(Vice)   Who wouldn't jump at the chance to help a multi-billion dollar corporation by working for no money?   (vice.com) divider line
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Capitalists: nO oNE WanTs to WoRK aNymORe.

Also capitalists: Hungry? Give us your labour for free and we'll feed you today.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
As a result, there's an expression of desire from the community to be more a part of what that brand is doing," Ryan said. "We get people all the time that want to be a part of what we're doing. This is designed to be an opportunity for that."

There's already something designed just for that situation. It's called a job. Hire some part-time employees you cheap bastard.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I could make this work for me. Make and eat five sandwiches per hour? Sorry dude, that's all I have time for. This is the job.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"During the launch of our new drive thru express we offered opportunities for customers to earn free food to simply traffic direct other guests,"

Wow. These lucky people get to stand out in the weather, directing hangry people operating large machines. What's the worker's comp status of a "volunteer"?
"Your honor, he wasn't an employee, we have a signed 'volunteer agreement.'"
Judge looks over paperwork: "Yep, I order summary judgement for the defendants." Turns to the crippled volunteer: "Son, you're on your own."
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What a coincidence! I just saw an ad today with a health insurance company *and* a mortgage lender announcing they'll accept chicken sandwiches as payment!

Oh, wait, no I didn't, because that's as farking stupid as this.

I was reliably infromed our Job Creating Small Businessheroes would simply build an army of loyal robots to do all these jobs if the poors were paid even one penny more -- are all the parts stuck on cargo ships?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Chick Fil A is as overhyped and underwhelming as In and Out.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anyone who settled for 5 entrees is a sucker.  I negotiated for 5 combo meals, a jug of lemonade, and as many waffle fries as I could fit into my overalls, and it was my pleasure.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

But think of the exposure!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can almost guarantee corporate was not aware of this arrangement. This sounds like something a local franchise manager came up with.

The first thing a corporate guy would think about are the lawsuits when your volunteer gets hit by a car whilst directing traffic.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Chick-fil-A is a hard right Christian corp, who are absolutely Rolling in cash thanks to their easily exploited fan base. I'm not surprised they basically took the old homeless guy sign 'will work for food", flipped it, and put up a (virtual) sign "Food for work".
Christian Nationalists are fine with slavery. After all, slavery has enormous biblical support, it's the 'secularists' who 'cancelled' a Christian tradition that dates back millennia.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that paying a fair wage just never occurred to these people....
🙄
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The work? or the pants full of waffle fries?
 
drewsclues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This a billion times. If you don't want your money to go to scumbag Christian Nationalist causes, do not eat at this place.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
5 sandwiches/hour @ $2.79=$13.95. Better than the average wage for Western NC.

Yeah, I'm SURE that the manager got summoned to Atlanta for a talking to. But it is the kind offbeat marketing CFA is known for.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This location famously employed Republican congressman Madison Cawthorn for five years.

Had Vice used this as its lead-in sentence I wouldn't have needed to waste my time reading any further.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC... these rat bastards. There are 2 of these atrocities not far from me and they're so continually busy even during off hours that I can't imagine how much each of these locations pull in daily.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They do realize they could give these people currency for their labors with which the workers could exchange for goods like chicken sandwiches.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tesla did this and their cultists bragged about working for free.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Why add extra steps to the slavery?
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And tax free, at that(probably).

Though there's something to be said for being paid in money that doesn't spoil. Or support some of the worst people on earth.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joel Osteen laughs and waves from the window of one of his many private jets.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Correct that. Upon looking at their menu-Entrees now run $4.29 each on average. $21.45/hr.

Of course, there IS a limit to the utiity of the exchange.
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I eat them while ignoring orders and staring?
 
T Baggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That could be a step up for employees at neighboring restaurants earning $2.13 an hour for similar work.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is something where I'd put on zombie make-up or something and paw at the cars as they rolled through using the leftover chicken guts and what not to bloody up things a bit. Maybe pretend I'm chewing on the window and smacking the roof a few times while wearing a sign that says, "Wll wrk 4 brainz!"
 
ekatarina3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least Pullman had housing for his workers and they didn't reek of Righteous Jesus Chicken Grease.

What is the rationale for no swearing on here?  I mean there are threads about homeless guys fornicating with dead animals outside of daycares here.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is called "Wage Theft"
People have begun to wise up to it during the pandemic and I'm glad businesses like this can't find anyone to work for them. I hope a bunch of predatory, minimum wage business' go bankrupt and take their owners down with them. Greedy farkers.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another way to look at it would be "5 sandwiches/hour @ .89 (cost to produce) = $4.45."

Which is $2.80 per hour less than minimum wage, and eliminates the need for withholding taxes or offering benefits.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they fire you before the hour is up do you have to barf up the sandwiches?
 
Inertiaman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah Christians.
 
jayphat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello, Department of Labor? I would like to report a massive labor violation and claim my reward for reporting it.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

In-n-Out doesn't give money to kill LGBTQ people so they're already so much better.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark you, pay me!
 
HumanFly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Omg this. I'm from the Midwest and visited an In N Out in San Francisco. Walked a mile out of my way for the most underwhelming culinary experience this side of eating Spagghetios out of the can uncooked. It truly is the Wendy's of the West Coast. Chick Fil A is just a damn piece of fried chicken and bread, nothing more
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Accept the "volunteer" gig for one shift. 2. Collect your box full of sammiches, then quit.
3. Take them to the nearest homeless encampment and pass them out.
4. Post video on social media with the tagline, "Local Chick-fil-A is giving away food to the homeless!"

Watch some CFA heads asplode.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The homophobic-christo-fascism is the bonus!
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it does require employees to work, and it looks like Hendersonville is so hard up for staff that it's asking for volunteers to work for nuggets and sandwiches. This location famously employed Republican congressman Madison Cawthorn for five years.

I hear he's looking for a job so they should reach out to him.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

In N Out is much better in that
A) they have a secret menu
B) and never ask for volunteers
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I've been eating Political Chicken from almost the beginning (My Dad knew Truett Cathey). It's an interesting corporation that has managed to mostly stick to its principles over 50 years and three generations. That is saying quite a lot. Even when you don't agree, you know where they stand and they are not two-faced about much.

How many other Manna chasing mega-corps (who want to enslave you just as much) can you say that about.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Love In-N-Out, but even they sneak a Bible verse on the bottom of their bags.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe try not being hate filled scum bags. Maybe then people would considering working for you.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am so sick of Chickfila trying to shove their pickles down my throat.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

100 times this.
I'm no fan of Chik-Fi-Lay (or however you spell it. I don't care enough about them to doublecheck), but there's no way this is not a cheap-ass-franchisee stunt.
Anytime something stupid like this happens at a franchise business, people start posting about how despicable the corporation is when in fact they'd shut that shiat down the second they learn of it.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohhh having been on a many years boycott of them... I'd work alright. I'd turn it into performance art. I'm not gay, but I could play a 2000s sitcom over the top gay man after starting. Tear off pants aren't just for basketball players and strippers.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and Harlan Ellison covered this kind of nonsense decades ago:

Harlan Ellison - Pay the Writer
Youtube PuLr9HG2ASs
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would seem people have been dumb enough to sign up for this volunteering before, but they are hiring at $19/hour.


"We've had multiple people sign up and enjoy doing and have done it multiple times. People who sign up for this chose it voluntarily. We are still hiring full time and part time team members, so if you are interested in working in our store, we pay $19/hr."


But really, I don't care how much like chick fil a, or any other mega corp, never ever give them volunteer hours.  Even if you are an employee.
 
Sulasinge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know that "Working for Food" was going to be a thing in 2022, but I guess we've got that Dystopian Bingo Square covered now
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nah. I've volunteered in food distribution lines where the local CFA chipped in biscuits and lemonade. They actually do believe in charity.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A chicken sammy is 4.79. That's 23.95 an hour! All you people screaming for 15 bucks an hour  should be jumping for joy! Sure, you might not be paid in cash, but you are being paid far more in value! Plus, you can't eat money.

Sure that is probably costing Chick Fil A about 4 dollars an hour for your labor, but that way you BOTH win. And in the end, who cares what the company makes, as long as you make a good profit (in value)?

Was it not Hoover who proclaimed "A chicken in every pot"? Well this is 5 chicken sammies in evey bag! See how much life has imporoved? So stop your batching people, and go out and earn your self some chicken!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.