 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN) Hero You catch a man setting wildfires that will block all escape routes. Do you: A) give him a stern talking-to, B) shoot him, or C) tie his a** to a tree and alert the sheriff. Tag is for three residents who were knot having it   (cnn.com) divider line
18
    More: Hero, Arson, total area, Fire, sheriff's office, count of first-degree arson, BLM employee, area residents, Road  
•       •       •

708 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2022 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The report that, "A BLM employee who was in the area of the blazes saw a man walking along a gravel road and starting fires, Ward said." is going to trigger some ignorant mother farkers for sure
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Burn him at the stake. No mercy. Ok, a humane bullet to the head. More mercy than he would have given his victims. After all, WE'RE civilized.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skybird659: After all, WE'RE civilized.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have made like a tree, and got the fark out of there.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congratulations on graduating from arson to attempted manslaughter.
 
me.theuser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:
Smith was arrested and taken to a hospital as he was injured while falling down, police said.

:)
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, Fark has assured me that all the mentally ill homeless people are in those Democrat run big cities.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

me.theuser: FTA:
Smith was arrested and taken to a hospital as he was injured while falling down, police said.

:)


At least 3 times.
 
turboke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
D) tie has a** to a tree and "forget" to alert the sheriff.
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I married a woman from Remote, Oregon. Well, the town she is from is called Bridge. It is very near Remote. Both towns are so small, I doubt they are on the map.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

resident dystopian: me.theuser: FTA:
Smith was arrested and taken to a hospital as he was injured while falling down, police said.

:)

At least 3 times.


Holy crap! They **really** said that!

You know you're a shiatty human being when the local citizenry and police beat the shiat out of you and when they tell the local rag "He fell down" the rag goes along with "Yup... worst case of falling up stairs I've seen in a coons age!"
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Smith was arrested and taken to a hospital as he was injured while falling down"

Some people get so clumsy after taken into police custody, they should really be more careful.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "Smith was arrested and taken to a hospital as he was injured while falling down"

Some people get so clumsy after taken into police custody, they should really be more careful.


In this case I'm 99% positive the police were not involved in his clumsiness.
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

me.theuser: FTA:
Smith was arrested and taken to a hospital as he was injured while falling down, police said.

:)


There is precedent.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FightDirector: me.theuser: FTA:
Smith was arrested and taken to a hospital as he was injured while falling down, police said.

:)

There is precedent.

[Fark user image image 850x640]


That curb must feel just awful.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Man: Aren't you going to arrest them too?! They beat the crap out of me and tied me to a tree?!

Cops: Shut the fark up, you fell down. Now get in the car unless you want to fall down again.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
D. Tie him up, calls the cops, then have the cops shoot him.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FightDirector: me.theuser: FTA:
Smith was arrested and taken to a hospital as he was injured while falling down, police said.

:)

There is precedent.

[Fark user image 850x640]


I didn't know curbs were 18' high!
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.