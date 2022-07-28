 Skip to content
(Wired UK) Norway Is Running Out of Gas-Guzzling Cars to Tax. Everybody panic (wired.co.uk)
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mission accomplished?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 380x281]

Lilyhammer

was awesome.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in America I have seen ONE electric car charge station. We're no where we need to be to do the electric vehicle thing.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like it worked...good!
 
Night Night Cream Puff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: Here in America I have seen ONE electric car charge station. We're no where we need to be to do the electric vehicle thing.


All depends on your area. I have 10 near me including one Tesla Supercharging station. Certainly not near the number of gas stations, but if you have a place to plug in overnight (not unreasonable in the suburbs), that isn't as big of an issue.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: Here in America I have seen ONE electric car charge station. We're no where we need to be to do the electric vehicle thing.


Theyre pretty common here in libby-libtown Austin.

I've been thinking about installing a charging socket on my old camry just so i can use those sweet parking spots... I figure as long as i hook it up to my battery it'll be charging something & that makes it completely legit. Right?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we should delete cars and motorcycles and airplanes and blimps.  And probably boats.  I'm really tired of people fishing and if you don't ban blimps they will just replace the boats.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: Here in America I have seen ONE electric car charge station. We're no where we need to be to do the electric vehicle thing.


Check a Walmart parking lot.  If there isn't one there I can tell you there will be within two years.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
California already has a your-heavy-ass-EV-is-farking-up-our-roads tax.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: Here in America I have seen ONE electric car charge station. We're no where we need to be to do the electric vehicle thing.


I live in a sparsely populated area and we have two within 10 miles of our house. The one at Sheetz always has a couple vehicles charging.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: I think we should delete cars and motorcycles and airplanes and blimps.  And probably boats.  I'm really tired of people fishing and if you don't ban blimps they will just replace the boats.


Zeppelins are the future.
 
farker99
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: Here in America I have seen ONE electric car charge station. We're no where we need to be to do the electric vehicle thing.


So get out there and start building them.
/Be bootstrappy
//Like some people think you should
///three for completeness
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: Here in America I have seen ONE electric car charge station. We're no where we need to be to do the electric vehicle thing.


There are plenty around me in silicon valley. You can even fill up on hydrogen, if that's what you're in to. The bay area has more Priuses and Tesla's registered than anywhere else in the world. Can't walk down a street in Palo Alto without tripping over one. The chargers are built where the EV's are being bought.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: Here in America I have seen ONE electric car charge station. We're no where we need to be to do the electric vehicle thing.


I charge at home, and there are charging stations along the highway for long trips. Why would someone need to charge at a charging station for local driving when they leave their house ready to go every morning? It isn't like a gas car that you fill up when you are on E, just plug in when you get home, and go about your day.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: Here in America I have seen ONE electric car charge station. We're no where we need to be to do the electric vehicle thing.


Mostly yes, a little bit no.

Yes, we don't have near enough infrastructure to support everyone driving an EV precisely as they would a gas-powered automobile. BUT that limitation is essentially meaningless for a lot of people. The average driver travels less than 30 miles per day with 3 trips/day. A level one charger (comes with the car) will be more than enough to cover that battery usage by simply recharging overnight. I wasn't able to get a level two charger installed in my garage for almost ten months after I bought my EV. Just plugged it into the L1 at night (most nights, not every night), and it was completely fine.

It's a legit two-fold problem for people without garages, parking in the street, and/or for people who need/want to drive longer ranges. I'm personally shocked that gas stations aren't installing L3 rapid chargers and then charging drivers ... I dunno ... $1/minute of rapid charging? I think that'd be a win-win.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phishrace: sinko swimo: Here in America I have seen ONE electric car charge station. We're no where we need to be to do the electric vehicle thing.

There are plenty around me in silicon valley. You can even fill up on hydrogen, if that's what you're in to. The bay area has more Priuses and Tesla's registered than anywhere else in the world. Can't walk down a street in Palo Alto without tripping over one. The chargers are built where the EV's are being bought.


The Prius is not a rare thing anywhere anymore. They've been being sold for over 15 years now and from the number of ratty-ass gen 2's I see around (including my own 2007), I guessing almost every one is still rolling around. Complete with eco-friendly, low VOC peeling paint somewhere.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there were some other energy that a government could tax, energy that electric cars use, perhaps.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: Here in America I have seen ONE electric car charge station. We're no where we need to be to do the electric vehicle thing.


Was it in your driveway?  Have you ever left your home?

Every rest stop has them, usually a whole strip off to the back.  Every mall has them, usually prime parking.

There are 682 on long island alone which I already feel is overkill since the vast majority of housing is single family homes and apartment places with parking lots so the need here is pretty low.
That does not include the fast charging stations at most auto dealers
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck getting to 30% in a major city in the US.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harrogate the Melon Bunger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is becoming a problem in the US as well.  I know Florida's DOT is already proposing how to pay for roads without gasoline taxes.

sinko swimo: Here in America I have seen ONE electric car charge station. We're no where we need to be to do the electric vehicle thing.


I live in the tenth-largest metro in Florida and they're very common.  My state office building has two spaces.  As others have bludgeoned you about, I'm not sure where you live that this is an issue.
 
raygundan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: Here in America I have seen ONE electric car charge station. We're no where we need to be to do the electric vehicle thing.


They tend to be kinda hidden-- it's not like gas stations with the big sign visible from miles away on the highway.  Tucked in the backs of parking lots behind hotels or the like.  A few near us are at gas stations, but literally behind the building... you'd never know they were there unless you were already looking for it, even if you used that gas station all the time.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: Here in America I have seen ONE electric car charge station. We're no where we need to be to do the electric vehicle thing.


Check to see what is your area: PlugShare (hit the 'X' in the upper right corner if it asks you to register).

I agree that neither Canada nor the US are ready for mass adoption of full EVs at the moment, and that they don't make great vehicles for people who make long trips (especially when towing or taking rural routes) or for people who rent or own condos.  They're also rather expensive.

That said, nobody is making you buy one.  And most of those problems don't apply (or as much) to plug-in hybrids, which hold enough charge to cover most people's daily driving and are suitably charged using cheaper level-II stations, which outnumber faster DC stations by 10:1 or more.  I know a number of folks with PHEVs as daily drivers who only gas up every 2 to 6 months.

If half of all new vehicles sold in the US were PHEVs, we'd all be biatching a whole lot less about price spikes in the oil market.  We'd also see significant improvements in urban pollution.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harrogate the Melon Bunger: This is becoming a problem in the US as well.  I know Florida's DOT is already proposing how to pay for roads without gasoline taxes.


Washington state is looking to go to a mileage based road tax. It's not rocket science. You have options from just paying based on your odometer reading all the way to full big brothering it and getting a gps dongle so you don't have to pay for miles you drive out of state. Roll it into car registration and call it a day. 

https://www.king5.com/article/news/politics/state-politics/washington-pay-per-mile-tax-legislature-transportation/281-d5f911f6-42df-40c9-8df6-1ae381cae115
 
raygundan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Surpheon: The Prius is not a rare thing anywhere anymore. They've been being sold for over 15 years now


The Prius is coming up on 25 years of sales (might actually be past it in Japan).  Depending on where you live, an early Prius may already be eligible for "classic car" plates.
 
hammettman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

guestguy: Sounds like it worked...good!


THIS

Also, my opinion of the band A-ha has appreciated.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Here in America I have seen ONE electric car charge station. We're no where we need to be to do the electric vehicle thing.


One? Not even, like, four or five? Where do you live?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: sinko swimo: Here in America I have seen ONE electric car charge station. We're no where we need to be to do the electric vehicle thing.

Check a Walmart parking lot.  If there isn't one there I can tell you there will be within two years.


Target, with a chic fil a and a starbux within 100 meters. That's a full charge if you hit all 3.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: sinko swimo: Here in America I have seen ONE electric car charge station. We're no where we need to be to do the electric vehicle thing.

Check to see what is your area: PlugShare (hit the 'X' in the upper right corner if it asks you to register).

I agree that neither Canada nor the US are ready for mass adoption of full EVs at the moment, and that they don't make great vehicles for people who make long trips (especially when towing or taking rural routes) or for people who rent or own condos.  They're also rather expensive.

That said, nobody is making you buy one.  And most of those problems don't apply (or as much) to plug-in hybrids, which hold enough charge to cover most people's daily driving and are suitably charged using cheaper level-II stations, which outnumber faster DC stations by 10:1 or more.  I know a number of folks with PHEVs as daily drivers who only gas up every 2 to 6 months.

If half of all new vehicles sold in the US were PHEVs, we'd all be biatching a whole lot less about price spikes in the oil market.  We'd also see significant improvements in urban pollution.


It took 50 years to switch from horses to cars because of the same issues.  High price, fuel people's perception of the transportation.

1st cars were slow and unreliable and confusing compared to a horse.
1st electrics were weak, had crap range and hard to find charging.
The early adapters are mostly people in the burbs who have a place to charge and often have 2 cars anyway.  This will be the way as the US builds charging infrastructure and battery tech improves until you have 500 mile range on a 15 minute charge.  That's enough to compete in almost every way with ICE.   not many people driving 10 hours without taking a food/pee break which will be long enough to charge.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OldJames: sinko swimo: Here in America I have seen ONE electric car charge station. We're no where we need to be to do the electric vehicle thing.

I charge at home, and there are charging stations along the highway for long trips. Why would someone need to charge at a charging station for local driving when they leave their house ready to go every morning? It isn't like a gas car that you fill up when you are on E, just plug in when you get home, and go about your day.


Unless you live in rental housing.
/is funny to watch the apartment dwellers get brekfass and cawfee while they wait to drive to work.
 
dywed88
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not seeing the problem here.

They are coming up to the next step in the process that has so far been quite successful. There will be some debates and arguments over exactly what to do and they can take reasonable steps to complete the transition.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

genner: aungen: I think we should delete cars and motorcycles and airplanes and blimps.  And probably boats.  I'm really tired of people fishing and if you don't ban blimps they will just replace the boats.

Zeppelins are the future.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [memezila.com image 843x1205]


IP telephony doesn't exist.
 
jtown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Surpheon: Harrogate the Melon Bunger: This is becoming a problem in the US as well.  I know Florida's DOT is already proposing how to pay for roads without gasoline taxes.

Washington state is looking to go to a mileage based road tax. It's not rocket science. You have options from just paying based on your odometer reading all the way to full big brothering it and getting a gps dongle so you don't have to pay for miles you drive out of state. Roll it into car registration and call it a day. 

https://www.king5.com/article/news/politics/state-politics/washington-pay-per-mile-tax-legislature-transportation/281-d5f911f6-42df-40c9-8df6-1ae381cae115


Yeah, I don't want The Man tracking me with a GPS.  Not that I'm doing anything.  It just sounds like a huge invasion of privacy that the state will monetize by selling the data.

Most states have annual inspections.  Add an odometer reading to that and call it a day.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The time to tax electric vehicles on the power they use is long overdue.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jtown: Surpheon: Harrogate the Melon Bunger: This is becoming a problem in the US as well.  I know Florida's DOT is already proposing how to pay for roads without gasoline taxes.

Washington state is looking to go to a mileage based road tax. It's not rocket science. You have options from just paying based on your odometer reading all the way to full big brothering it and getting a gps dongle so you don't have to pay for miles you drive out of state. Roll it into car registration and call it a day. 

https://www.king5.com/article/news/politics/state-politics/washington-pay-per-mile-tax-legislature-transportation/281-d5f911f6-42df-40c9-8df6-1ae381cae115

Yeah, I don't want The Man tracking me with a GPS.  Not that I'm doing anything.  It just sounds like a huge invasion of privacy that the state will monetize by selling the data.

Most states have annual inspections.  Add an odometer reading to that and call it a day.


My thoughts exactly. The road tax should be a factor of mileage and vehicle weight. Like vehicle weight X annual mileage / factor. Drive a big ass truck 50 miles to commute from the suburbs, you pay a lot of tax for your share of wear and tear on roads. Drive a small car a few miles a day, you pay less because you do less damage to roads.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Surpheon: phishrace: sinko swimo: Here in America I have seen ONE electric car charge station. We're no where we need to be to do the electric vehicle thing.

There are plenty around me in silicon valley. You can even fill up on hydrogen, if that's what you're in to. The bay area has more Priuses and Tesla's registered than anywhere else in the world. Can't walk down a street in Palo Alto without tripping over one. The chargers are built where the EV's are being bought.

The Prius is not a rare thing anywhere anymore. They've been being sold for over 15 years now and from the number of ratty-ass gen 2's I see around (including my own 2007), I guessing almost every one is still rolling around. Complete with eco-friendly, low VOC peeling paint somewhere.


I vividly remember seeing my first beater Prius many, many years ago. Ironically it was being pushed into a gas station. It was dirty, dented and had paint issues. I literally lol'd. Now, beater Priuses are very common. Progress?
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jtown: Surpheon: Harrogate the Melon Bunger: This is becoming a problem in the US as well.  I know Florida's DOT is already proposing how to pay for roads without gasoline taxes.

Washington state is looking to go to a mileage based road tax. It's not rocket science. You have options from just paying based on your odometer reading all the way to full big brothering it and getting a gps dongle so you don't have to pay for miles you drive out of state. Roll it into car registration and call it a day. 

https://www.king5.com/article/news/politics/state-politics/washington-pay-per-mile-tax-legislature-transportation/281-d5f911f6-42df-40c9-8df6-1ae381cae115

Yeah, I don't want The Man tracking me with a GPS.  Not that I'm doing anything.  It just sounds like a huge invasion of privacy that the state will monetize by selling the data.

Most states have annual inspections.  Add an odometer reading to that and call it a day.


Not that I disagree, but the point of the tax would be you are being charged by the state to fix the roads in that state. So theoretically you wouldn't want to be charged for miles driven outside of the state and that would be the point of the dongle to save money. For a lot of people, not really an issue but I could imagine some might not like being charged for damaging the roads in a state when a good chunk of the miles were outside of the state. (I have known people who's daily commute takes them across state lines.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: I'm personally shocked that gas stations aren't installing L3 rapid chargers and then charging drivers ... I dunno ... $1/minute of rapid charging? I think that'd be a win-win.


Gas stations are starting to do that here in LA.  I know because one of my tires is a tad leaky lately, and I've pulled up to charging stations more than once.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We should tax electric cars by vehicle mile at registration renewal/transfer and by gallon for petroleum and diesel cars and trucks.

There, problem farking solved.
 
docilej
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Maybe scrap all taxes associated with automobiles and replace everything with a simple " mileage tax"? No matter the value or power plant of the vehicle all get taxed at the same rate
 
Marcos P
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Here in America I have seen ONE electric car charge station. We're no where we need to be to do the electric vehicle thing.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Here's Electrify America's current coverage. They are partnered with Hyundai, VW, and Mercedes. More get added every week or so.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ray_Finkle: jtown: Surpheon: Harrogate the Melon Bunger: This is becoming a problem in the US as well.  I know Florida's DOT is already proposing how to pay for roads without gasoline taxes.

Washington state is looking to go to a mileage based road tax. It's not rocket science. You have options from just paying based on your odometer reading all the way to full big brothering it and getting a gps dongle so you don't have to pay for miles you drive out of state. Roll it into car registration and call it a day. 

https://www.king5.com/article/news/politics/state-politics/washington-pay-per-mile-tax-legislature-transportation/281-d5f911f6-42df-40c9-8df6-1ae381cae115

Yeah, I don't want The Man tracking me with a GPS.  Not that I'm doing anything.  It just sounds like a huge invasion of privacy that the state will monetize by selling the data.

Most states have annual inspections.  Add an odometer reading to that and call it a day.

Not that I disagree, but the point of the tax would be you are being charged by the state to fix the roads in that state. So theoretically you wouldn't want to be charged for miles driven outside of the state and that would be the point of the dongle to save money. For a lot of people, not really an issue but I could imagine some might not like being charged for damaging the roads in a state when a good chunk of the miles were outside of the state. (I have known people who's daily commute takes them across state lines.


That's mostly a non-issue though. If they fuel up in the other state, they're not contributing to the maintenance in their home state. If they fuel up in the home state, they aren't contributing to the maintenance in the other state.

On average it would probably even out. And it is a way easier method to just read the odometer and report that than to make sure everyone has working dongles + the privacy issues.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Marcos P: sinko swimo: Here in America I have seen ONE electric car charge station. We're no where we need to be to do the electric vehicle thing.

[Fark user image 425x359]
Here's Electrify America's current coverage. They are partnered with Hyundai, VW, and Mercedes. More get added every week or so.


That map is completely useless. At the size of the icons, and the size of the map, it could indicate one charging station in a 200 mile radius and still pretend most of the map is covered.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Here in America I have seen ONE electric car charge station. We're no where we need to be to do the electric vehicle thing.


yea, no, i see them all over the place here.  and there are a lot more coming and fast.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Here in America I have seen ONE electric car charge station. We're no where we need to be to do the electric vehicle thing.


Several years ago I was in a small town in Oregon where the one-pump gas station had been replaced with four EV chargers.  No idea why so many.  But, we probably need ten times as many as we have at this point. The Infrastructure bill proposes more 500,000 stations.  However, like high-speed Internet, there will be places that will miss out.
 
