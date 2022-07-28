 Skip to content
(Bothell-Kenmore Reporter)   Washington State cracks down on invasive European Green Crabs, possibly with a mallet and some drawn butter   (bothell-reporter.com) divider line
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Green? *breaks out the Pantone color chart* How about mottled drab olive with patches of yellow
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JAGUART
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do European green crabs taste like?
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Green crabs have a complex and delicate flavor that lingers on the palate but doesn't overbear a dish. This flavor profile is deepened by the crab's naturally occurring umami compounds. Chef's we've worked with have described the crab as "sweeter than blue crab", "complex", and "rich".

I wonder what those bugs on  Klandathu tasted like. Do You Want To Know More?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stir fry them with 5 spice and chilli oil.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're a bit small. Could be good in soup.
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Google and you'll find various chefs have tackled them.  https://patch.com/new-hampshire/portsmouth-nh/portsmouth-restaurateur-serve-invasive-green-crabs
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear they've already crashed a ferry boat trying to run them over on the water.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about some Old Bay, too? I know it's more of a Maryland thing but that shiat is good on a lot of things, crabs included.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a good way to solve some of the hunger issue. I don't know why the state would literally let them rot.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: How about some Old Bay, too? I know it's more of a Maryland thing but that shiat is good on a lot of things, crabs included.


Marylanders, not me particularly, dump that stuff on everything
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yo momma got so many crabs, she powders herself with Old Bay
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: How about some Old Bay, too? I know it's more of a Maryland thing but that shiat is good on a lot of things, crabs included.


Dark secret cool story bro time: Once a month I will pour a tiny pile of Old Bay seasoning onto my palm and then lap it up with no crabs or anything else involved. It's got what I crave. A massive improvement over Brawndo
 
mikalmd
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Loucifer: They're a bit small. Could be good in soup.


You should see how small they are in Kansas City .. Don't think you'd want them for soup ..
 
whidbey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Does somebody think this is a bad idea?

I'm confused.
 
blebovitz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We're crab people now
Youtube XOEJLY2PWfg
 
yellowjester
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nearly as big as yer mom's
 
Loucifer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They should also crab down on invasive cracks.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
IIRC the Dungeness crabs we're used to seeing are pretty big... maybe Washington state is to crab as Texas is to... well, everything.

Also why do we not have our own Old Bay goddammit.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: I hear they've already crashed a ferry boat trying to run them over on the water.


And I hear reports they were spotted on I5, so we set the freeway on fire.
 
