 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Somerton man's identity solved after 73 years: He's Carl Webb. tamám shud   (theguardian.com) divider line
6
    More: Interesting, South Australia, DNA, Somerton man, Prof Derek Abbott, Australian ballet dancer Robin Thomson, South Australian academic's claims, Abbott's research, DNA evidence  
•       •       •

299 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2022 at 4:30 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One question answered, a million more asked.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, assuming the hair from the mask belonged to the deceased. Seems fairly solid, but there's always a chance there was contamination from someone else. There could also be someone else among the thousands of people in that family tree who's a better fit.
 
sojourner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Electrical engineer
34 or 35 when the war started
Coded writing hurriedly disposed of

...who's betting this chap was in signals intelligence - codebreaking - tippiest-top secret at the time, and that's why no information was forthcoming?
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The paper found on the body with the words Tamam Shud inspired a psychedelic surf band to make some very freaky music down under twenty years later.

https://www.theguardian.com/music/2016/oct/12/tamam-shud-the-psychedelic-surfers-who-made-a-classic-album-in-an-hour

Tamam Shud "Lady Sunshine". Hit Scene 1969
Youtube XcmlxrIb7dE
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Neat!  Buzzfeed Unsolved did a great ep on this case.
 
englaja
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sojourner: Electrical engineer
34 or 35 when the war started
Coded writing hurriedly disposed of

...who's betting this chap was in signals intelligence - codebreaking - tippiest-top secret at the time, and that's why no information was forthcoming?


That's pretty much my guess. I've written a few fictions based on this event; being an Adelaide boy I naturally have walked the walk he would have walked to his death and slumped against the seawall he did, cigarette in mouth.

I mean I probably did it because I was drunk and it was just a nice drunken stumblewalk from Glenelg to the nicer beach south, but still maybe there isn't more to this guys story than this
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.