sniderman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Monkeypox is this season's AIDS.

As long as "those people" get it, folks don't care.

Then, as long as "promiscuous people" get it, it serves them right.

Then, once you can get it by touching a doorknob or by being in the same time zone, WHY HASN'T THE GUBMINT STOPPED THIS HORRIBLE DISEASE?!?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How do you reduce the number of sexual partners if you're already at zero?

\I would like to be able to help somehow
 
CCNP
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I think it's unreasonable to assign Biden any blame whatsoever for monkey pox.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So, literally, a FAFO?
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Less Than Zero
Youtube QrNDxNYb92U
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Stop fapping
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That'll happen.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Cut both of your hands off?

The first hand is easy.  The second hand is tougher.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

We shut down the economy for months, then juiced it and let inflation go bonkers while creating a supply chain crisis which is leading to a recession, made everyone tear each others throats out over mask wearing and vaccinations, made show papers to see the mother farking rockettes (i always knew santa was a communist), and asking people to lay off the sex with strangers for a few weeks is where you draw the line?
 
Eravior
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Stop having sex with monkeys?

"As monkeypox surges, WHO urges reducing number of sexual partners"

Stop having sex with monkeys. Got it.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
