 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   If you live in Mississippi forget Covid forget Monkeypox, be afraid of soil and water   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
21
    More: Scary, Southeast Asia, small number of cases of melioidosis, Pacific Ocean, Health officials, United States, East Asia, water samples, Asia  
•       •       •

960 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2022 at 10:21 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Power of the Free Market will solve this!*


*with tons of taxpayer dollars from blue states
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And books?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And be very, very afraid of Mississippians, too.
 
TheThighsofTorgo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, we're in the "Earth finds us an existential threat so it's trying to extinct us" phase?  Mother Gaia doesn't want to wait for another huge asteroid, I guess.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CDC: you should avoid contact with mud in the state of Mississippi due to the presence of dangerous pathogens in the soil.
Mississippi:
media.gannett-cdn.comView Full Size

NOT stopping mah freedoms, Lib!
Nature:
verywellhealth.comView Full Size

Darwin:
wallpapercave.comView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandpa left Mississippi because his family were awful people but then he moved to Arkansas.
Not a bright man and I'm carrying on the tradition.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meliodosis?

*clicks*

Yawn. Wake me when it's antibiotic resistant.

/which will happen, eventually.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Melioidosis can occur in people who have underlying diseases, such as diabetes......". Well, no worries then, nobody in Mississippi has that.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheThighsofTorgo: So, we're in the "Earth finds us an existential threat so it's trying to extinct us" phase?  Mother Gaia doesn't want to wait for another huge asteroid, I guess.


Most bacterium, even the nasty ones like this bug, can be treated with antibiotics. And not even the strong stuff, like doxycycline. You can use regular broad spectrum drugs. For now.

The scary shiat is MRSA and other resistant bacteria. Those will probably be what destroys humanity
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"...The end comes soon. We hear banjos, banjos in the deep. They are coming."
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I assumed this was about hookworm.
 
robodog
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If you're in Mississippi be more afraid of being in a state with the worst healthcare, education, obesity, etc. as those things are infinitely more applicable to 99.999% of the population.
 
EwoksSuck
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fox news conspiracy theories in 3. 2.1...
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"The bug, called Burkholderia pseudomallei, can make some people extremely sick if they become infected.

Most healthy people who come into contact will not develop the serious illness called melioidosis, which can be treated with antibiotics."

It's like digital panning for gold:

- Dig in the dirt
- See what bacteria is in it
- Write a report to scare the doom scrollers on what was found
 
Tymast
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Germ$ are fake!  The problem is demons living in the soil that will only leave if we cut taxes!
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yep, pretty scary. Unlike all the other places around the world, where eating soil and drinking pond water is perfectly fine. This is the one to worry about.
 
ZeroKnightRaiden
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Mississippi "Earth and Water.  You'll find plenty of both down there."
CDC "This is blasphemy!  This is madness!"
Mississippi "Madness?  THIS.  IS.  MISSISSIPPI!"
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: "The bug, called Burkholderia pseudomallei, can make some people extremely sick if they become infected.

Most healthy people who come into contact will not develop the serious illness called melioidosis, which can be treated with antibiotics."

It's like digital panning for gold:

- Dig in the dirt
- See what bacteria is in it
- Write a report to scare the doom scrollers on what was found


The real story here is what changed that caused this rare (in this part of the world) bacteria to start popping up places it hadn't been?
Turns out, it propagates well in environments over 40°C and acidic environments. Sort of like the polluted as hell soil of the gulf shore. Oh, and it can live in distilled water for like a decade. Combine that with global temperature rise, and you're looking at outbreaks of tropical bacterial infections all along the Mississippi River in a few summers. Should be fun.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

oldfool: My grandpa left Mississippi because his family were awful people but then he moved to Arkansas.
Not a bright man and I'm carrying on the tradition.


username checks
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hey Mother Nature, you don't have to click the Disaster Button like you're playing in a slot tournament, 'kay?
 
guestguy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Feel_the_velvet: "The bug, called Burkholderia pseudomallei, can make some people extremely sick if they become infected.

Most healthy people who come into contact will not develop the serious illness called melioidosis, which can be treated with antibiotics."

It's like digital panning for gold:

- Dig in the dirt
- See what bacteria is in it
- Write a report to scare the doom scrollers on what was found

The real story here is what changed that caused this rare (in this part of the world) bacteria to start popping up places it hadn't been?
Turns out, it propagates well in environments over 40°C and acidic environments. Sort of like the polluted as hell soil of the gulf shore. Oh, and it can live in distilled water for like a decade. Combine that with global temperature rise, and you're looking at outbreaks of tropical bacterial infections all along the Mississippi River in a few summers. Should be fun.


What part of DOOM SCROLLERS don't you understand?!

/hurrrrr
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.