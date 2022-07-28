 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Bomb threats cause disruption in schools across New Zealand, potentially imperiling second breakfast   (aljazeera.com) divider line
8
GRCooper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Didn't this happen all over yesterday? It happened here in VA and Alabama.

I bet you can track down the forum where it was coordinated

I bet it's the pol tab


I bet it was Drew.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, are there NZ Drag Queen Reading Hours?
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elevenses still on.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send in Bobbie Draper to kick their asses.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The big question is why are these kids still in school? It's almost August!

That's a lot of snow days to make up
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tax Boy: The big question is why are these kids still in school? It's almost August!

That's a lot of snow days to make up


Fark user imageView Full Size

It does snow a lot there, as this documentary video of a wizard attempting to take children to school demonstrates.
 
