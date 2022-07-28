 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New Zealand Herald)   Suddenly, fumarole   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
5
    More: Scary, Volcano, Oxygen, Rotorua's Whakarewarewa Village, geothermal hole, Aukaha News, elderly woman, Injury, Village staff  
•       •       •

871 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2022 at 9:09 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I know I don't get a say in it,
but can I please not die to "the ground just suddenly swallowed him up"?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well at least it's not Suddenly Seymour
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Call Rotorua, that's the name.
And away go tourists down the drain.
 
CNichols [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did a student exchange trip to New Zealand back in high school. Went to Rotorua. The Maori cultural stuff is really cool, as is the geothermal park, but the volcanism makes the whole town stink of sulphur gases.
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Whakarewarewa

Eyjafjallajökull and other volcanoes on the other side of the world laugh at your feeble attempt at unpronounceability.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.