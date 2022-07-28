 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Covid has left millions with affected taste buds. The poor souls think Kraft Dinner is delicious   (theguardian.com) divider line
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I had Covid in November. I can only smell a few things and taste slightly more
Things I can smell
Shiat
Fish
Curry
Petrol Fumes

Things I can taste
Mint
Olives
Some strong cheese
Cinnamon
Lapsong Suchong tea
Lime juice
Peanuts and Walnuts

I put a lot of olives on food these days just to taste something
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised some scammer isn't advertising COVID-19 as the new weight loss phenomenon that attacks your appetite and gives you the willpower you always wished you had.

But, I guess magnets on one's car reading "Lose Weight Now (While on a Ventilator) - Ask Me How!" won't generate Facebook traffic.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If I were a millionaire, I'd still eat Kraft Dinners
Just more of 'em

Dijon Catsup.
 
StarshipAngel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

You just have to market it better!  "Lose weight while you sleep, under the care of physicians, ask me how today!"
 
johnphantom
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I've been living with no smell since I was about 10 and first seriously broke my nose, that has steadily got worse due to more breaks, cigarettes and cocaine. I miss tasting my food, but it keeps me thin.
 
oldfool
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
By the end of next month a whole lot more people gonna start realizing the end is nigh.
 
Muta
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I had nasal polyps that I ignored too long.  I was 97% blocked and could smell and taste nothing.  I finally went to the doctor.  To help me out until he could get me into surgery, he prescribed me some steroids and over night my sinuses cleared.  It was heaven being able to taste food again.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


LEAVE CANADA ALONE
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Subby, what the hell is "Kraft Dinner?"  You mean Kraft Mac & Cheese?  Not even old timers call it Kraft Dinner.  You work for their advertising branch or something?
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Maybe you oughta try eating a shiat sandwich. Oh wait, you don't like bread.
 
lefty248
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Worse than that, they think bud light is beer.
 
lefty248
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Canadian.
 
vestona22
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I can no longer taste bacon.  Farking bacon!

On the other hand, my wife likes to burn these super perfumy candles which would make me retch.  Not anymore.  Nothing.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
this stuff is delicious

Fark user imageView Full Size


/put myself through college on this
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Twas the headline submitted by a Canuckian - or is mac n' cheese called "Kraft Dinner" in other nations now?
 
lefty248
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Which college let you pay with that?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Which college let you pay with that?


Rag U
 
sniderman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Budweiser "The Tastebuds" 1979
Youtube 6T-aRS1OE24
 
Russ1642
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Tons of people have a smell problem. Got in an elevator the other day and nearly gagged.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good thing we classed outcomes for COVID as "dead" or "recovered," LOL.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Up until about a week ago, brewing coffee smelled like chicken noodle soup to me.

There were other weird things, but that was the one that impacted me the most. Who wants to smell chicken noodle soup when they're making morning coffee?!
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Good thing we classed outcomes for COVID as "dead" or "recovered," LOL.


"We're making great progress on COVID, the death rate has gone down!"
 
sleze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I swear I had covid back in the early days before testing was widely available (sick with a cold that lasted a month) . After that, I was able to eat tomatoes that were disgusting before. Thanks, COVID!

/csb
 
ekatarina3
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Yep.  I went grocery shopping and accidentally got a box of the ketchup flavored stuff looking at the french side of the box.  It was nasty.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I wonder why people call a product by its name?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, that stuff sucks. PC Mac & Cheese FTW.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Annihilator - Kraf Dinner
Youtube hbF6uS_zTNA


Required for all mentions of Kraf(t) Dinner.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I agree with the PC. But you cant just dump the powder into the noodles. Gotta rehydrate and heat it up in a separate pot and then dump the noodles into it and stir.
 
AthensBoy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alltim
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lefty248
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Macaroni noodles, crushed red peppers, and Velveeta. You know, the only real fake cheese.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

What you do is ignore the instructions. After cooking the noodles add a half cup milk and quarter cup melted butter. Mix that in a bit, add the cheese and mix while heating on medium. The sauce will thicken in about a minute.
 
Greil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lefty248
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Haute cusine for that POS!
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Heh, I've had next to no sense of smell (and crappy taste as a result) my whole life.  Haven't had COVID, this is the result of some wayward cartilage in my nose, or so I hear.  You betcha it's fun.

Kraft Dinner is how it's marketed in the Great White North, btw.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So it's now ok to eat at the Y on Mondays.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

That's what they call mac n cheese in Canada
 
starsrift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I know how to make a normal mac and cheese. Boil the pasta, do the cheese, finish off in the oven. I dunno, I like KD. KD, sliced maple sausage, and additional, real grated cheese, maybe with some veggies. It's a guilty pleasure.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My wife's sense of smell has actually improved over the last two years. Don't know if it's due to WFH or having moved out of Portland metro. Her sense of taste has always been okay, which is weird considering how it's tied to smell.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What the fark is wrong with this thread.
 
