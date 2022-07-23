 Skip to content
(Oddity Central)   2017: Man eats festive ham sandwich. Present day: Man still can't stop farting from said sandwich   (odditycentral.com) divider line
35
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Take this ( brand doesn't matter)and to suppress the undesirable bacteria in your gut and eat some yogurt and other probiotics afterwards.

It's a type of yeast that can knock down bad bacteria, especially C. Difficile a nasty one that is fairly common and causes long term digestion issues.

/I have a distant relative where when eating food they prepare we have had this kind of problem occur several times. Used what I posted above to clear it up.
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same thing happened to me. Only I didn't have the runs or cramps, just the farting. And I ate that sandwich in 1957.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't call it a shiat sandwich for nothing.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Energy crisis solved?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frankfurt Christmas Market Ltd, claim environmental health officers only found e.coli on a knife, but no salmonella.

Only e.coli? I'll have two then.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That wasn't ham.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Festive Ham Sandwich and the Shart Attacks is the name of my Christmas covers polka band.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When that happens to me, I drink a lot of alcohol.  Usually rum or vodka or both.
When that doesn't happen to me I also drink a lot of alcohol.
Results may vary.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

buserror: [Fark user image 350x320]


My first thought as well.

Lets hope this guy gets some of the benefits, instead of just having the BG's for 5 years.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's called post-infection IBS.  You get food poisoning, dysentery, etc. so bad it permanently damages your digestive tract.  Gas, diarrhea, and cramps become a way of life.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
back when i had triple hernia surgery they put me on a round of heavy antibiotics which pretty much took out my gut bacteria... four days into recovery i had the nastiest indigestion going on, farting, pain, shiats, all of it.  i asked my recovery nurse (mom) to get me some kefir drinkable yogurt, which worked literally overnight to take care of the symptoms...
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: When that happens to me, I drink a lot of alcohol.  Usually rum or vodka or both.
When that doesn't happen to me I also drink a lot of alcohol.
Results may vary.


Take some colon blow, and drink a shiatload of water for a couple days. REALLY empty yourself out, until you feel like a hollowed out husk of a human.

Then take probiotics, drink so yakults, and eat the Jamie lee Curtis yogurt for a couple weeks.

You can eat taco bell and shiat like a regular man.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Homer's Sandwich
Youtube myS1eF3sWGk
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What a festive ham might look like...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: [media0.giphy.com image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


Dammit.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ham on Five
Youtube fsj8F8wvupU
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Reading this on the toilet, article really hits home.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Two words:

Fecal transplant.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dear everyone. Short of a confirmed outbreak of ________ from __________, you think you know what caused your food poisoning, but you very well may not. Many food-borne illnesses take up to days to manifest. People often blame it on the last thing they ate before they started to feel ill or on the thing they threw up. When it was actually the festival ham sandwich from three days ago that was the culprit. Or you have norovirus which you probably got from a human being who had norovirus.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Festive Ham Sandwich and the Shart Attacks is the name of my Christmas covers polka band.


I love your latest release.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"A Private Function" - Maggie Smith, Michael Palin
Youtube 8hDewC-7HUQ

The trials of fattening an unlicensed pig for the purpose of a grand soiree in postwar Britain.
Really underappreciated
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i am so ready to take out a gallon of mineral oil so I can have a complete and total barf-o-rama.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hi, I'm Science, and I didn't say that.

/also, that's not how biology works.
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bughunter: Two words:

Fecal transplant.


cat_paper.jpg
I should start a celebrity fecal transplant business
 
whidbey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I mean damn, this headline is TOTAL FARK.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
bullshiat. when I turned 50 I became an absolute gas attack machine. my Father before me was a master of the ass trumpet; neighbors from across the street would make comment. getting old ain't for pussies.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
stay away...

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Every time I fart around the house I always say to my wife "must have been that _____ I ate today". I just realized I could have saved myself so much time by just blaming the one thing I ate and sticking with it for years
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size


/
artslife.comView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Promo Sapien: baronbloodbath: Festive Ham Sandwich and the Shart Attacks is the name of my Christmas covers polka band.

I love your latest release.


I think it stinks.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
meme-generator.comView Full Size
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sup?
 
