(USA Today)   Vet or spouse of a vet? Congratulations, you qualify to teach the next generation of Floridaman   (usatoday.com)
74
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait for the dead kids after arming some dude with PTSD and no qualifications.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every stripper in Florida has just become a teacher?
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
D- ?

Get down and Give me 20!
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck getting a dependopotamus off the couch.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What in the ever-loving fork is this? I'm ex-Army. I knew my peers well. I weep for the future.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teacher candidates must have a minimum of 60 college credits with a 2.5 GPA,

LOL, that's really going to cut into the pool of "C students with no college degree" that the police rely on for recruiting.
 
miscreant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, I expect they're qualified to teach biology... *clicks link*... oooooohhh, veteran, not veterinarian
 
Lillya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up: Doctors who only need GED
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a moron and you want me to teach your kids? LOL... wow.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thosw: Good luck getting a dependopotamus off the couch.


terminallance.comView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vet here: No.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you lower a bar that isn't there
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lillya: Next up: Doctors who only need GED


mottomedia.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The professional teachers who went to actual college and got some book learning in their brains are pissed as hell over this. Unbelievable that we will lower our educational standards in Florida of all places, why I am not surprised? I was born here. **SO ANGRY**
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Veterans are one of those groups in right-wing thought that are held to be sacrosanct and above criticism ("They fought for you!"), until they say something liberal, then they're scum who need to be totally destroyed.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Eugenides: Every stripper in Florida has just become a teacher?


Weren't they already tho?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
60 credits are required to teach. That's not a high school education- that's an associate degree or half a bachelors.

If you have earned that and have 4 years of military experience as a veteran AND pass the certification exam, that is all you need to be a glorified babysitter for pre-k through third grade.

High school?
Fark no.

Spouses? Most military spouses I knew generally sat on their asses all day every day. Some took care of kids as a homemaker. Some were actually working too, doing whatever they could to make ends meet.

This law would be okay if it weren't for the spouses part. There is no educational value being a veteran's spouse.

Now, of course, this could just be an elaborate ploy to introduce undereducated people into the education system, depressing wages and lowering the bar for Florida's kids.

Of course, that bar can't be lowered much more than it already has. The teachers who gave a shiat are long gone, fled to greener pastures in Georgia or the Northeast.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alachua County school board members expressed their distaste for the new law at a recent workshop where the details were presented.

Isn't that the most redneckest county in the state? If they don't want it, then I don't see anyone wanting it.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder if they'll be allowed in the private schools that politicians kids go to.
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife is a teacher here with a masters degree, so probably not going to end well for our students.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake_lex: Veterans are one of those groups in right-wing thought that are held to be sacrosanct and above criticism ("They fought for you!"), until they say something liberal, then they're scum who need to be totally destroyed.


Lip service only
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You either have to lower the bar or raise the pay & benefits.  They need warm bodies in the classrooms somehow.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm ok with this. They pretend to teach the students, the students pretend to learn, you automatically push them through the education tractor pull.

The Florida bar is already so low I think they'll be fully prepared for Florida life when they are released from school. How much schooling do you actually need to work at Disney World or Universal Studios?
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: 60 credits are required to teach. That's not a high school education- that's an associate degree or half a bachelors.

If you have earned that and have 4 years of military experience as a veteran AND pass the certification exam, that is all you need to be a glorified babysitter for pre-k through third grade.

High school?
Fark no.

Spouses? Most military spouses I knew generally sat on their asses all day every day. Some took care of kids as a homemaker. Some were actually working too, doing whatever they could to make ends meet.

This law would be okay if it weren't for the spouses part. There is no educational value being a veteran's spouse.

Now, of course, this could just be an elaborate ploy to introduce undereducated people into the education system, depressing wages and lowering the bar for Florida's kids.

Of course, that bar can't be lowered much more than it already has. The teachers who gave a shiat are long gone, fled to greener pastures in Georgia or the Northeast.


Agree 100%.

Being the spouse gets you no qualification.  Just like the Bill Burr schtick about the First Lady.  Sit down, shut up, and look pretty.  We didn't vote for you, we voted for your husband.  (If you saw the routine, you would know that goes for when the first male First Lady is in office as well.)

But this is really just about getting warm bodies at this point.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure this has something to do with DeSantis's ideal of the veteran as a manly man who loves the flag and will teach the kids about American exceptionalism and muscular Christianity and general manliness, and eschew wussy things like critical race theory and gender fluidity. See also the thread about Trumpers and their fragile masculinity.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: Now, of course, this could just be an elaborate ploy to introduce undereducated people into the education system, depressing wages and lowering the bar for Florida's kids.


They can't even spell chess in Florida, I doubt they're clever enough for a ploy like this.
 
overthinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they only need 12 hours of observation on top of a HS Diploma.
You are seeing people who got 'fast tracked' out of HS who have ZERO clue.
I saw a post somewhere where a future Florida teacher who asked things like 'what are phonetics', 'another where they asked 'who provides my lesson plans', and yet another 'does the school system train us in our subjects'.

Do you really want your children being taught by people who are not skilled in the topics they teach?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i'm not much for conspiracy theories but i just can't shake the feeling the GOP has been undermining education in this country for decades because they realized the easiest way to votes is to have the voters be as stupid as possible.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to high school for some of my high schoolin', in Florida. I also was in high school in Maryland, and NJ. I moved a lot during those years.

The educational curriculum rolled backwards as I made my way south. Really. The curriculum in Maryland was about a year behind NJ's, and Florida's seemed like a year or two behind Maryland's.

I'm sure this will help things. <---- That was sarcasm, for those who went to school all years in FL.
 
Thac0isWhac0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm moving to Florida to start teachin' some Socialism.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah this is going to work out about as well as it has for the cybersecurity industry.

The industry is awash in recently-civilianized ex-military who's skillset is largely limited to the highly specific narrow-use military tools and operating procedures they followed blindly. Plus, they come in thinking that yelling and threatening motivate civilians like it does (does it?) in the military.

Sheesh.

It's horseshiat.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah... This is exactly what I expected. Older members of the military who are often right wing can now teach. That's always been the end game to destroy education. Always...
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: 60 credits are required to teach. That's not a high school education- that's an associate degree or half a bachelors.

If you have earned that and have 4 years of military experience as a veteran AND pass the certification exam, that is all you need to be a glorified babysitter for pre-k through third grade.

High school?
Fark no.

Spouses? Most military spouses I knew generally sat on their asses all day every day. Some took care of kids as a homemaker. Some were actually working too, doing whatever they could to make ends meet.

This law would be okay if it weren't for the spouses part. There is no educational value being a veteran's spouse.

Now, of course, this could just be an elaborate ploy to introduce undereducated people into the education system, depressing wages and lowering the bar for Florida's kids.

Of course, that bar can't be lowered much more than it already has. The teachers who gave a shiat are long gone, fled to greener pastures in Georgia or the Northeast.


Dunno some of the people I've served with would be a great cautionary example for the high schoolers...
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, very, very relevant:

The Reason Education Sucks
Youtube ILQepXUhJ98
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
My education on Facebook states School of Hard Knox!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
tse3.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: The professional teachers who went to actual college and got some book learning in their brains are pissed as hell over this. Unbelievable that we will lower our educational standards in Florida of all places, why I am not surprised? I was born here. **SO ANGRY**


Shame all those Florida Democrats voted for George W. Bush.
 
tmyk [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Let the Spanish keep it; it's a shiathole," we said, but you had to have your farking orange juice...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Looks like my policy of ignoring resumes with any hint of Florida on them is going to continue to pay off.
 
El_Frijole_Blanco [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wait until they find out that a lot of vets are libby libs, particularly the ones who would want to take a teaching gig
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure the Department of Defense Dependent Education requirements for a teacher are way above Florida.   Teachers for DOD schools get to live in Europe, Asia, or the US.  That would be an expense paid trip with a typical school year and vacations.    Tourism is encouraged.   The competition can be stiff.

It may be where the Florida's fleeing teachers have gone.

Here's a quick requirements sample from the internets

Minimum Academic Preparation and Requirements. A baccalaureate degree from an institution accredited by a regional accrediting association is required. Academic preparation of at least 40 semester hours in general education course work distributed over such fields as English, history, social studies, mathematics, fine arts, languages, science, philosophy, and psychology is required. In addition, a minimum of 18 semester hours of professional teacher education course work in such areas as learning process, measurement, philosophy, psychology, social foundations, methods of teaching and curriculum applicable to the type and level of the position for which applying is required. (Note: Communications Impaired Teachers, School Nurses, School Psychologists, JROTC Instructors, and non-certified Training Instructors are excluded from the minimum academic preparation requirement.)
Student Teaching or an Internship. Student teaching or an internship as part of an approved teacher education program in an accredited U.S. institution is required. In the absence of an approved student teaching or internship program, applicants may be given credit for one year of successful full-time employment as an educator. Since that one year of employment substitutes for a course, no credit may be given for pay purposes. (Note: Communications Impaired Teachers, School Nurses, Guidance Counselors, School Psychologists, JROTC Instructors and non-certified Training Instructors are excluded from the student teaching requirement.)
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lillya: Next up: Doctors who only need GED


Hollywood upstairs medical college!

I've had a bunch of teachers/professors that were vets. They went to college on the GI bill from Nam and got degrees.  Anyone without such should kick sand and keep working at wherever.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: baronbloodbath: Now, of course, this could just be an elaborate ploy to introduce undereducated people into the education system, depressing wages and lowering the bar for Florida's kids.

They can't even spell chess in Florida, I doubt they're clever enough for a ploy like this.


Funny you should mention that.

CSB: I used to play chess with one of my teachers as a high school student in Florida. He was a Marine veteran commissioned via ROTC and taught environmental science. I was greatly appreciative of his mentorship. Last I read he was still in prison for murder.

https://www.sumtercountytimes.com/content/accused-shooter-was-former-teacher
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

El_Frijole_Blanco: Wait until they find out that a lot of vets are libby libs, particularly the ones who would want to take a teaching gig


When I served in the 80s/90s, there were some libby libs, but not a whole bunch.
When my daughter served in the 2010s, I think it was 50/50.
 
Alebak
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I read somewhere that compared this to how Rome rewarded the legionaries who came back alive with farm land, at first because they were conscripted farmers it was fine, then as time went on it stopped working because they had switched to professional soldiers who didn't know dick about farming.

What Florida is doing is dumber than what they did thousands of years ago, at least that worked for a while, this is going to be a mess from the start.
 
Kirby Delauter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, rather than fix the problems that caused the shortage in the first place, this is what Deathsantis came up with. Good luck.
 
sjcpjh1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I said it before, and I'll say it again. The only jobs out there are math, science, and special education. These fools think they are going to saunter into a cushy history or PE gig. At least they'll be used to the green weenie when it comes to fark them after they get a room full of SpEd teenagers whose parents who just aren't interested in parenting.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Can the Dept of Education do anything on a federal level to highly discourage this nonsense?

/Army vet
//WTF does being a spouse qualify you for?
///This is bad and will turn out bad and they should feel bad for doing it
 
gbv23
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Toffee-nosed gits

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
