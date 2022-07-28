 Skip to content
Day 155 of WW3: Orcs have taken over Ukraine's second-largest power plant. Orcs attempting to defend gains in the eastern area. As gas prices surge, Gazprom imposes further cut on Nord Stream 1 pipeline. It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion
    News, Ukraine, Russian troops, Ukrainians, Russia, Ukrainian officials, Russians, Russia's Ministry, land forces  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Morning" *looks appreciatively at the selfie wall* "coffee's brewing, and the chairs are out. Still radio silence from the Kherson front?"
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Index of daily Ukraine threads

Let me know of additions or corrections, please.

/ Thanks for making the coffee, PCB
// stayed up late last thread
/// here early again today
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Geeze the night shift really takes off, eh
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Somebody piss on the floor again?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fasahd: Somebody piss on the floor again?


No, I just tried to brew some tea and had . . . Issues.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Anyone have a decent link as to how Russia is still going on? I feel like the optimism for Russia imploding is going down the drain.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
(spraying some 'dont-call-them-orcs'-b-gone at the entrance)

If they want to be treated like civilized human beings, they can stop acting like raping, pillaging, murderous, invading thugs. Until then, 'orc' is a lot easier to say than "raping, pillaging, murderous, invading thugs" each time we refer to them.

Example: "This term only applies to the raping, pillaging, murderous, invading thugs, and those that enable the raping, pillaging, murderous, invading thugs.  It does not apply to the people of the same nationality who are not enabling the raping, pillaging, murderous, invading thugs."

Or: "This term only applies to orcs and those that enable orcs.  It does not apply to the people of the same nationality who are not enabling the orcs."

See?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: fasahd: Somebody piss on the floor again?

No, I just tried to brew some tea and had . . . Issues.


Hopefully nobody slipped on it.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hi everyone, good morning, take your seats, thanks...

<drops bag of brezeln and croissants on the table>

Uh, just so we can get this sort of administrativa out of the way, a new coffee machine has been ordered that will be self cleaning/grinding, so please in the future bring whole beans, not preground filter crap. thanks.

also, my surgery was postponed again till tomorrow, so i have now been in hospital 5 days and done exactly bullshiat because reasons. but at least i got to eat after a 36hr fast. I will out of spite start drinking shortly. Ok? Great. Now with that, on with today's program.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Professor_Doctor: Anyone have a decent link as to how Russia is still going on? I feel like the optimism for Russia imploding is going down the drain.


Let me get through the nightly shelling stuff. If you can make it past the minefields in the drive....
There's a few good words from overnight.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: TommyDeuce: fasahd: Somebody piss on the floor again?

No, I just tried to brew some tea and had . . . Issues.

Hopefully nobody slipped on it.


What happened to that yellow plastic WET FLOOR PISO MOJADA Sign? Is Medic masterbating with it again?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Professor_Doctor: Anyone have a decent link as to how Russia is still going on? I feel like the optimism for Russia imploding is going down the drain.


Russia will only implode if things get so bad there's another civil war. It's not like Putin will ever say "Too many of my people have died, I'm ending the war."
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I didn't get this posted yesterday / evening

The main point from the address of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy:

We are preparing to increase our electricity exports to consumers in the European Union. Despite this war, we ensured the connection of Ukraine's power grid to the energy system throughout Europe in record time. Our exports allow us not only to have foreign exchange earnings, but also to help our partners withstand Russian energy pressure.

A joint meeting of the international sanctions group was held with the participation of representatives of the Ukrainian parliament - the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada and factions and groups. New solutions are being developed that will increase the price for Russia for the war.

There is an initiative to strengthen responsibility at the EU level for sanctions evasion and an initiative to mandatory disclosure of information on any business contacts, joint ownership of corporate rights and property with Russian citizens.

During the full-scale war, he awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to 160 soldiers. And among them - one of the most effective Ukrainian pilots Major Alexander Kukurba. In April, at the Mariinsky Palace in the White Hall of Heroes of Ukraine, he presented him with the Order of the Golden Star. Yesterday, Major Kukurba was killed in battle. A true Ukrainian hero whom we will always remember.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Operational information as of 06.00 28.07.2022 regarding the Russian invasion:

The enemy focuses its main efforts on establishing full control over the territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, maintaining the occupied areas of Kherson and parts of Kharkiv, Zaporizhia and Mykolaiv regions, as well as blocking Ukraine's maritime communications in the Black Sea.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the engineering equipment of the positions of the units that arrived for rotation is recorded.

In the Seversky direction, according to available information, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation is intensifying counterintelligence measures in the border areas with Ukraine.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers conducted assault operations in the directions dovgenke - Mazanivka and Pasika - Dolyna. They had no success.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is trying to improve its tactical position, but our soldiers repulsed the assault operations in the directions of Klinovo - Bakhmut and Myronivsky - Semigorye and forced the invaders to retreat. In the direction of the Renaissance - The top of the enemy has partial success, fixed southeast of the settlement of Vershina. An attempt to advance in the directions of Volodymyrivka - Soledar and Stryapivka - Soledar ended in failure for the occupiers.

In the Avdiivka, Novopavlovsk and Zaporozhye directions, the enemy did not conduct active actions. In order to strengthen the grouping of troops in the Zaporozhye direction, it is transferring additional units.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy focuses on keeping the occupied frontiers and returning lost positions in the Kryvyi Rih direction.

Ukrainian soldiers repulsed the assault in the direction of Bruskinske - Bilohirka. The invaders suffered losses and withdrew.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Forwarded from 
Zelenskiy / Official

Restless morning. Again, rocket terror.
We will not give up. Let's not give up. We should not be intimidated.
Ukraine is an independent, free, indivisible state. And it will always be so.

Not all fortune tellers are like dew in the sun...
But we are of the Cossack family. So, fate will definitely smile at us.
 
Alunan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

notmyjab: (spraying some 'dont-call-them-orcs'-b-gone at the entrance)

If they want to be treated like civilized human beings, they can stop acting like raping, pillaging, murderous, invading thugs. Until then, 'orc' is a lot easier to say than "raping, pillaging, murderous, invading thugs" each time we refer to them.

Example: "This term only applies to the raping, pillaging, murderous, invading thugs, and those that enable the raping, pillaging, murderous, invading thugs.  It does not apply to the people of the same nationality who are not enabling the raping, pillaging, murderous, invading thugs."

Or: "This term only applies to orcs and those that enable orcs.  It does not apply to the people of the same nationality who are not enabling the orcs."

See?


I don't have a problem dehumanizing them, Orcs is just cartoonish though. This isn't a fantasy, surely there is a better more powerful word that isn't so childish?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ukraine is under fire. Overnight news digest:

On the morning of July 28, the enemy shelled the Kyiv region - the Rashists launched a missile strike on one of the communities of the Vyshgorod district. It is known about the defeat of an infrastructure object by enemy missiles. Emergency services are working on the spot - information on victims and victims is still being clarified. Some of the missiles over the Kyiv region were shot down by air defense forces.

On the morning of July 28, at about 6:00, explosions sounded in the Chernihiv region. 20 missiles were launched from the territory of Belarus. The enemy struck the forest in the Goncharivska community. Currently, 9 arrivals are known. The remaining missiles were shot down by air defense forces. No casualties have been reported at this time.

During the night of July 28, the Rashists shelled Kharkiv twice. Missile strikes were recorded in the central part of the city and in one of the surrounding areas. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out, but the fire was localized. There are no casualties.

In Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, several enemy hits in different microdistricts of the city. It is known about the destruction of residential buildings. The presence and number of victims is being clarified.

At night, Dnipropetrovsk region came under fire - according to preliminary information, there are no injured.

In Nikolaev, on the morning of July 28, powerful explosions sounded. Information on hits and victims is being clarified.

The Ukrainian air force launched five strikes on the strongholds and ammunition depots of russian troops in the territory of the temporarily occupied Kherson region.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Professor_Doctor: Anyone have a decent link as to how Russia is still going on? I feel like the optimism for Russia imploding is going down the drain.


This was always going to be either 3 days or 3 years.  I think.

We've selected the 3 year option.  Money becomes less of an issue when you don't have to pay anyone to fight, and you've got China feeding you.

There should be real problems with ammo right now, but Russia still has more of everything, and Ukraine has logistics issues as well.

With the bridge coming down that may make the coming weeks even more difficult for Russia but nothing is decided.  But a Russian collapse should still be quite a ways off.  Even if the momentum shift tilts even more jn Ukraines favor.

Of course that's my 2bit take.  I'm sure others here can address it better.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Tr0mBoNe: TommyDeuce: fasahd: Somebody piss on the floor again?

No, I just tried to brew some tea and had . . . Issues.

Hopefully nobody slipped on it.

What happened to that yellow plastic WET FLOOR PISO MOJADA Sign? Is Medic masterbating with it again?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Alunan: notmyjab: (spraying some 'dont-call-them-orcs'-b-gone at the entrance)

If they want to be treated like civilized human beings, they can stop acting like raping, pillaging, murderous, invading thugs. Until then, 'orc' is a lot easier to say than "raping, pillaging, murderous, invading thugs" each time we refer to them.

Example: "This term only applies to the raping, pillaging, murderous, invading thugs, and those that enable the raping, pillaging, murderous, invading thugs.  It does not apply to the people of the same nationality who are not enabling the raping, pillaging, murderous, invading thugs."

Or: "This term only applies to orcs and those that enable orcs.  It does not apply to the people of the same nationality who are not enabling the orcs."

See?

I don't have a problem dehumanizing them, Orcs is just cartoonish though. This isn't a fantasy, surely there is a better more powerful word that isn't so childish?


Not really our call. It's the term the Ukrainians have chosen to use. You could go with Rashist if you prefer. I thought about this. Would I let patriatism or nationalism stand in my way to call American G.I.'s Orcs if they had raped and murdered villages in Viet Nam? I wouldn't have a problem calling them out just the same, so the term doesn't bother me.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

aungen: Professor_Doctor: Anyone have a decent link as to how Russia is still going on? I feel like the optimism for Russia imploding is going down the drain.

This was always going to be either 3 days or 3 years.  I think.

We've selected the 3 year option.  Money becomes less of an issue when you don't have to pay anyone to fight, and you've got China feeding you.

There should be real problems with ammo right now, but Russia still has more of everything, and Ukraine has logistics issues as well.

With the bridge coming down that may make the coming weeks even more difficult for Russia but nothing is decided.  But a Russian collapse should still be quite a ways off.  Even if the momentum shift tilts even more jn Ukraines favor.

Of course that's my 2bit take.  I'm sure others here can address it better.


Russia was never going to "implode" until and unless the casualty figures start looking like WWI, and that is a long long ways off (if even possible at all without the conflict expanding).
 
madpeanut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Here a little early for a change, I got the donuts!!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
📍The consequences of missile strikes on Nikolaev became known

Educational institutions, two high-rise buildings, a private sector and a local enterprise were affected.

One of the educational institutions is almost completely destroyed - we are talking about a school. Wounded guard of the school. In private houses nearby, glass was broken.

Another rocket hit the territory of the University of Shipbuilding, damaging the warehouse.

Also in the city, as a result of Russian strikes, a fire broke out on the territory of one of the private enterprises in Mykolaiv. The fire has now been extinguished.

As for high-rise buildings, we are talking about residential buildings. They were damaged, but the number of victims has not yet been reported.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Here's a good one to start your day!

Both parties of the US Congress expressed support for the transfer of ATACMS missiles to HIMARS to Ukraine, which have a much longer range

, this was stated by Elisa Slotkin, a deputy from the US Democratic Party.

She noted that additional military assistance to Ukrainians should be provided as soon as possible - within 3-6 weeks, as the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing for an offensive in the south of the country.

According to her, Washington must do everything possible to ensure that this offensive is a success.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
📍In the Black Sea, work was resumed in the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhny in connection with the signing of an agreement on their unblocking for grain exports.

The exit and entry of ships to the seaports will be carried out by forming a caravan, which will accompany the ship of the lead.

"We are carrying out joint work on navigation and hydrographic support of navigation safety in one of the ports of Odesa region. First of all, these are works that determine safe ways for the movement of ships that will transport Ukrainian grain," says Igor Tymchuk, head of the branch of the state institution "Odessa District of the State Hydrographic Service".

Currently, military and civilian specialists are carefully searching for underwater objects, installing special means of navigation equipment that will help the safety of navigation.
 
Alunan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fasahd: Alunan: notmyjab: (spraying some 'dont-call-them-orcs'-b-gone at the entrance)

If they want to be treated like civilized human beings, they can stop acting like raping, pillaging, murderous, invading thugs. Until then, 'orc' is a lot easier to say than "raping, pillaging, murderous, invading thugs" each time we refer to them.

Example: "This term only applies to the raping, pillaging, murderous, invading thugs, and those that enable the raping, pillaging, murderous, invading thugs.  It does not apply to the people of the same nationality who are not enabling the raping, pillaging, murderous, invading thugs."

Or: "This term only applies to orcs and those that enable orcs.  It does not apply to the people of the same nationality who are not enabling the orcs."

See?

I don't have a problem dehumanizing them, Orcs is just cartoonish though. This isn't a fantasy, surely there is a better more powerful word that isn't so childish?

Not really our call. It's the term the Ukrainians have chosen to use. You could go with Rashist if you prefer. I thought about this. Would I let patriatism or nationalism stand in my way to call American G.I.'s Orcs if they had raped and murdered villages in Viet Nam? I wouldn't have a problem calling them out just the same, so the term doesn't bother me.


Ukrainians have a different language. I don't think this is a 'their call our call' situation. It might sound fine in there language, but it's not translating. I am not sure I understand why you posted the last part of your post, again, I have no problem with the reason.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This morning, Russia attacked Ukrainian territory from three different directions

The enemy used different types of powerful missiles. These are the Kalibr, Kh-22 and Iskander missiles.

According to the military, the first type of missiles was launched by the enemy from the Black Sea, the second - from Tu-22M3 aircraft, which took off from an air base in the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation, and the third missiles were sent from the territory of Belarus, not far from the settlement of Zyabrovka.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Father_Jack: Tr0mBoNe: TommyDeuce: fasahd: Somebody piss on the floor again?

No, I just tried to brew some tea and had . . . Issues.

Hopefully nobody slipped on it.

What happened to that yellow plastic WET FLOOR PISO MOJADA Sign? Is Medic masterbating with it again?

[Fark user image 640x640]


c.tenor.comView Full Size


brilliant.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So what do those people who worshipped Merkel as she shut down nuclear power plants and inked agreements to get gas from Russia, think - what do they think now that it's obvious Putler has them by the balls, thanks to that?

Probably nothing. Oblivious when warned, oblivious to the result. Time for more windmills.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson region is successful and is gaining momentum

This information was published in the intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of great Britain.

It is reported that the Ukrainian army allegedly created a bridgehead near the Ingulets River. As a result of this and successful strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian occupation forces on the west bank of the Dnieper became very vulnerable.
 
Vintowin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I usually don't post in these threads, but I come every day and absorb all and as a result I get a fantastic picture of what is really occurring. I just wanted to thank all who post here for your outstanding work, and thank you from the bottom of my heart for what you do. Fark truly is a community. I wish nothing but the best for all of you and again thank you.

Father_Jack, having just got out of the hospital after losing a fight with a tree limb 20 feet up, I feel for you brother. Luckily I escaped serious injury, just multiple vertebrae/pelvic compression fractures. I sit at home in a smothering back brace, but that is nothing compared to what the Ukrainians are going through. Good luck on your pending surgery and may you get home soon. I luckily have two dogs who eagerly awaited my arrival.

That being said, I cannot wait until they get some longer distance ammo for the HIMARS so they can shell these bastards back to the next century. Slava Ukraini (sp?).
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x201]


They need another category for bridges, oil/fuel storage, ammo dumps, and other strategic targets. IMHO.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Professor_Doctor: Anyone have a decent link as to how Russia is still going on? I feel like the optimism for Russia imploding is going down the drain.


Russia is the biggest country in the world.  They f ed up multiple multiple times, but they still have a lot of men and material to burn
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Hi everyone, good morning, take your seats, thanks...

<drops bag of brezeln and croissants on the table>

Uh, just so we can get this sort of administrativa out of the way, a new coffee machine has been ordered that will be self cleaning/grinding, so please in the future bring whole beans, not preground filter crap. thanks.

also, my surgery was postponed again till tomorrow, so i have now been in hospital 5 days and done exactly bullshiat because reasons. but at least i got to eat after a 36hr fast. I will out of spite start drinking shortly. Ok? Great. Now with that, on with today's program.


That sucks.  Hope you're able to adequately replace the calories you missed out on earlier in the week through beer today.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fasahd: This morning, Russia attacked Ukrainian territory from three different directions

The enemy used different types of powerful missiles. These are the Kalibr, Kh-22 and Iskander missiles.

According to the military, the first type of missiles was launched by the enemy from the Black Sea, the second - from Tu-22M3 aircraft, which took off from an air base in the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation, and the third missiles were sent from the territory of Belarus, not far from the settlement of Zyabrovka.


Oh nice.more giant 1970s made anti ship missiles as ersatz cruise missiles. THATs a show of stronk
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
❗Ukraine is under fire. Overnight news digest: ▪On the morning of July 28, the enemy shelled the Kyiv region - the Rashists launched a missile strike on one of the communities of the Vyshgorod district. It is known about the defeat of an infrastructure object by enemy missiles. They work on the spot...

⚡In the Kyiv region, in the Vyshgorod district, on the morning of July 28, five shellings were recorded. Two more missiles shot down air defenses, said the head of the OVA Kuleba.

In total, more than 20 missiles were fired on the territory of Ukraine on July 28.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Forwarded from Security Service of Ukraine
According to the SBU, seized assets worth about UAH

15 billion were transferred to the state administration During this week, according to the security service materials, seized assets worth about UAH 15 billion were transferred to the National Agency of Ukraine for Detection, Tracing and Management of Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes (ARMA).

In particular, the following were transferred to the management of the state:
80 property complexes (sanatoriums, sports institutions, etc.) in different regions with an estimated cost of UAH 7 billion, which were illegally withdrawn from state ownership and transferred to the balance sheet of Trade Unions of Ukraine;
assets of 19 Ukrainian companies controlled by Russian corporations Rostec, Rosneft, Gazprom, RusAl, Rosatom, GMS Group, Tatneft and Russian banks totaling more than UAH 7.75 billion, as well as thousands of real estate and movable property assigned to them for hundreds of millions of hryvnias.

Assets with Russian beneficiaries were seized as part of criminal proceedings on the fact of Russia's preparation, planning and introduction of an aggressive war against Ukraine.

As for the property that was on the balance sheet of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine, according to the SBU cyber department, from 1992 to the present, officials of the Federation illegally alienated 80 resorts, sports and other state complexes. This was done by underestimating the market value of the objects and making the minimum official payment by the buyer without the consent of the State Property Fund.

Such schemes caused damage to the state on a particularly large scale.

At the initiative of the SSU, such objects as:
Hotels "Tourist" and "Friendship" in Kyiv;
sanatorium "Zhovten" in Koncha-Zaspa, Odessa sanatorium "Kuyalnik", "Morshynsky" in Lviv region and "Polyana" in Transcarpathia;
sports complexes, in particular the building where the Kyiv Sport Club is located.

A pre-trial investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the offenses and bring the perpetrators to justice.

ARMA will be able to manage these assets in order to make a profit for the state until they are finally withdrawn in favor of Ukraine in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the Basic Principles of Forced Seizure in Ukraine of Objects of Property Rights of the Russian Federation and its Residents".
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Alunan: I don't have a problem dehumanizing them, Orcs is just cartoonish though. This isn't a fantasy, surely there is a better more powerful word that isn't so childish?


You're 154 days too late.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Another gift from baykar! UAV Bayraktar TB2, for which money was raised in Poland, will be transferred to Ukraine for free.

Instead, more than 22 million zlotys collected by the Poles will be transferred to humanitarian aid to Ukrainians.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
On July 28, the Russian occupiers struck Shevchenkovsky, Nemyshlyansky and Kyiv districts of the city with missiles, and once again shelled the city of Chuguev from multiple launch rocket systems.

Previously, there are no casualties.

In Chuguev, nine-storey and five-storey apartment buildings, several private households, and the premises of two grocery stores were completely destroyed.

In Kyiv and Nemyshlyansky districts, rockets hit the workshops of factories. Walls, roof were destroyed, property of enterprises was damaged.

Another ammunition hit the ground at a citizens' recreation park in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Law enforcement officers record crimes, seize material evidence.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Vintowin: I usually don't post in these threads, but I come every day and absorb all and as a result I get a fantastic picture of what is really occurring. I just wanted to thank all who post here for your outstanding work, and thank you from the bottom of my heart for what you do. Fark truly is a community. I wish nothing but the best for all of you and again thank you.

Father_Jack, having just got out of the hospital after losing a fight with a tree limb 20 feet up, I feel for you brother. Luckily I escaped serious injury, just multiple vertebrae/pelvic compression fractures. I sit at home in a smothering back brace, but that is nothing compared to what the Ukrainians are going through. Good luck on your pending surgery and may you get home soon. I luckily have two dogs who eagerly awaited my arrival.

That being said, I cannot wait until they get some longer distance ammo for the HIMARS so they can shell these bastards back to the next century. Slava Ukraini (sp?).


Damn!  Glad you came out of that decently.  My uncle lost a fight with a tree limb about a decade ago.  It was from about half the height, but he landed on a fence.  He made a full recovery, but that was a very scary incident.  "Impaled" is not a word you want to hear in regards to family members you're fond of.
 
