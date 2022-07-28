 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   If you're worried about the Chinese latest rocket debris about to fall from space somewhere on Earth, rest assured that China says they are watching it closely. They can't really do anything, but at least they'll notice whoever gets crushed under it   (aljazeera.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Do we at least get a chance for a free taco?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Liza Minnelli heard yelling, "CHRIST, NOT AGAIN!"
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good day to not live near the equator. 

Probably.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It has plenty of water to splash down into around here.

/stl area.
//somehow didn't get flooded out of the house Tuesday morning
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So, about Pelosi's upcoming visit to Taiwan... get the feeling that there are a couple of birds that could be hit by this particular stone?
 
stuffy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
