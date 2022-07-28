 Skip to content
(KRCG New Bloomfield)   Idiot butt dials 911 while stealing car   (krcgtv.com) divider line
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why is he an idiot? He is merely expediting the entire situation. The whole thing shouldn't take more than a half an hour to 45 minutes. Are you still at the car the cops come get them he gets arrested and everybody goes home happy.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sheriff Wheeler wrapped up the release by saying, "we appreciate the suspects calling 911 and allowing us to solve this crime in a timely manner."
mightfinepolicework.jpg
 
