 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Millionaire makes a lot hay about his neighbors view of his property   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
30
    More: Asinine, Crime, North Norfolk, Mr Bett's parkland meadow, The Police, Mr Bett, Stephen Bett, Mr Turner, former Police  
•       •       •

1206 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2022 at 12:21 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a raging asshat.

I bet it could be solved by a single match on a warm dry day
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If he used wooden fencing would anyone give a shiat?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Hay now"
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: What a raging asshat.

I bet it could be solved by a single match on a warm dry day


Depending on the bails you might not even need a match. Just wait for them to start smoldering and bring a fan.

Or water those bails a couple of times and they might start smoldering.
 
KB202
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There should be an acting like a childish stubborn ass tax. Two total Karens.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
next up...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
boozehat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Makes a lot hay.

An hero
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Meh.  With inflation pretty soon everyone's going to be a millionaire.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That guy sounds like a major asshole, and hay is extraordinarily flammable.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DonkeyDixon: If he used wooden fencing would anyone give a shiat?


Seriously, or arbor vitae or something... I'm having a hard time seeing what's so wrong with this. Sometimes you want privacy in your yard. The hay is a little weird, of course.
 
ZeroTheHero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: What a raging asshat.

I bet it could be solved by a single match on a warm dry day


The neighbors son sounds a bit of a coont as well. Likely the one that cut down the trees.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DonkeyDixon: If he used wooden fencing would anyone give a shiat?


This.  Everyone in that neighborhood has a hedge or tall fence.  fark off complaining that you can't see into someone else's yard.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Picture of the complainers what looks to be 6' fence on one side, 8' hedge on the other, and a 15'+ hedge in the front:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wait, I'm sorry, what were we talking about, again?
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You can see the line of trees that were cut down in the ariel shot, it was only the ones in front of his yard and some of his nearest neighbor. If it was the neighbor, they really went out of their way to clear way more than needed.

"It looks like he is blaming me for cutting down his leylandii because I am one of the youngest people around here - but I didn't do it."
"I told him that I had not cut his leylandii down and it was nothing to do with me."

You can claim that all you want my guy, but nobody with functioning eyeballs believes you.
If I was the farmer guy, I'd stack another level every time you lied to my face about it.
 
JuicePats [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thread is already full of idiots who think neighbors should get to dictate what others do on their property within reason.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why is this news?
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Meh.  With inflation pretty soon everyone's going to be a millionaire.


Steven Bett, the hay guy, is a 70-year-old former Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk.

I'm not sure that's multi-millionaire wealthy.

I also appreciate that he had tried a more aesthetic and environmental approach by planting 95 trees but somebody tore them down in the middle of the night.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: Why is this news?


"It's Not News, It's Fark"
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: Why is this news?


Welcome to Fark.
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is this fark?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Should have moved into an HOA!!!
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

xanadian: [Fark user image 568x720]

Wait, I'm sorry, what were we talking about, again?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kab
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So someone who lives in a home surrounded by privacy fencing / shrubbery on 3 sides is suddenly annoyed that a neighbor is doing likewise?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Do they not have fence technology in England?
 
stuffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wonder how high he can go.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Interesting twist, the millionaire, who owns 2000 acres of English countryside, is a cop.
A cop who claimed 43£ in driving expenses every time he went to the office, and has staff who look after his estate while he's in France.

Sure, the neighbor likely is the asshat who cut down the trees, but I strongly suspect he's not the only criminal in this story.
 
Bread314
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The story should be "Local landowner does not sue serial trespasser who chopped down 95 of his trees and and later destroyed his pile of animal fodder".  The a$$h@t who is pictured has a 15 + ft privacy hedge out front and a 10 ft+ one on a side of his property.  He has no leg to stand on after chopping down his neighbor's trees.  If I found my bales messed up after losing my trees, they would be replaced with my farm's manure pile.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Picture of the complainers what looks to be 6' fence on one side, 8' hedge on the other, and a 15'+ hedge in the front:
[Fark user image image 615x462]


If there is a bustle in a hedgerow, should we be alarmed now?
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.