hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It was kind of a shi**y thing to do. And for what? The thrill in the soul that you made the world a slightly crappier place, as folks watch trees sicken, die and have to be taken down?

Hmmm. Has anyone questioned the groundskeepers on who they use for tree removal, because literally, someone trying to drum up business taking trees down is the only motivation I can think of.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I hope a tree falls on them.
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's like some tree incel got rejected and went all "if I can't have her no one can" on the tree.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The fact that Strips of bark were removed over a wide variety of trees leads me to believe someone knew it would kill the trees. Unlike drunk people with blunt objects or axes chopping at the tree. This was planned and intended.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: It was kind of a shi**y thing to do. And for what? The thrill in the soul that you made the world a slightly crappier place, as folks watch trees sicken, die and have to be taken down?

Hmmm. Has anyone questioned the groundskeepers on who they use for tree removal, because literally, someone trying to drum up business taking trees down is the only motivation I can think of.


I would eye a real estate developer who is looking to buy the property, but was thwarted by laws protecting the trees.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tannax: It's like some tree incel got rejected and went all "if I can't have her no one can" on the tree.


Damn Entcels.
 
