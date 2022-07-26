 Skip to content
(Argus Leader)   Not to say things are quiet in Sioux Falls this summer, but a stalk of corn growing on the side of the road is making the news   (argusleader.com) divider line
El Dudereno
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We had one of those last year too. It even had its own Twitter account. There was a memorial placed at the intersection where it grew after the city came by and removed it.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
'Tis the silly season, after all.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And now Monsanto owns that sidewalk.

/well, Bayer, I guess
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Reminds me of "Dokonjou Daikon" about 15 years in ago in Japan.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Someone should grow some weed in there.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That was a bit corny, we didn't even find out who the corn was stalking!
 
