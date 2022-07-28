 Skip to content
(Engadget)   The anti-ghosting legislation will be known as the "She's Just Not Into You" act of 2022   (engadget.com) divider line
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So... procedure words in text messages? YOU DIDN'T SAY "OUT"! THIS ISN'T OVER!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes, being ghosted sucks, but I'm not sure that we need it codified in statute. This seems like a great piece of proposed kit for a stalker.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Yes, being ghosted sucks, but I'm not sure that we need it codified in statute. This seems like a great piece of proposed kit for a stalker.


That, unfortunately, was my conclusion too. Yay, let's give stalkers another method to terrorize and harass their target.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You sure that isn't the anti-pegging legislation?
 
drewogatory
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Jesus, they will lock me up and throw away the key. I'm 100% an "out of sight,out of mind" guy.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I read that as "anti-stealthing" legislation but I guess that did sound a bit too promising for the Philippines. Will they have ghostbusting squads executing the offenders?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Yes, being ghosted sucks, but I'm not sure that we need it codified in statute.


What a ghost codified in statue might look like.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

drewogatory: I'm 100% an "out of sight,out of mind" guy.


What the hell is ADHD?
-Blink 182
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
God. Right winger incels are going to try and get this on the right winger platform in America, aren't they.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What ghosting someone may look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ghosting sucks. But so does breaking up over text, breaking up over the phone... telling her you are moving to Yemen... people have been ending relationships in shiatty ways that avoid face to face convo,or side step talking about the real reasons, since always. Ghosting is just the latest version. It may be a tad more cowardly than some of the ones I mentioned but very much part of an ongoing progression.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Reads like someone got seriously dropped out of the blue and wasn't happy about it.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We went out on one date and you belong to me and I'm going to sue your ass.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There's always a reason that you've been ghosted.  Always.

In this case, it's likely because he throws off the kind of dangerous vibe that says "I'm the kind of authoritarian freak who's going to criminalize breaking up with me."
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: hubiestubert: Yes, being ghosted sucks, but I'm not sure that we need it codified in statute.

What a ghost codified in statue might look like.
[Fark user image 425x570]


That's not a ghost, it's an Auditor.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So in that article, Engaget linked to another article of theirs that explains it a little better:

"The proposed legislation doesn't make a whole lot of sense. It defines ghosting as something that happens when a person is "engaged in a dating relationship." The document goes on to define a dating relationship as one where the parties live together without being married or are "romantically involved over time and on a continuing basis." Teves claimed neither casual acquaintances nor "ordinary socialization" constitutes a dating relationship."

So, even as weird as the bill is, it doesn't appear to try to deal with someone you've been on three dates with choosing to start ignoring your texts.  It's for when your bf/gf of a year who you live with just leaves without warning one day.  Still probably not something worth codifying, as it's still kind of vague and I cannot see what sort of benefit the harmed parties are going to get from this.  I assume if they are being harmed -- like if they're common law married or whatever equivalent there -- and one person absconds with a bunch of stuff from their shared apartment then you can probably just try to report it as theft or sue them in civil court if that's a thing done there.

That said, all this really made me think of was some incels in America now trying to do the same thing because they want to punish women who ignore them because they went from 0 to serial killer in the span of three messages on a dating app.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Think of the advertising opportunities if we take away a person's agency to decide if they would like to respond to a communication.  Imagine being fined for not responding to spam texts.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: So... procedure words in text messages? YOU DIDN'T SAY "OUT"! THIS ISN'T OVER!


i.redd.itView Full Size

Turn your key, Maura! Turn your key!
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: So... procedure words in text messages? YOU DIDN'T SAY "OUT"! THIS ISN'T OVER!


Just make your first message "I DO NOT CONSENT TO JOINDER", and you'll be in the clear.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Ghosting sucks. But so does breaking up over text, breaking up over the phone... telling her you are moving to Yemen...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: So in that article, Engaget linked to another article of theirs that explains it a little better:

"The proposed legislation doesn't make a whole lot of sense. It defines ghosting as something that happens when a person is "engaged in a dating relationship." The document goes on to define a dating relationship as one where the parties live together without being married or are "romantically involved over time and on a continuing basis." Teves claimed neither casual acquaintances nor "ordinary socialization" constitutes a dating relationship."

So, even as weird as the bill is, it doesn't appear to try to deal with someone you've been on three dates with choosing to start ignoring your texts.  It's for when your bf/gf of a year who you live with just leaves without warning one day.  Still probably not something worth codifying, as it's still kind of vague and I cannot see what sort of benefit the harmed parties are going to get from this.  I assume if they are being harmed -- like if they're common law married or whatever equivalent there -- and one person absconds with a bunch of stuff from their shared apartment then you can probably just try to report it as theft or sue them in civil court if that's a thing done there.

That said, all this really made me think of was some incels in America now trying to do the same thing because they want to punish women who ignore them because they went from 0 to serial killer in the span of three messages on a dating app.


But, I spent $11 on her dinner!  She owes me at least two children!
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No one owes you an explanation for why they stop talking to you unless you live with that person.
 
Devil's Advocaat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTA"The bill - yes there's proposed legislation - doesn't offer specific penalties, but Teves suggested in an interview that community service might work. The bill tries to define a dating relationship as one where the parties live together without being married or are "romantically involved over time and on a continuing basis.""

If you're co-habiting and one day you come home from work and all their stuff is gone and they've blocked your number, that sucks a little bit more than being ghosted by a guy you hung out with in Starbucks twice.

Still not sure it warrants community service though.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's a shiat-awful idea.

The uncomfortable truth is that sometimes people, friends, family, romantic partners, etc need to be @&#%ing ghosted and it shouldn't be up to the ghostee or the state to decide whether it was ok to do so.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The only ghosting that should be against the law is if the 911 operator does it to you.

/it probably is, but if not, it should be
 
drewogatory
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: drewogatory: I'm 100% an "out of sight,out of mind" guy.

What the hell is ADHD?
-Blink 182


99th percentile. Pretty much ruined my life. it is what it is.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Metastatic Capricorn: So... procedure words in text messages? YOU DIDN'T SAY "OUT"! THIS ISN'T OVER!

Just make your first message "I DO NOT CONSENT TO JOINDER", and you'll be in the clear.


The reddit tinder subreddit (which also seems to include content from bumble/hinge) is full of sh*t like this.  Not because they're serious -- well maybe some are -- but basically awkward 18-25 y/o dudes setting some woman up for an elaborate meme.  Part of me wants to re-join an app just to see what the dynamic is like these days.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

serfdood: The only ghosting that should be against the law is if the 911 operator does it to you.

/it probably is, but if not, it should be


Don't forget sung company's the ghost job applicants..
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: No one owes you an explanation for why they stop talking to you unless you live with that person.


Not even then. IMO
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In the Phillipines.

Although it wouldn't suprise me in the least if some incel GQP lawmaker here in the US introduces the "He's a Nice Guy, You Should WANT To Go Out With Somebody Like Him" act. It will require a three date minimum. And seeing as how we are already living in Gilead, if he pays for dinner all three times, sex is mandatory.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Devil's Advocaat: FTA"The bill - yes there's proposed legislation - doesn't offer specific penalties, but Teves suggested in an interview that community service might work. The bill tries to define a dating relationship as one where the parties live together without being married or are "romantically involved over time and on a continuing basis.""

If you're co-habiting and one day you come home from work and all their stuff is gone and they've blocked your number, that sucks a little bit more than being ghosted by a guy you hung out with in Starbucks twice.

Still not sure it warrants community service though.


I got the note on the table.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Devil's Advocaat: FTA"The bill - yes there's proposed legislation - doesn't offer specific penalties, but Teves suggested in an interview that community service might work. The bill tries to define a dating relationship as one where the parties live together without being married or are "romantically involved over time and on a continuing basis.""

If you're co-habiting and one day you come home from work and all their stuff is gone and they've blocked your number, that sucks a little bit more than being ghosted by a guy you hung out with in Starbucks twice.

Still not sure it warrants community service though.


I wish I could have sued my ex for rent, though. Having all my bills double overnight was a sh*tty price to pay for my abusive ex leaving in the middle of the day while I was at work, even if it was one I gladly paid.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What the enforcement agency may look like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
falkone32
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Ghosting sucks. But so does breaking up over text, breaking up over the phone... telling her you are moving to Yemen... people have been ending relationships in shiatty ways that avoid face to face convo,or side step talking about the real reasons, since always.


Huh? Those things are the opposite of being ghosted. They are not even close to being similar. When you get ghosted, you don't even know if you're being broken up with. That's the whole point, to create uncertainty and keep you hanging on. You don't know if they are even okay or not.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Kitty2.0: No one owes you an explanation for why they stop talking to you unless you live with that person.

Not even then. IMO


If it's dire, I agree. If you're just over it and want to peace out at least be human enough to say you're done and walking away.

I guess there are some people who are incapable of seeing other people express emotion without consoling them and giving it another try. Those people should probably just leave without a trace.
 
silverjets
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The article says it only applies to long term romantic relationships, not ghosting someone after just one date.

So, if a person flees a relationship due to mental or physical abuse and cuts off all contact (ghosts) their abuser the abuser can press charges against the person that fled for emotional cruelty?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Dr Dreidel: Metastatic Capricorn: So... procedure words in text messages? YOU DIDN'T SAY "OUT"! THIS ISN'T OVER!

Just make your first message "I DO NOT CONSENT TO JOINDER", and you'll be in the clear.

The reddit tinder subreddit (which also seems to include content from bumble/hinge) is full of sh*t like this.  Not because they're serious -- well maybe some are -- but basically awkward 18-25 y/o dudes setting some woman up for an elaborate meme.  Part of me wants to re-join an app just to see what the dynamic is like these days.


"That's right, honey. I only reinstalled the dating app to conduct sociological research."

Good luck with that.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Ker_Thwap: Kitty2.0: No one owes you an explanation for why they stop talking to you unless you live with that person.

Not even then. IMO

If it's dire, I agree. If you're just over it and want to peace out at least be human enough to say you're done and walking away.

I guess there are some people who are incapable of seeing other people express emotion without consoling them and giving it another try. Those people should probably just leave without a trace.


I was thinking more abusive partner situations.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kbronsito: New Rising Sun: Dr Dreidel: Metastatic Capricorn: So... procedure words in text messages? YOU DIDN'T SAY "OUT"! THIS ISN'T OVER!

Just make your first message "I DO NOT CONSENT TO JOINDER", and you'll be in the clear.

The reddit tinder subreddit (which also seems to include content from bumble/hinge) is full of sh*t like this.  Not because they're serious -- well maybe some are -- but basically awkward 18-25 y/o dudes setting some woman up for an elaborate meme.  Part of me wants to re-join an app just to see what the dynamic is like these days.

"That's right, honey. I only reinstalled the dating app to conduct sociological research."

Good luck with that.


You can not be on a dating app and also not be in a relationship.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: kbronsito: New Rising Sun: Dr Dreidel: Metastatic Capricorn: So... procedure words in text messages? YOU DIDN'T SAY "OUT"! THIS ISN'T OVER!

Just make your first message "I DO NOT CONSENT TO JOINDER", and you'll be in the clear.

The reddit tinder subreddit (which also seems to include content from bumble/hinge) is full of sh*t like this.  Not because they're serious -- well maybe some are -- but basically awkward 18-25 y/o dudes setting some woman up for an elaborate meme.  Part of me wants to re-join an app just to see what the dynamic is like these days.

"That's right, honey. I only reinstalled the dating app to conduct sociological research."

Good luck with that.

You can not be on a dating app and also not be in a relationship.


I've been old and hitched for so long now that the current dating world would absolutely mystify me. Truly seems easier to to be alone.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Kitty2.0: Ker_Thwap: Kitty2.0: No one owes you an explanation for why they stop talking to you unless you live with that person.

Not even then. IMO

If it's dire, I agree. If you're just over it and want to peace out at least be human enough to say you're done and walking away.

I guess there are some people who are incapable of seeing other people express emotion without consoling them and giving it another try. Those people should probably just leave without a trace.

I was thinking more abusive partner situations.


I know. This is Fark. One must close all loopholes in a single comment. ;)
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: New Rising Sun: So in that article, Engaget linked to another article of theirs that explains it a little better:

"The proposed legislation doesn't make a whole lot of sense. It defines ghosting as something that happens when a person is "engaged in a dating relationship." The document goes on to define a dating relationship as one where the parties live together without being married or are "romantically involved over time and on a continuing basis." Teves claimed neither casual acquaintances nor "ordinary socialization" constitutes a dating relationship."

So, even as weird as the bill is, it doesn't appear to try to deal with someone you've been on three dates with choosing to start ignoring your texts.  It's for when your bf/gf of a year who you live with just leaves without warning one day.  Still probably not something worth codifying, as it's still kind of vague and I cannot see what sort of benefit the harmed parties are going to get from this.  I assume if they are being harmed -- like if they're common law married or whatever equivalent there -- and one person absconds with a bunch of stuff from their shared apartment then you can probably just try to report it as theft or sue them in civil court if that's a thing done there.

That said, all this really made me think of was some incels in America now trying to do the same thing because they want to punish women who ignore them because they went from 0 to serial killer in the span of three messages on a dating app.

But, I spent $11 on her dinner!  She owes me at least two children!


Just wait here. She'll get the kids out of petty cash.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: New Rising Sun: kbronsito: New Rising Sun: Dr Dreidel: Metastatic Capricorn: So... procedure words in text messages? YOU DIDN'T SAY "OUT"! THIS ISN'T OVER!

Just make your first message "I DO NOT CONSENT TO JOINDER", and you'll be in the clear.

The reddit tinder subreddit (which also seems to include content from bumble/hinge) is full of sh*t like this.  Not because they're serious -- well maybe some are -- but basically awkward 18-25 y/o dudes setting some woman up for an elaborate meme.  Part of me wants to re-join an app just to see what the dynamic is like these days.

"That's right, honey. I only reinstalled the dating app to conduct sociological research."

Good luck with that.

You can not be on a dating app and also not be in a relationship.

I've been old and hitched for so long now that the current dating world would absolutely mystify me. Truly seems easier to to be alone.


I'd rather cut my balls off and eat them than use internet dating.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Yes, being ghosted sucks, but I'm not sure that we need it codified in statute. This seems like a great piece of proposed kit for a stalker.


This is why I'm against criminalizing behavior that offends people. Being ghosted is another form of being offended.

Reminds me of the scene from Justice League episode "A better world" where our JL visits the Justice Lords universe and watches petty crimes handled with a heavy hand.

Poison Ivy! Very Very Pretty!
Youtube 9r3cGgDjAV8
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Who ya gonna call?

telegraph.co.ukView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

drewogatory: GregInIndy: New Rising Sun: kbronsito: New Rising Sun: Dr Dreidel: Metastatic Capricorn: So... procedure words in text messages? YOU DIDN'T SAY "OUT"! THIS ISN'T OVER!

Just make your first message "I DO NOT CONSENT TO JOINDER", and you'll be in the clear.

The reddit tinder subreddit (which also seems to include content from bumble/hinge) is full of sh*t like this.  Not because they're serious -- well maybe some are -- but basically awkward 18-25 y/o dudes setting some woman up for an elaborate meme.  Part of me wants to re-join an app just to see what the dynamic is like these days.

"That's right, honey. I only reinstalled the dating app to conduct sociological research."

Good luck with that.

You can not be on a dating app and also not be in a relationship.

I've been old and hitched for so long now that the current dating world would absolutely mystify me. Truly seems easier to to be alone.

I'd rather cut my balls off and eat them than use internet dating.


But you could easily have both!

//uhh. The options, not the testicles.
 
falkone32
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kitty2.0: No one owes you an explanation for why they stop talking to you unless you live with that person.


Go to hell. You'll fit right in.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I used to ghost back when I was dating more causally... I tend to date more seriously now so I will at least ask one of my friends to break up with her for me.
 
