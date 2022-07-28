 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   An Anti-Vaxxer and a Mormon get the same job. I forget the rest, so I'll take "Catch the Semen" for $800   (npr.org) divider line
43
    More: Followup, Jeopardy!, show's official hosts, Mayim Bialik, Alex Trebek, Ken Jennings, outstanding hosts, weeks of guest hosts, show's executive producer  
•       •       •

1249 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2022 at 7:42 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
To be fair she's more "Vax skeptical and a really bad communicator (supposedly her job) when talking about those beliefs".

Yeah.  Doesn't help.
 
o_blah
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You could put that on an album cover.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They're both doing pretty well in my opinion. Job sharing gives you a lot of time off, too.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: To be fair she's more "Vax skeptical and a really bad communicator (supposedly her job) when talking about those beliefs".

Yeah.  Doesn't help.


"Vax skeptical" is only trivially better than Flat Earther.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: To be fair she's more "Vax skeptical and a really bad communicator (supposedly her job) when talking about those beliefs".

Yeah.  Doesn't help.


I'll say one thing for her.   She really brings to mind another great broadcaster.

Paul........
......
......
.....
Harvey ,,,,,,

Goodday?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meh.  Pat Sajak is a right-wing weirdo, but he keeps it off The Wheel.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Semen comes right out with soaking from what a Mormon acquaintance said
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is Jennings a standard Mormon, or of the very rare Democratic kind? It's difficult to imagine that someone as knowledgeable as he could fall for rightwing nonsense.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pass. Neither one of them has Trebek's raw sexual energy
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I didn't know they were an anti-vaxxer and a Mormon. But I was able to guess which was which.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Is Jennings a standard Mormon, or of the very rare Democratic kind? It's difficult to imagine that someone as knowledgeable as he could fall for rightwing nonsense.


No idea, but nobody respects Jeopardy like he does.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

o_blah: You could put that on an album cover.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh man, we still have the Julie Newmar vs. Lee Meriwether fight going. No time for Mayim Bialik vs. Ken Jennings.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Vaxxer, anti-vaxxer, all I know is I'd disappoint her for nearly four minutes.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Is Jennings a standard Mormon, or of the very rare Democratic kind? It's difficult to imagine that someone as knowledgeable as he could fall for rightwing nonsense.


Democratic kind. He is very thoughtful when he talks about his faith.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: To be fair she's more "Vax skeptical and a really bad communicator (supposedly her job) when talking about those beliefs".

Yeah.  Doesn't help.


you think "vax skeptical" is a defensible rational position?
it's not.

skepticism can only be applied intelligently, not blanketly.
to blankelty claim being a skeptic don't work to excuse bs. skepticism is only real and healthy to deploy, when applied intelligently, not upfront generically to just any and all things.


Were it anyone who carried expertise in the specific field of knowledge, that'd be real different to hear the "voice of skepticism" from.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What is, "Who give a shiat?"
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Mayim can't full time it because she's trying to get that Call Me Kat show to stay on the air.
 
wee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I think they both do a pretty good job. I don't care about any of that other stuff.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Meh.  Pat Sajak is a right-wing weirdo, but he keeps it off The Wheel.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
PvtStash:

skepticism can only be applied intelligently, not blanketly.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/much better than jeopardy
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You need anal bum cover to protect against that.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Is Jennings a standard Mormon, or of the very rare Democratic kind? It's difficult to imagine that someone as knowledgeable as he could fall for rightwing nonsense.


I have a buddy who is mormon, and except for his required missionary service when he was a kid, he keeps his religion to himself unless asked to comment. He takes a lot of undue flack from some of our mutual friends, but is good at keeping his cool. (Dont get me wrong, he is a huge nerd, and not all the flack is religion based.) And he has a PhD in some sort of engineering, I think he builds or designs lasers or something like that.

/Anyway, Thank you for endulging in my cool story bro ted talk
 
Loucifer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I didn't know Ken was a Mormon. The haircut makes it obvious in hindsight.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Is Jennings a standard Mormon, or of the very rare Democratic kind? It's difficult to imagine that someone as knowledgeable as he could fall for rightwing nonsense.


From his Wikipedia page, he sounds okay.  Did kind of a standard Mormon youth, then went to college and took learning seriously.  Seems to have a good but sometimes awkward sense of humor, which is encouraging.  Seems like somebody you could hang out with and be surprised they were a Mormon.  He's not pushy about it, anyway.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Kris_Romm: To be fair she's more "Vax skeptical and a really bad communicator (supposedly her job) when talking about those beliefs".

Yeah.  Doesn't help.

"Vax skeptical" is only trivially better than Flat Earther.


"Skeptical" is the default position of the scientific method.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bukharin: Corn_Fed: Is Jennings a standard Mormon, or of the very rare Democratic kind? It's difficult to imagine that someone as knowledgeable as he could fall for rightwing nonsense.

I have a buddy who is mormon, and except for his required missionary service when he was a kid, he keeps his religion to himself unless asked to comment. He takes a lot of undue flack from some of our mutual friends, but is good at keeping his cool. (Dont get me wrong, he is a huge nerd, and not all the flack is religion based.) And he has a PhD in some sort of engineering, I think he builds or designs lasers or something like that.

/Anyway, Thank you for endulging in my cool story bro ted talk


It's going in the "Tales of Tolerance" FARK book (in progress)   B^D
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
All the time and energy put into finding a replacement and this was the best they could do.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Paul........
......
......
.....
Harvey ,,,,,,

Goodday?


And now you know...

... The re[whistle]t of the [whistle]tory...
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MBooda: Oh man, we still have the Julie Newmar vs. Lee Meriwether fight going. No time for Mayim Bialik vs. Ken Jennings.


No contest.

s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PvtStash: you think "vax skeptical" is a defensible rational position?
it's not.

skepticism can only be applied intelligently, not blanketly.


This is satire, right?
 
cb1234
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

PvtStash: Kris_Romm: To be fair she's more "Vax skeptical and a really bad communicator (supposedly her job) when talking about those beliefs".

Yeah.  Doesn't help.

you think "vax skeptical" is a defensible rational position?
it's not.

skepticism can only be applied intelligently, not blanketly.
to blankelty claim being a skeptic don't work to excuse bs. skepticism is only real and healthy to deploy, when applied intelligently, not upfront generically to just any and all things.


Were it anyone who carried expertise in the specific field of knowledge, that'd be real different to hear the "voice of skepticism" from.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: TofuTheAlmighty: Kris_Romm: To be fair she's more "Vax skeptical and a really bad communicator (supposedly her job) when talking about those beliefs".

Yeah.  Doesn't help.

"Vax skeptical" is only trivially better than Flat Earther.

"Skeptical" is the default position of the scientific method.


Vax skepticism is a form of knee jerk contrarianism. Do try to catch up.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Is Jennings a standard Mormon, or of the very rare Democratic kind? It's difficult to imagine that someone as knowledgeable as he could fall for rightwing nonsense.


Mormons break up like most of the other religious groups in the US - into wealthy and well educated camps and poorer, less educated camps. They are just concentrated into a smaller geographic area than most others. Jennings is probably Democratic leaning on some social issues but like most Mormons places a higher importance on marriage, religion, and having children raised in the family faith than you'd see in a typical Democratic household.

I lost my virginity to a Mormon who was vehemently anti-abortion, which made birth control for my Catholic self priority one at the time.

As a Jesuit priest who taught us sex-ed in high school put it: "As far as the rules go - Premarital Sex? Bad! Contraception? Bad! Abortion? HORRIBLE! You can use a 'bad' to avoid a 'horrible.' So if you're going to sin, be smart about it."
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Corn_Fed: Is Jennings a standard Mormon, or of the very rare Democratic kind? It's difficult to imagine that someone as knowledgeable as he could fall for rightwing nonsense.

From his Wikipedia page, he sounds okay.  Did kind of a standard Mormon youth, then went to college and took learning seriously.  Seems to have a good but sometimes awkward sense of humor, which is encouraging.  Seems like somebody you could hang out with and be surprised they were a Mormon.  He's not pushy about it, anyway.


Sounds like someone who is weak-willed and wishy-washy.
A person either believes in their religion, and agrees with it, or they don't.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Who are two people that have never been in my kitchen.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

PvtStash: Kris_Romm: To be fair she's more "Vax skeptical and a really bad communicator (supposedly her job) when talking about those beliefs".

Yeah.  Doesn't help.

you think "vax skeptical" is a defensible rational position?
it's not.

skepticism can only be applied intelligently, not blanketly.
to blankelty claim being a skeptic don't work to excuse bs. skepticism is only real and healthy to deploy, when applied intelligently, not upfront generically to just any and all things.


Were it anyone who carried expertise in the specific field of knowledge, that'd be real different to hear the "voice of skepticism" from.


Sure. But. Let's all admit the average person has to just trust the people in change.  Who at one point was a dude who lost money running a casino.  And and other dude that allegedly raped people or at least had sex with Monica.

/
On a side note Bush Jr wanted to do do something about the coming pandemics. But. He is just one dude.  And most Americans love to suck off their boss.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Senseless_drivel: What is, "Who give a shiat?"


I wish they'd go with someone under 30. Old people are lame.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gonegirl: foo monkey: Meh.  Pat Sajak is a right-wing weirdo, but he keeps it off The Wheel.

[Fark user image image 608x108]


Considering how many episodes AT did. Couldn't they use technology to have a hologram of him host the show?
 
Eccentric Fixation
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Is Jennings a standard Mormon, or of the very rare Democratic kind? It's difficult to imagine that someone as knowledgeable as he could fall for rightwing nonsense.


Jennings is actually quite liberal. He does a podcast called the Omnibus Project with a guy named John Roderick. They alternate topics of unusual subjects.  It's actually a really good podcast. Give it shot.
 
Daer21
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Billy Liar: Corn_Fed: Is Jennings a standard Mormon, or of the very rare Democratic kind? It's difficult to imagine that someone as knowledgeable as he could fall for rightwing nonsense.

From his Wikipedia page, he sounds okay.  Did kind of a standard Mormon youth, then went to college and took learning seriously.  Seems to have a good but sometimes awkward sense of humor, which is encouraging.  Seems like somebody you could hang out with and be surprised they were a Mormon.  He's not pushy about it, anyway.

Sounds like someone who is weak-willed and wishy-washy.
A person either believes in their religion, and agrees with it, or they don't.


That's some thin blue line level nonsense.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.