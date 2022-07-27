 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Detroit Free Press)   Publishers Clearing House promises their Prize Patrol will never demand $4,800 upfront, ask you to "meet" their prize van somewhere...& they certainly won't be drunk   (freep.com) divider line
13
    More: PSA, Text messaging, Mobile phone, SMS, Confidence trick, Money, vice president of consumer, scam call, Federal Trade Commission  
•       •       •

165 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2022 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American Family Publishers, on the other hand...
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure Jan
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much like the old Nigerian Prince scams, it all sounds so stupid when you oversimplify it: "Give me money, and then I promise to eventually give you more money in return."
 
dylanthomas
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In all fairness, drunk is a possibility
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Much like the old Nigerian Prince scams, it all sounds so stupid when you oversimplify it: "Give me money, and then I promise to eventually give you more money in return."


Sounds like Kickstarter and all the similar sites.
Except instead of giving you money in return, they promise a product that doesn't exist.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Begoggle: cyberspacedout: Much like the old Nigerian Prince scams, it all sounds so stupid when you oversimplify it: "Give me money, and then I promise to eventually give you more money in return."

Sounds like Kickstarter and all the similar sites.
Except instead of giving you money in return, they promise a product that doesn't exist.


Kickstart requires at least a prototype of what you are selling or are upfront with your intentions. Not so much with GoFundMe, which puts you on the honor system

KickStart has canceled several campaigns of dubious nature, and refunded the money donated
 
NobleHam
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Much like the old Nigerian Prince scams, it all sounds so stupid when you oversimplify it: "Give me money, and then I promise to eventually give you more money in return."


At least the Nigerian Prince/Abacha's widow scams preyed on people greedy enough to help someone commit a crime. It was always about helping them evade the law and smuggle the money they had stolen from the people out of the country, and in exchange you would get a cut. I don't have much sympathy for people who got their money stolen while trying to steal money.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dylanthomas: In all fairness, drunk is a possibility
[Fark user image 320x210]


Ed McMahon Appears Drunk | Carson Tonight Show
Youtube TwcfDa0gEPQ
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Every time I list for sale on Craigslist anything that costs significant money, I'll get at least one scammer who wants to send a driver with a check for $item + $500 to pick it up. The extra $500 is for the driver, whom I'm supposed to pay in cash because drivers want their money upfront, apparently.

Or they want to send me a "certified check" for a couple thousand over the asking price and I'm supposed to wire them the difference after the check "clears". Then they'll send somebody to come get the item. They're a service member stationed overseas and can't come take care of all this personally, you see.

When I'm bored, I'll string along these douchebags for a while for the amusement value and just to waste their time.
 
zez
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is publishers clearing house even around any more? I figured all the magazine publishers have already cleared out by now.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zez: Is publishers clearing house even around any more? I figured all the magazine publishers have already cleared out by now.


Honest question, was Publishers Clearing House ever not a scam?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sounds like the premise from those documentaries I keep watching. "Oh, thank you so much for this prize!  How can I begin to show my gratitude step-bro?"
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.