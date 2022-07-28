 Skip to content
(MSN)   Airliners are often compared to cattle cars, but that's COMPLETELY unfair. After all there are strict federal regulations that would prevent cattle from being held in a container for six hours in the summer sun with no food, water or air conditioning   (msn.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as all the seats are filled, what's the problem?  There's no lack of demand, so it must be OK.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should call PETA. Humans are animals too.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So long as the cockpit is climate controlled it's fine.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And trips to the slaughterhouse don't usually get cancelled on account of "weather issues" some 2500 miles away
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I seriously thought they changed regs and couldn't do that under federal law anymore. That by a certain period of time, if they hadn't left they had to return to gate & deplane everyone of they get fined huge.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd open that emergency exit so fast I don't care about the lifetime ban. Any delay and boom FHOOOSH farkitalll.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't flown since 2007, so I admit that I have no frame of view when it comes to the current state of the airline industry. However,

How in the ever living fark does something like this happen?  6 hours, no food, stuck inside a metal tube, no AC. Please tell me how this works. I get weather delays. I get maintenance delays. But if you're gonna be there awhile, we can't let people back in the airport?  Or feed them?  Wtf.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised no one on that plane went full Marge.

Marge Simpson -- "Let Me Off"
Youtube Gk8p_Cw1jbU
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I'd open that emergency exit so fast I don't care about the lifetime ban. Any delay and boom FHOOOSH farkitalll.


I don't know about the emergency exit, but I'd definitely start making enough of a fuss they'd need to return to a gate. No A/C and no drinks? Any kids on board? They're asking for a lawsuit.

The delay isn't the fault of the pilot or attendants, but what they did with it is.
 
TacoBeelzebub [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat.  If anyone on that plane has diabetes, they are in for some lawsuits.  Diabetics usually have to eat on a schedule to keep their blood sugar stable.  Denying them food and water could kill them.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

awruk!: We should call PETA. Humans are animals too.


I'm not dismissing your idea but you are aware that PETA kills most of the animals in their 'care', right?
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is there half an article from another story half way through the one I was reading?
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like 'MERICAN Airlines

amirite?
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: I seriously thought they changed regs and couldn't do that under federal law anymore. That by a certain period of time, if they hadn't left they had to return to gate & deplane everyone of they get fined huge.


There were 2 delays of <3 hours with a deplaning in between so not covered. What would be covered is no food or water after 2 hours on the second plane.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TacoBeelzebub: Holy shiat.  If anyone on that plane has diabetes, they are in for some lawsuits.  Diabetics usually have to eat on a schedule to keep their blood sugar stable.  Denying them food and water could kill them.


Type I for sure, but even type II generally get dehydrated easuer and can't handle the heat as well any more
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised they lasted that long without descending into Lord of the Flies.

/Was in a similar situation when our MIA-DFW flight was diverted to AUS and sat there until DFW resumed operations.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's long past time to institute a European-style rail system in America. The airlines are a failure, and it's time for them to adapt or die...and they'll die, since they've shown they're not willing to adapt.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At some point it's worth getting violent so they'll call the police just to take you off the plane.  Then you tell the police and any news agency you can WHY you did it.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubs300: How in the ever living fark does something like this happen?  6 hours, no food, stuck inside a metal tube, no AC. Please tell me how this works. I get weather delays. I get maintenance delays. But if you're gonna be there awhile, we can't let people back in the airport?  Or feed them?  Wtf.


Pre pandemic i flew some years 100+ segments a year.

I really grew to appreciate the insane level of complexity and efficiency airline operations have. The fact that they do it as well as they do, even with its faults, is mind boggling.

You know how much an airline makes off your average coach seat? Litterally a few bucks. To move someone 1000s of miles in the air in a few hours across the world at near the speed of sound. Next time you are at the airport, take a minute to look around, and try and spot all the people that act takes to pull off, all the insanely specialized equipment, all the precise scheduling and timing necessary in the dance it takes, so they can make 6 bucks moving your ass once a year from bumblefark to orlando.

shiat can go wrong, staffing can effect one key part of that dance, and you can't just throw a sign out in front of the airport to find someone who can do it. Weather can force key parts of it out of place or off schedule. Regulations like customs, safety, gate schedules, etc can keep a plane from having a way to deplane folks, and even if you do, you run the risk of now missing your window where you have a shot to take off and try and get everything back into sync.

This all happened because 25 years ago, enough people decided that they were going to buy plane tickets based on the lowest possible price they saw on a website, and put no other consideration into it.

Air travel is still today as cheap as it has ever been. I just booked a flight (albeit a short one, but one it would have taken me all day to drive) for 70 farking bucks this morning.

As for service, getting quickly rebooked, etc, there is a way to have the glory days of the 70s and 80s back. Spend a few bucks more and fly business class. You will get priority for rebooking, decent, even sometimes GOOD food on most flight, and its still going to  be cheaper than what your mom or pop paid for the same flight in the 80s, even without accounting for inflation.

Not to mention the fact that you will have far more routes\direct flights available to you.
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't have to put cattle in metal tubes for them to die of heat stress, subby. They do that by the thousands on the "farm" these days then become a source of methane thus heating the planet even more and causing more cattle deaths
 
Saturn5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tarl3k: It's long past time to institute a European-style rail system in America. The airlines are a failure, and it's time for them to adapt or die...and they'll die, since they've shown they're not willing to adapt.


That's been talked about often, but the biggest hurdle is having to use the same rail system as freight trains, which kills any kind of high speed rail capacity.  To do it right, it would need to be built separate from current freight lines, and that brings it's own problems of cost, land acquisition, etc.  They don't see it as a sustainable venture because current passenger rail is so underutilized, but it's those problems that make it a poor option to begin with.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: awruk!: We should call PETA. Humans are animals too.

I'm not dismissing your idea but you are aware that PETA kills most of the animals in their 'care', right?


You think American wouldn't do the same if they were allowed?
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tarl3k: It's long past time to institute a European-style rail system in America. The airlines are a failure, and it's time for them to adapt or die...and they'll die, since they've shown they're not willing to adapt.


European rail works great...if you're travelling within one country.

Want to know how everyone in Berlin travels to Spain these days? Plane. Going from literally anywhere in France to anywhere in the UK that isn't London? Plane.

The interchanges onto different networks, that require different ticket bookings and often even changing stations, really kills the efficiency.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She said in a tweet that by the sixth hour of being held on the plane, another passenger on the flight was having a "mental breakdown." She added that American Airlines did not allow passengers to exit despite their distress.

"American Airlines confirmed that a number of unruly passengers were prevented from exiting the plane, which contributed to delays."
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zbtop: Tarl3k: It's long past time to institute a European-style rail system in America. The airlines are a failure, and it's time for them to adapt or die...and they'll die, since they've shown they're not willing to adapt.

European rail works great...if you're travelling within one country.

Want to know how everyone in Berlin travels to Spain these days? Plane. Going from literally anywhere in France to anywhere in the UK that isn't London? Plane.

The interchanges onto different networks, that require different ticket bookings and often even changing stations, really kills the efficiency.


Not to mention you are dealing with typically shorter distances between denser population centers, and a network that was mostly rebuilt from the ground up after half the continent was flattened.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that flight would have been scheduled to fly to the EU, all of the passengers (regardless of nationality) would have been eligible for €600 due to the delay.

- if you arrive at your final destination with a delay of 3 hours or more, you may be entitled to financial compensation, as long as the delay was not caused by extraordinary circumstances. If your flight is delayed for two hours or more at departure, the airline must offer you care (meals and refreshments and, if necessary accommodation). If this delay means that, you arrive at your final destination with a delay of more than 3 hours you may also be entitled to financial compensation.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zbtop: Tarl3k: It's long past time to institute a European-style rail system in America. The airlines are a failure, and it's time for them to adapt or die...and they'll die, since they've shown they're not willing to adapt.

European rail works great...if you're travelling within one country.

Want to know how everyone in Berlin travels to Spain these days? Plane. Going from literally anywhere in France to anywhere in the UK that isn't London? Plane.

The interchanges onto different networks, that require different ticket bookings and often even changing stations, really kills the efficiency.


That still helps a lot.  My last time in Europe I did same day rail from Stuttgart to Frankfurt and then got on a flight direct to the USA.

In the USA you would probably end up on a second flight to get out of the country.  You could seriously knock down the amount of regional jet flights by getting those people 200-300 miles from a major international airport onto trains
 
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand why the passengers don't all rise up and demand to be let off. Open a door, something. Makes no sense.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

robodog: There were 2 delays of <3 hours with a deplaning in between so not covered. What would be covered is no food or water after 2 hours on the second plane.


When I flew this summer we were conveniently 2h45m delayed. But in this case, you would think it's total time from the scheduled departure
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
One time on the way to san antonio from LA, we changed planes, got on the second plane, and were informed that there was no crew, itd be 4 hours wait. No you cant get off the plane and wait in the lounge. (Delta) i ordered two double gin and tonics and two bottles of water. Pounded the booze, laid down across four seats, and slept for three of the four hours. Not comfortable but got through it okay. Why the hell we couldnt stay in the air conditioned lounge in dallas in summer is beyond me...
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Cubs300: How in the ever living fark does something like this happen?  6 hours, no food, stuck inside a metal tube, no AC. Please tell me how this works. I get weather delays. I get maintenance delays. But if you're gonna be there awhile, we can't let people back in the airport?  Or feed them?  Wtf.

Pre pandemic i flew some years 100+ segments a year.

I really grew to appreciate the insane level of complexity and efficiency airline operations have. The fact that they do it as well as they do, even with its faults, is mind boggling.

You know how much an airline makes off your average coach seat? Litterally a few bucks. To move someone 1000s of miles in the air in a few hours across the world at near the speed of sound. Next time you are at the airport, take a minute to look around, and try and spot all the people that act takes to pull off, all the insanely specialized equipment, all the precise scheduling and timing necessary in the dance it takes, so they can make 6 bucks moving your ass once a year from bumblefark to orlando.

shiat can go wrong, staffing can effect one key part of that dance, and you can't just throw a sign out in front of the airport to find someone who can do it. Weather can force key parts of it out of place or off schedule. Regulations like customs, safety, gate schedules, etc can keep a plane from having a way to deplane folks, and even if you do, you run the risk of now missing your window where you have a shot to take off and try and get everything back into sync.

This all happened because 25 years ago, enough people decided that they were going to buy plane tickets based on the lowest possible price they saw on a website, and put no other consideration into it.

Air travel is still today as cheap as it has ever been. I just booked a flight (albeit a short one, but one it would have taken me all day to drive) for 70 farking bucks this morning.

As for service, getting quickly rebooked, etc, there is a way to have the glory days of the 70s and 80s back. Spend a few bucks more and fly business class. You will get priority for rebooking, decent, even sometimes GOOD food on most flight, and its still going to  be cheaper than what your mom or pop paid for the same flight in the 80s, even without accounting for inflation.

Not to mention the fact that you will have far more routes\direct flights available to you.


You should apply to AA's PR department with that tripe.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Vercengetorix: You should apply to AA's PR department with that tripe.


No, its just annoying to see people who maybe take a flight on the cheapest thing they can find every couple of years to go visit mickey mouse, act like they are experts in air travel, the TSA, etc, and that every anomaly they experience or hear about is representative of the system.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: I seriously thought they changed regs and couldn't do that under federal law anymore. That by a certain period of time, if they hadn't left they had to return to gate & deplane everyone of they get fined huge.


You're thinking of the regulations in a civilized country.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you don't like the risks and rewards of late-stage capitalism, then get off the farking plane.
You didn't have that problem while you were raping the earth so that  you could make all that money that bought your planet ticket.

But the capitalist leopards weren't supposed to eat YOUR face!
Yeah, suck it, pigs.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I agree with most of what you wrote, except for this:

LineNoise: As for service, getting quickly rebooked, etc, there is a way to have the glory days of the 70s and 80s back. Spend a few bucks more and fly business class.


It's not a few bucks more. It can be anything from 50% more to double the coach price. That's not like springing for a mid-size over a compact car rental. That's serious change.
 
taliesinwi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Vercengetorix: You should apply to AA's PR department with that tripe.

No, its just annoying to see people who maybe take a flight on the cheapest thing they can find every couple of years to go visit mickey mouse, act like they are experts in air travel, the TSA, etc, and that every anomaly they experience or hear about is representative of the system.


But even the business class customers who paid what the seat "should" cost were trapped on both planes for the same amount of time.  So you'll forgive most of us if we won't pay 30%+ more for the same shiatty service when the chips are down.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: If you don't like the risks and rewards of late-stage capitalism, then get off the farking plane.
You didn't have that problem while you were raping the earth so that  you could make all that money that bought your planet ticket.

But the capitalist leopards weren't supposed to eat YOUR face!
Yeah, suck it, pigs.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"While certainly an unfortunate delay, it is something we apologize to our customers for with the combination of maintenance and weather"
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
95629
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Time and time again airlines have tried to offer better products and services. And guess what? Hardly anybody buys them. Eventually they have to give up and go back to competing on price.

The consumer created this situation. Airlines are just offering what people want. If an airline came around and said we're going to offer guaranteed on time flights, another 8 inches of legroom, nice meals, etc but have to charge 50% more, their planes would be nearly empty.
 
soupafi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I would have called 911 to report a kidnapping/hostage situation
 
ifky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Can't find a youtube version.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x368fh9
 
