 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Boyd Crowder is going to have an awful lot of bodies floating to the surface as Eastern Kentucky is walloped by the most intense flash flooding ever seen   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
28
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

729 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2022 at 1:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lee451 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Governor Drew Curtis would not have allowed this to happen.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the bourbon ok?
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im sure rand and mitch are already salivating over the tax cuts that will cover the costs if the recovery they'll vote against because the tax cuts weren't deep enough

/RAND PAUL
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lee451: Governor Drew Curtis would not have allowed this to happen.


Wonder what happened to all that money we donated to his campaign?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Looks at Kentucky, as a whole)

"It's justified"
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: Is the bourbon ok?


Yeah, this is in the West Virginia part of Kentucky.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Boy crowder? That sounds inappropriate.

Ahh, boyD. That just sounds redneck.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
the death toll with be large.  the hollers are filling up.  11 inches in 8 hours is no joke (that's what she said)
 
MayoBoy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
St. Louis got 12" of rain in just a few hours and doesn't even warrant a mention.  

/at least 1 dead
//hundreds of millions in damage
///water stain in our master bedroom ceiling where 1 year old roof leaked
 
xcheopis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If any of you would like to ship your excess sky water to California, we'd really appreciate it.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Quick, everyone get to Ken Ham's ark.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is GODS WRATH, sent from Heaven to punish the Supreme Court decision to overturn Row v. Wade.

sorry bout that btw....
 
asciibaron
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MayoBoy: St. Louis got 12" of rain in just a few hours and doesn't even warrant a mention.  

/at least 1 dead
//hundreds of millions in damage
///water stain in our master bedroom ceiling where 1 year old roof leaked


the difference is the topography.  this is worse due to the steep valleys funneling the water and wiping out entire towns.

https://geography.as.uky.edu/blogs/jdp/why-them-why-there
 
12349876
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MayoBoy: St. Louis got 12" of rain in just a few hours and doesn't even warrant a mention.  

/at least 1 dead
//hundreds of millions in damage
///water stain in our master bedroom ceiling where 1 year old roof leaked


Kentuckys governor is expecting double digit deaths.
 
guestguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Used to be "flash" meant titties...now it's all sad and stuff.
 
zez
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Guess it's just another one of those 1000 year events like we had in St. Louis earlier in the week.
 
BarefootInTheFark
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

holdmybones: (Looks at Kentucky, as a whole)

"It's justified"


(Looks back at you, as a hole)

"Middle fingers"

/people are dead, jerk
//no one belittled your CO wildfires
///try being human, it could change your life
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


(...psssstttt..... they're your voters.....)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

xcheopis: If any of you would like to ship your excess sky water to California, we'd really appreciate it.


...nah.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Currently rewatching Justified, so I got a kick out of this headline.

One of the best shows ever. But there's a good reason they didn't actually film in Kentucky. It's full of Kentuckians.
 
abbarach
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

asciibaron: the death toll with be large.  the hollers are filling up.  11 inches in 8 hours is no joke (that's what she said)


I used to live near that area.  Currently I have an employee who lives on a farm just outside Hindman.  For those of you playing along at home, this is what Hindman looked like this morning:
Insane Flooding - Hindman, Ky - July 2022 - Drone 4k
Youtube PFSizOheU_k

Note the high water marks on the brick buildings several feet higher than when the video was taken.

Thankfully my employee is safe, and their house is elevated enough that they didn't flood out, although they have no utilities and the roads are still impassable as of an hour ago.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

abbarach: Thankfully my employee is safe, and their house is elevated enough that they didn't flood out, although they have no utilities and the roads are still impassable as of an hour ago.


it's gonna be a few days before they get power.  i hope they have a deep well and a generator.  accessing fresh water is always an issue with major flooding.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BarefootInTheFark: holdmybones: (Looks at Kentucky, as a whole)

"It's justified"

(Looks back at you, as a hole)

"Middle fingers"

/people are dead, jerk
//no one belittled your CO wildfires
///try being human, it could change your life


All I could make out in your garble was something about "a hole" and your "middle fingers". You're gonna make your cousin jealous.
 
EKU Colonel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
For reference, t

abbarach: asciibaron: the death toll with be large.  the hollers are filling up.  11 inches in 8 hours is no joke (that's what she said)

I used to live near that area.  Currently I have an employee who lives on a farm just outside Hindman.  For those of you playing along at home, this is what Hindman looked like this morning:
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/PFSizOheU_k?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
Note the high water marks on the brick buildings several feet higher than when the video was taken.

Thankfully my employee is safe, and their house is elevated enough that they didn't flood out, although they have no utilities and the roads are still impassable as of an hour ago.


For reference, here is the little creek next to the Marathon @ 1:35 in the video

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abbarach
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

asciibaron: abbarach: Thankfully my employee is safe, and their house is elevated enough that they didn't flood out, although they have no utilities and the roads are still impassable as of an hour ago.

it's gonna be a few days before they get power.  i hope they have a deep well and a generator.  accessing fresh water is always an issue with major flooding.


Yes on both counts, although it's a portable generator and he's currently working on getting the well pump and a few other essentials bridged over to the generator safely.

There's more rain expected to hit the same areas tonight; it's all a waiting game right now.  The mountains and terrain just funnel all the water into the valleys, which is where ALL the infrastructure gets built because it's the only sorta-flat land available.  The bad thing is that it makes the water come up scarily-fast when this happens, but it also tends to go down a lot quicker than a traditional river flood once the rain stops.

I did tell him that if he can safely get out, and he wants to get his family out, they're welcome at our place.  We've been through a flood before; my grizzled, cynical heart breaks for everyone dealing with this, and all the aftermath that's going to take months or years to recover from, if they can recover at all...
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Say what you will about China, but when they create a hoax about global climate change, they sure do commit to the bit!
 
Broktun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I bought a house at the mouth of the holler
A ring at the pawn shop and a crib for the kid
I heard some word, there was work up in Hindman
I'm going tomorrow and hope that there is

My sweat and my wages they don't seem to weight out
I'm gettin' more aches than I'm gainin' in gold
Whoever said you could raise you a family
Just workin' your ass off knee deep in coal?
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.