(NPR)   Oh great, we're at the part of the movie where the doctor tried to warn the world about a virus becoming a global threat, but nobody listened. Again
34
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lots of people try to warn the world about lots of things and the world doesn't listen.
Welcome to Erf.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The problem is that the doctor is Dustin Hoffman.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't we been living that movie this whole time?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Lots of people try to warn the world about lots of things and the world doesn't listen.
Welcome to Erf.


I think we can close the thread.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This guy was on the BBC last week. He was pissed and frustrated.
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Has he been publicly mocked by a politician with a questionable high school education, yet?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The rule of thumb here is that no one is going to care as long as it's "those people" being affected. The definition of "those people" can vary.

Also, it's just not terribly interesting to the general population if there aren't dying kids. If a virus moves into the dying kids area, then maybe, just maybe people will notice.
 
Bazolar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That movie sucks.  I'm gonna watch DC Cab instead.  At least then I can pretend it's still the 80s and I'm 7 years old and don't give a shiat about any of this.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I think this denial all starts with religion. People who fundamentally base their lives on a lie have no incentive to ever face the truth.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: The rule of thumb here is that no one is going to care as long as it's "those people" being affected. The definition of "those people" can vary.

Also, it's just not terribly interesting to the general population if there aren't dying kids. If a virus moves into the dying kids area, then maybe, just maybe people will notice.


True, once monkeypox starts killing kids it will get just as much action as school shootings.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh great, we're at the part of the movie where the doctor tried to warn the world about a virus becoming a global threat, but nobody listened. Again

That means we're coming up on that great car chase scene.
 
wiski
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: The rule of thumb here is that no one is going to care as long as it's "those people" being affected. The definition of "those people" can vary.

Also, it's just not terribly interesting to the general population if there aren't dying kids. If a virus moves into the dying kids area, then maybe, just maybe people will notice.


At least in the US I think it'll take more than dying kids to get most of the population concerned, maybe a virus that only kills unborn fetuses...
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A doctor in Nigeria tried to warn the world

Yeah, I got his email. He wanted my bank account number to deposit some funds.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The End Is Nye will address this generality.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
EAT DA POO POO
Youtube QUHkQ9vP_lA
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: The rule of thumb here is that no one is going to care as long as it's "those people" being affected. The definition of "those people" can vary.

Also, it's just not terribly interesting to the general population if there aren't dying kids. If a virus moves into the dying kids area, then maybe, just maybe people will notice.


Kids are dying every day... shootings, drugs, abuse, etc : doesn't seem to be an issue..  if it doesn't 'offend' them or affect their phones, they don't care.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
1) Monkeypox only spreads via direct exchanges of fluids with an infected

2) Monkeypox is not fatal... nobody has died from it, and nobody is likely to
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nobody could have predicted this.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Lots of people try to warn the world about lots of things and the world doesn't listen.
Welcome to Erf.


It's the basis for almost every apocalyptic science fiction movie.
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: WhackingDay: The rule of thumb here is that no one is going to care as long as it's "those people" being affected. The definition of "those people" can vary.

Also, it's just not terribly interesting to the general population if there aren't dying kids. If a virus moves into the dying kids area, then maybe, just maybe people will notice.

True, once monkeypox starts killing kids it will get just as much action as school shootings.


Not saying much there..  a search for a scapegoat is the usual response....  blame the weapon instead of the actor...
 
sniderman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: 1) Monkeypox only spreads via direct exchanges of fluids with an infected

2) Monkeypox is not fatal... nobody has died from it, and nobody is likely to



Downplaying a pandemic? Username checks out.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

physt: I think this denial all starts with religion. People who fundamentally base their lives on a lie have no incentive to ever face the truth.


Magical thinking doesn't lead to magical outcomes.

Unfortunately for the rest of us, anyway.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: 1) Monkeypox only spreads via direct exchanges of fluids with an infected

2) Monkeypox is not fatal... nobody has died from it, and nobody is likely to


It can also spread by respiratory droplets or contaminated bedding / clothing.

Past outbreaks have had a 3-6% case fatality rate.

https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/monkeypox
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: 1) Monkeypox only spreads via direct exchanges of fluids with an infected

2) Monkeypox is not fatal... nobody has died from it, and nobody is likely to


There are lasting effects from having monkeypox, even if it does not kill you.
And if enough people contract monkeypox, it could lead to mutations that could kill you.

You don't have to have a direct exchange of bodily fluids, to catch monkeypox.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not even close to the same thing. Nothing is shutting down over it because it isn't an airborne bug. However NOW is the time to educate people so that risks can be mitigated for those that can be exposed to it.
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: WhackingDay: The rule of thumb here is that no one is going to care as long as it's "those people" being affected. The definition of "those people" can vary.

Also, it's just not terribly interesting to the general population if there aren't dying kids. If a virus moves into the dying kids area, then maybe, just maybe people will notice.

True, once monkeypox starts killing kids it will get just as much action as school shootings.


TO DARK
 
Colonel_Angus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If people listened to doctors, we'd change what we eat and become more active to safeguard our health.  But we don't do that either, so we're sure as hell not going to listen to a doctor lecture us about a disease.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: 1) Monkeypox only spreads via direct exchanges of fluids with an infected

2) Monkeypox is not fatal... nobody has died from it, and nobody is likely to


Neither of these is strictly true. Anyone who is interested should read this.
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: The problem is that the doctor is Dustin Hoffman.


As Tootsie?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Monkeypox spreads in different ways.
The virus can spread from person-to-person through:
-direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids
-respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex
-touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids
-pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta

Source: CDC
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: WhackingDay: The rule of thumb here is that no one is going to care as long as it's "those people" being affected. The definition of "those people" can vary.

Also, it's just not terribly interesting to the general population if there aren't dying kids. If a virus moves into the dying kids area, then maybe, just maybe people will notice.

True, once monkeypox starts killing kids it will get just as much action as school shootings.

Not saying much there..  a search for a scapegoat is the usual response....  blame the weapon instead of the actor...


Smart people rightfully blame how easy it is to legally obtain those weapons.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Haven't we been living that movie this whole time?


Every call came from inside the house.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sniderman: SomeAmerican: 1) Monkeypox only spreads via direct exchanges of fluids with an infected

2) Monkeypox is not fatal... nobody has died from it, and nobody is likely to


Downplaying a pandemic? Username checks out.


Monkeypox is not at Pandemic level.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: cretinbob: Lots of people try to warn the world about lots of things and the world doesn't listen.
Welcome to Erf.

I think we can close the thread.


That's not true. Once people listened to this guy who said everyone should be nice to one another for a change, so they nailed him to a tree.
 
