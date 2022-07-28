 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   "Writing on its social media page, the Coastal Defence Museum said: 'Our guests are kindly requested... how can we put it... no ars amandi [the art of love] in the museum, please'" Hehehe "ars"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
images.gawker.comView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't fark in here, this is the War Room!
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok. Is someone going to ask the Republicans to stop masturbating in the Holocaust Museum?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so American I read that as "No ARs" as in no AR-15s

This country is sick in the soul.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Afternoon Delight At The Museum, starring Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor!
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a historical recreation. The bottom is Poland and the top is the German army.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not Fort Miles, Delaware?

Not even if the coastal defenses are happy to see you?

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer the African Wildlife Wing
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hills-Sachs_Legion: It's a historical recreation. The bottom is Poland and the top is the German army.


And the guy watching the monitor and cheering Germany on is the Kremlin?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I was clearly told "Make love, not war"
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They thought they would not see them farking?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: They thought they would not see them farking?


Or they want to be caught. And seen. And sigh zip
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: They thought they would not see them farking?


They probably didn't realize there were cameras.   It's an old castle, afterall.
 
