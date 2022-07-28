 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Lovegrove warns backdoor channels closed tight, says things might get hot and risky. Well, that's what lube is for   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Nuclear weapon, World War II, Cold War, Nuclear proliferation, US President Joe Biden, growing risk of nuclear confrontation, United Kingdom's national security adviser, Stephen Lovegrove  
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Be ready to break out the good scotch at a moments notice. Got it.
 
Datanerd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We'll meet again.

Vera Lynn - We'll Meet Again
Youtube HsM_VmN6ytk
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Giggity tag, more like.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Guess we'd better give putin everything he wants then.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Guess we'd better give putin everything he wants then.


He's not getting the good scotch
 
mad cowboy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Peggy Lee -- Is That All There Is? 1969
Youtube LCRZZC-DH7M
 
