(NPR)   Let's take a look at the predicted hurricane flood maps for 3 of the East Coast's major metro areas: New York City, Miami, and Washington D.C. Oh, my   (npr.org)
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My building is 85' above sea level and I live on the 23rd floor where I am in NYC, soooooo, sucks to live in a low lying area?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
low land areas in the Atlantic coastal plain are most prone to flood, where is my fainting couch?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We didn't need Miami anyway.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It doesn't look too bad for me. I'll be dead by 2080. Sorry kids at least you could have waterfront property someday.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I am 280' above sea level.  I am going to rename my farm Otisfarm.
 
ameeriklane
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So DC has to worry mostly about the areas with parks and monuments flooding. Good thing those monuments are made of stone and marble -- waterproof!
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
One of the interesting responses to Sandy was that insurance actuaries started forcing land management companies to move their building electrical systems from the basement to the third floor or higher.

You don't need to believe in science for science or math for it to be valid, and the bottom line for insurance agencies is completely unsympathetic to political fantasy.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: We didn't need Miami anyway.


where will i score some disco dust from a very tanned guy in a thong?
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: My building is 85' above sea level and I live on the 23rd floor where I am in NYC, soooooo, sucks to live in a low lying area?


Pretty much; which is hilariously tragic when all the new buildings/apartment complexes being built are mostly along the East/Hudson Rivers or on the Harbor or in an area where, if a torrential downpour happens (think the remnants of Ida, September last year) those areas could get flooded so quickly that you can't escape.

It's like these builders/real estate firms are trying to build as fast as they can to get as much money as they can so when the next Sandy (or worse) hits, they won't care and they'll be indemnified somehow.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

asciibaron: low land areas in the Atlantic coastal plain are most prone to flood, where is my fainting couch?


If you decide to live in said areas well...good luck to you.
 
stevetro
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My grandfather's said, "Never put anything on the coast you can't afford to loose."
I agree completely.
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: My building is 85' above sea level and I live on the 23rd floor where I am in NYC, soooooo, sucks to live in a low lying area?


They finish retrofitting all the subways into submarines yet?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Now we need to revamp the flood insurance program to reflect the actual risks.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SN1987a goes boom: Flushing It All Away: My building is 85' above sea level and I live on the 23rd floor where I am in NYC, soooooo, sucks to live in a low lying area?

They finish retrofitting all the subways into submarines yet?


Just about...but it won't matter if something worse than Sandy hits those areas or the tunnels aren't sufficiently reinforced against future floods it won't be worth it.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Now we need to revamp the flood insurance program to reflect the actual risks.


Oh I'm guessing the insurance companies are doing their own assessments of flood-prone areas as we speak.  When the next big storm happens, they'll have the language in their agreements necessary to tell their customers "Welp, you're on your own now.  You're not covered."
 
did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit
‘’ less than a minute ago  
disneylyrics.comView Full Size
 
