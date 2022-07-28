 Skip to content
(NPR)   Nursing homes now have a new source of revenue: filing lawsuits against resident's friends and family   (npr.org) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Times are tough and they have to keep their profits growing at all times. Pony up, citizen.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what will solve this?  More guns.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: You know what will solve this?  More guns.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jz4p
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"I will sue your friends and family...
to remind you of my love.
Da da da DA daaa dat da da da dya ya daahh..."
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Are nursing homes covered in countries with universal healthcare?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Narrator:  You're not responsible for your relatives debts(unless you specifically take that responsibility in writing)

Some farking nursing home calls and wants to you to pay for your estranged elderly uncle, you tell them to fark the fark off and tell them to go ahead and sue you. Then you find one of the billions of lawyers who will take the case on a "pay when this is settled" basis - and they will, because they know they will win and you ram that request for cash right up the nursing home's asshole.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Unless you have proof I signed a promissory note, you can fuhkk right off.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: Are nursing homes covered in countries with universal healthcare?


Sort of. My experience in Canada is that if you can possibly afford private, you want to.  And even then it's not good enough.

Realistically that is because providing 24/7 supervision with nurses on standby is hellishly expensive.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What ever happened to just going through their mail for social security checks?
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Lived in Rochester for 2 years while my ex finished her degree.  The town is one of the absolute worst examples of White Flight and while I highly doubt it contributed to this instance, the whole town is pretty rotten.
 
xalres
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

neongoats: Narrator:  You're not responsible for your relatives debts(unless you specifically take that responsibility in writing)

Some farking nursing home calls and wants to you to pay for your estranged elderly uncle, you tell them to fark the fark off and tell them to go ahead and sue you. Then you find one of the billions of lawyers who will take the case on a "pay when this is settled" basis - and they will, because they know they will win and you ram that request for cash right up the nursing home's asshole.


That ^

A co-worker went through this kind of bullshiat after his father passed away. Kept getting calls about unpaid credit card debt. he told them to pound sand. They can call and threaten all they want but you are absolutely not on the hook for their debts.

Marcus Aurelius: You know what will solve this?  More guns.


It might. Just reading the article made me want to become The Joker.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Go find two other people being sued and a class action suit lawyer, tack a couple of zeroes onto the amount they are suing you for and sue them back.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: You know what will solve this?


Legalized euthanasia and right to die.

/username always checks out
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Came for the BCS reference, leaving satisfied.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
LOL. Good luck. What do they think this is? Student debt?
 
clawsoon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"It would be a disservice to the hospital's residents, and to Monroe County's taxpayers, to allow residents who have assets not to pay what is owed,"

In a sane country, Monroe County's taxpayers would be happy to pay in return for the assurance that their nursing home costs would be met when they too get too old to work.

But this is 'Murica.
 
robodog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How about the courts bar them from filing cases without permission as they're vexxous litigants if they're actually filing against relatives rather than the estate.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Sort of. My experience in Canada is that if you can possibly afford private, you want to.  And even then it's not good enough.


My experience with my father in Canada is that you want non-profit instead of private for-profit.  But that's just one anecdote.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

neongoats: Narrator:  You're not responsible for your relatives debts(unless you specifically take that responsibility in writing)

Some farking nursing home calls and wants to you to pay for your estranged elderly uncle, you tell them to fark the fark off and tell them to go ahead and sue you. Then you find one of the billions of lawyers who will take the case on a "pay when this is settled" basis - and they will, because they know they will win and you ram that request for cash right up the nursing home's asshole.


This! CSB Had a coworker at one point who was a laid off lawyer during the 07-08 recession, a home tried this with him(could of been his parents) for a relative...tl;dr version he let them know that he'd be visiting every week and for every violation he could find he'd file a new suit and since he was in their eyes the fiduciary for this person they couldn't deny him access and he was working a job that 'only' had him working 40 now. All of a sudden no debt a paid transfer to a different faculty and an apology letter.

/The guy got a new job lawyering again soon after and left us but man an out of work attorney that isn't burnt out is a salty mf with to much time.
 
robxiii
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Unless you have proof I signed a promissory note, you can fuhkk right off.


Got you covered, boo!    At the end of the article, the nursing home used a visitor log to forge someone's signature.   That's entrepreneurship!
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

robodog: How about the courts bar them from filing cases without permission as they're vexxous litigants if they're actually filing against relatives rather than the estate.


Vexatious litigants
 
Sasquach
‘’ less than a minute ago  
At about a dozen doctors offices, I have written "privacy policy not provided" in the signature slot for "you have read and agree to privacy policy" when the office stuff complain it's too long for them to print out.

No one has ever said a word.
 
