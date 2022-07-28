 Skip to content
LA can't have nice things, Viaduct edition
33
•       •       •

TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Social media driven infrastructure disruption.

What a time to be alive.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
*eyeroll*

Maybe if the cops parked themselves on the bridge, and had an actual presence on the bridge, then they wouldn't need to shut down the bridge.
German in Venice on Youtube has been vlogging what's been going on with the bridge.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
maybe if they designed things better....
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maybe the cops should apply a nice layer of diesel and watch the Drifters sail onto the tracks.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTA: Moore said Tuesday at a police commission meeting. "Despite the hundreds of impounds and citations and arrests...."

Police have made more than 57 citations and impounded six vehicles over the last four days, according to Moore.

Is it HUNDREDS of impounds or only SIX?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Did Christine Gregoire move to LA?

/shout out to Seattle Farkers
 
chewd
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sounds like the local residents really like their new party bridge.

Seems like a win to me.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That reminds me. I need a haircut.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
c-fa.cdn.smule.comView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
These people live by a code, a code of living life a quarter mile at a time, a code you wouldn't understand.
 
Thingster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: FTA: Moore said Tuesday at a police commission meeting. "Despite the hundreds of impounds and citations and arrests...."

Police have made more than 57 citations and impounded six vehicles over the last four days, according to Moore.

Is it HUNDREDS of impounds or only SIX?


Intentionally ambiguous language.

They've probably made a hundred and one ("hundreds") of impounds PLUS citations PLUS arrests.

But phrasing it that way makes it sound like hundreds of compounds, to scare people into thinking there's a high likelihood of losing their car if they come down.

Most of these folks DGAF about an arrest, but lose a car? Hell no.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: FTA: Moore said Tuesday at a police commission meeting. "Despite the hundreds of impounds and citations and arrests...."

Police have made more than 57 citations and impounded six vehicles over the last four days, according to Moore.

Is it HUNDREDS of impounds or only SIX?


That is for all the other bridges and roadways, too.   The new bridge is only one instance.

The one driver who wrecked their car on the bridge and abandoned it was driving a Dodge Charger.  So not surprised it was a Charger.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: FTA: Moore said Tuesday at a police commission meeting. "Despite the hundreds of impounds and citations and arrests...."

Police have made more than 57 citations and impounded six vehicles over the last four days, according to Moore.

Is it HUNDREDS of impounds or only SIX?


Cop math.
 
stuffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How are speed bumps going to stop people from climbing on the bridge?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: FTA: Moore said Tuesday at a police commission meeting. "Despite the hundreds of impounds and citations and arrests...."

Police have made more than 57 citations and impounded six vehicles over the last four days, according to Moore.

Is it HUNDREDS of impounds or only SIX?


I assume the discrepancy has to do with the "over the last four days" part. That shiat's been going on since before they reno'ed the bridge.

Do it for the 'Gram!
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Marx Bros. Why a Duck?
Youtube kHMrLpDHXc0
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [c-fa.cdn.smule.com image 256x256]


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
hoyt clagwell [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My father couldn't/wouldn't pronounce viaduct properly, always said "viadock".  I just call 'em underpasses anyway
 
valkore
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Buncha InstaTikTokTwitterTwats. Thanks, fellas.

Cops can post up at both ends of the bridge and speedrun their quotas.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
At least they're not driving around airport runways like those street thugs on Top Gear.  That stig fella is the worse.

Thy also drew a giant man's sausage on the LA River
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Reprocess their cars
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Will Governor Newsom cut a ribbon to formally reopen the bridge?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore is urging the public to remain vigilant to help an already overwhelmed police force.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hlehmann
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Throw them in jail for a few nights to cool their heels, then force them to stand at attention while watching their piece of shiat cars crushed into little cubes.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I can remember a simpler time, when the bridges of Los Angeles were used for less dangerous stunts.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


That's the old 6th St bridge in the background. It wasn't even worthy of this stunt.
 
khatores
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Social media driven infrastructure disruption.

What a time to be alive.


It's a combination of social media and also the perception that society is breaking down, or that nothing matters any longer. When society is substantially in flux or people believe there's a high risk of dying they tend to engage in unusually risky behavior.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Other isolated incidents have included a man getting a haircut in the middle of the bridge last Wednesday and another shadow boxing while wearing a red cape.

Yes.  These belong in an article alongside commentary about destructive and dangerous driving.  This is absolutely the sort of delinquency we need to clamp down on and hard.

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I mean, what's the point of being issue a gun.....
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stuffy: How are speed bumps going to stop people from climbing on the bridge?


It's not as exciting to make that Tik-Tok vid of people slowing down for speed bumps?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Thingster: maxandgrinch: FTA: Moore said Tuesday at a police commission meeting. "Despite the hundreds of impounds and citations and arrests...."

Police have made more than 57 citations and impounded six vehicles over the last four days, according to Moore.

Is it HUNDREDS of impounds or only SIX?

Intentionally ambiguous language.

They've probably made a hundred and one ("hundreds") of impounds PLUS citations PLUS arrests.

But phrasing it that way makes it sound like hundreds of compounds, to scare people into thinking there's a high likelihood of losing their car if they come down.

Most of these folks DGAF about an arrest, but lose a car? Hell no.


Or you could both read the whole article and see that they impounded 427 cars across the city related to illegal street takeovers and racing.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

raerae1980: *eyeroll*

Maybe if the cops parked themselves on the bridge, and had an actual presence on the bridge, then they wouldn't need to shut down the bridge.
German in Venice on Youtube has been vlogging what's been going on with the bridge.


*eyeroll*
Sounds like a great use of resources. Let's have a 24-hour police presence on one bridge throughout all of Los Angeles.  How about social media idiots influencers stop acting like assholes for once
/nah. That will never happen
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: stuffy: How are speed bumps going to stop people from climbing on the bridge?

It's not as exciting to make that Tik-Tok vid of people slowing down for speed bumps?

Is

there a tiktok channel dedicated to documenting safe, boring driving?  Not like a channel that's explicitly giving lessons like a boring lecture, but one that goes over-the-top massively hyping up things like 3-second stop signs, signalling 300 ft before a turn, right-of-way issues, slow and safe zipper merges, etc.  That's honestly the sort of ridiculous anti-humor gen-Z might actually latch on to.
 
Len Artell [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When did the LAPD hire a 'leftist' filmmaker as their police chief? Seems like that's the real news here. Surprised I haven't heard more howling from the right about it.
 
