(Reykjavik Grapevine (Iceland))   In Reykjavík, it's cheaper to park a private jet than a car. Getting the jet in the parking space is another matter   (grapevine.is) divider line
15
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't even use real money in Iceland, do they?  They use Bjorkbucks or something.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They don't even use real money in Iceland, do they?  They use Bjorkbucks or something.


My understanding is that you can carry a small lump of whale blubber or a few tern feathers in your pocket and that functions as money in like 98 percent of the places you'll visit.

Also, ISK 39,000 is the equivalent of about $286. For parking your car in a downtown garage day and night for an entire week.

If you think that's expensive, wait until you get your first bill for dining out in Reykjavik.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They don't even use real money in Iceland, do they?  They use Bjorkbucks or something.


If I had some Bjorkbucks, I'd be the happiest boy in the world.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No shock there. Private jet owners are tax dodging scum anyway.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: No shock there. Private jet owners are tax dodging scum anyway.


Some of them are televangelists. Of course, you already said that.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Marcus Aurelius: They don't even use real money in Iceland, do they?  They use Bjorkbucks or something.

My understanding is that you can carry a small lump of whale blubber or a few tern feathers in your pocket and that functions as money in like 98 percent of the places you'll visit.

Also, ISK 39,000 is the equivalent of about $286. For parking your car in a downtown garage day and night for an entire week.

If you think that's expensive, wait until you get your first bill for dining out in Reykjavik.


Isn't pretty much everything imported?  Besides fish and fish, what else can you grow/husband in Iceland?  Tauntaun?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Marcus Aurelius: They don't even use real money in Iceland, do they?  They use Bjorkbucks or something.

My understanding is that you can carry a small lump of whale blubber or a few tern feathers in your pocket and that functions as money in like 98 percent of the places you'll visit.

Also, ISK 39,000 is the equivalent of about $286. For parking your car in a downtown garage day and night for an entire week.

If you think that's expensive, wait until you get your first bill for dining out in Reykjavik.


Surstromming usually ends in a dinner tab AND a dry cleaning bill.  It's a double whammy.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Pocket Ninja: Marcus Aurelius: They don't even use real money in Iceland, do they?  They use Bjorkbucks or something.

My understanding is that you can carry a small lump of whale blubber or a few tern feathers in your pocket and that functions as money in like 98 percent of the places you'll visit.

Also, ISK 39,000 is the equivalent of about $286. For parking your car in a downtown garage day and night for an entire week.

If you think that's expensive, wait until you get your first bill for dining out in Reykjavik.

Isn't pretty much everything imported?  Besides fish and fish, what else can you grow/husband in Iceland?  Tauntaun?


Sheep mostly.

Iceland's actually not all that cold.  It's warmer there in January than it is in New York

/Heading there next week
 
cranked
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Give or take 25m/h: When playing badminton, how fast does a well-hit shuttlecock fly over the net?

/Shuttlecock... fly over the net.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: No shock there. Private jet owners are tax dodging scum anyway.


Some are successful electrical engineers with companies voted as the best place to work year after year whom pay all taxes that are due and simply don't believe their employees should be flying cattle cars but what do I know.
 
threedingers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the Dash 8 "jet"
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not news: parking is expensive especially on small islands
News: Iceland is a small island (or at least the inhabited bits)
Fark: parking on tarmac outside of town is cheaper than parking in a downtown building.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fortune favors the brave wealthy
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: deadsanta: Pocket Ninja: Marcus Aurelius: They don't even use real money in Iceland, do they?  They use Bjorkbucks or something.

My understanding is that you can carry a small lump of whale blubber or a few tern feathers in your pocket and that functions as money in like 98 percent of the places you'll visit.

Also, ISK 39,000 is the equivalent of about $286. For parking your car in a downtown garage day and night for an entire week.

If you think that's expensive, wait until you get your first bill for dining out in Reykjavik.

Isn't pretty much everything imported?  Besides fish and fish, what else can you grow/husband in Iceland?  Tauntaun?

Sheep mostly.

Iceland's actually not all that cold.  It's warmer there in January than it is in New York

/Heading there next week


Aluminum.  Iceland has so much free electricity, they are a net export of aluminum blanks and finished pieces.


/bauxite needs to be smelted
//aluminum has a very high melting point
///free electricity for your electric smelters makes you $$$ in metal sales
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Solution, raise the cost of plane parking.
Happy now?
 
