2 1/2 years. Sadly, a friend I was really looking forward to seeing there just tested positive for...you know.


Monkeypox? Ooooh, grim.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: I'll be going to a music festival. My first live music event in nearly 2 1/2 years. Sadly, a friend I was really looking forward to seeing there just tested positive for...you know.


Yaay you! Nothing better than some live music!

I'll be scroobed today, I think; have a zoom meeting that means money, and I'd like to see how it turns out. I might get fairly tricky and play our stuff in the background on my phone, their yammering on the comp, and do my usual empty-headed prattling in here when I can.

In any case, avante!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh. And guess who ended up with a 20 euro Dead Lincoln poster?

Yep.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Here I be.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 400x533]


I soo need that shower curtain...
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Keeping my fingers crossed -- no meetings scheduled this afternoon.

Yet.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

perigee: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 400x533]

I soo need that shower curtain...


Shower curtain

/First relevant Spamazon link, no warranties about price or quality implied
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: perigee: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 400x533]

I soo need that shower curtain...

Shower curtain

/First relevant Spamazon link, no warranties about price or quality implied


The "compare with similar items" section is interesting. Knowing a lot of software developers, I can understand how they got there.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: /First relevant Spamazon link, no warranties about price or quality implied


Donkey Chins - Mrs. Perigee is going over to her sisters next week, and a cat-butt-licking WTF will be a nice surprise for her when she gets back.

In other news, I will be left to my own devices for the next week. That is Such a bad idea. My devices are always fairly self-destructive and bad...

.... Wheeee!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Been binge listing to Shonen Knife.

For those that don't answer to socalnewwaver, the ladies put together an album of Ramones covers called Osaka Ramones that I highly recommend for your weekend enjoyment.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I used to think LGT meant "Let's get together."
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: perigee: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 400x533]

I soo need that shower curtain...

Shower curtain

/First relevant Spamazon link, no warranties about price or quality implied


Fark user imageView Full Size


LOLOLOLOL
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: perigee: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 400x533]

I soo need that shower curtain...

Shower curtain

/First relevant Spamazon link, no warranties about price or quality implied


Ordered.

They also offed me a parrot perch - I have no idea why.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pista: ANDizzleWI: perigee: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 400x533]

I soo need that shower curtain...

Shower curtain

/First relevant Spamazon link, no warranties about price or quality implied

[Fark user image 658x322]

LOLOLOLOL


That wasn't me who wrote that :p
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hey everybody!
I'm here. Hungry.
Contemplating the shower curtain ANDizzleWI found. Want, definitely want.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: ANDizzleWI: perigee: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 400x533]

I soo need that shower curtain...

Shower curtain

/First relevant Spamazon link, no warranties about price or quality implied

[Fark user image 658x322]

LOLOLOLOL

That wasn't me who wrote that :p


We believe you


thousands wouldn't
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There's the intro!
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jasonvatch: ANDizzleWI: perigee: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 400x533]

I soo need that shower curtain...

Shower curtain

/First relevant Spamazon link, no warranties about price or quality implied

Ordered.

They also offed me a parrot perch - I have no idea why.


It's for the demon the cats are summoning.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hiya!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
