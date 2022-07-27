 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Comes with all furnishings included. ALL Furnishings
64
    More: Scary, Great house, Long-distance trail, Hiking, Road, Segregated cycle facilities, great commuter location, hardwood floors, Garage door  
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not for the faint of heart.

Dead animals?

DO NOT OPEN GARAGE DOOR, FRONT DOOR OR BACK DOOR OFF BREEZWAY!

Will I be crushed by God knows what?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does that include Raccoons and Hobos.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn, I'm 3000 miles away and I think I can smell that place all the way from here.

And is that a diseased brain sitting in the bathroom sink?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Not for the faint of heart.

Dead animals?

DO NOT OPEN GARAGE DOOR, FRONT DOOR OR BACK DOOR OFF BREEZWAY!

Will I be crushed by God knows what?


From the looks of it, yes.
 
Nailed to the perch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
** BUYERS MUST ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR REMOVAL OF ALL CONTENTS. DO NOT OPEN GARAGE DOOR, FRONT DOOR OR BACK DOOR OFF BREEZWAY! **

When the realtor has to break out the asterisks, all caps and ten exclamation points, you know this one's trouble.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not gonna lie, certain rooms of my house look like that on weekend days when I tackle another round of "God dammit I WILL finish unpacking".
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I see a whole lot of clutter inside and peeling paint outside, but there's no mold and the structure looks intact. This one might be worth salvaging.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On this weeks episode of hoarders...
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats too high of a price for that.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


Nothing screams REDNECK louder than an apparently working TV sitting on top of a broken one.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a more serious note, most hoarders experience a traumatic trigger event that sends them into a downward spiral.

Based on the large number of stuffed toys, I'd guess that whoever owned that house lost a child and never recovered.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We're going to need a bigger bottle of hand sanitizer.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x1133]

Nothing screams REDNECK louder than an apparently working TV sitting on top of a broken one.


see that sh&tty drywall repair right above it?  we've got a chorus going
 
Dimensio
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: On a more serious note, most hoarders experience a traumatic trigger event that sends them into a downward spiral.

Based on the large number of stuffed toys, I'd guess that whoever owned that house lost a child and never recovered.


Have they tried looking for the child under all of that garbage?
 
atomic-age
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'll take that red formica table and its chairs (captain's chairs are uncommon). Red is tough to come by without horrible sun fade. My next door neighbor is a wild man with restoring them, and I have watched his process.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
DO NOT OPEN GARAGE DOOR, FRONT DOOR OR BACK DOOR OFF BREEZWAY!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: And is that a diseased brain sitting in the bathroom sink?


I don't know what else it could be. And, it fits with the rest of the house.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You know you've watched too many episodes of Hoarders lately when you look at that and think, "That doesn't look THAT bad!"

At this point, unless the whole place is a litter box, as long as it's on a screen where I neither have to live in it or smell it, I just say, "meh" and look to see if anything good is salvageable.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: markie_farkie: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x1133]

Nothing screams REDNECK louder than an apparently working TV sitting on top of a broken one.

see that sh&tty drywall repair right above it?  we've got a chorus going


My guess is the chimney is failing and bricks are sagging against the wall.  Probably some substantial water damage there.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: DO NOT OPEN GARAGE DOOR, FRONT DOOR OR BACK DOOR OFF BREEZWAY!

[Fark user image image 547x307]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Hints from Heloise book just a little bit covered by the piles is just.... perfection
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Of you can't get an inspection then you're gonna need a hard money lender, so maybe offer $250k because who knows what damage is hiding.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Thats too high of a price for that.


I dunno, it's a huge farking mess, but I bet a hired crew could clear it out in a couple of days for a few grand. Then you probably need to replace some of the flooring, fixtures, and appliances, and re-paint the exterior. It's a way bigger project than I'm willing to take on, but I doubt it would cost more than $50k to fix it up, especially if you can do some of the work yourself, and in better condition a 5-bedroom house in Dover is probably worth at least $600k.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Damn, I'm 3000 miles away and I think I can smell that place all the way from here.

And is that a diseased brain sitting in the bathroom sink?

[Fark user image 850x1133]


The pink bathroom will be ripped out by whoever buys it, and what a shame. If I could wave a wand and put those tiles in my own bathroom, I would.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I need to know more about the hoarder mannequins to determine exactly how creepy this is.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


If only there was some nearby purpose-built receptacle capable of holding household refuse..
 
Loucifer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm not a hoarder, but I want to invest in hoarding.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x1133]

Nothing screams REDNECK louder than an apparently working TV sitting on top of a broken one.


Why are you jumping right to 'redneck'

In all likely hood, it's a elderly person's home...the new TV was a landing place for the big TV that cost money to haul away.
These places aren't always 'hoarders' they're often places where the elderly or disabled live in that simply can not do the upkeep.
Heck, I bet a LOT of able bodied farkers have miniature version of that tabletop on their computer desk. But with salt and pepper, phone chargers, chopsticks, siracha sauce etc.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It has great bones,

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That realtor making a lot of assumptions on that "hardwood floors throughout" statement.
 
Doctor Fegg [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x1133]

Nothing screams REDNECK louder than an apparently working TV sitting on top of a broken one.


Dear God, how old are the candy canes
 
Dimensio
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

atomic-age: You know you've watched too many episodes of Hoarders lately when you look at that and think, "That doesn't look THAT bad!"

At this point, unless the whole place is a litter box, as long as it's on a screen where I neither have to live in it or smell it, I just say, "meh" and look to see if anything good is salvageable.


It does at least make me feel like slightly less of a loser. Even when I had to take several days off of work to clean up my messy apartment it did not start looking that bad.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: That realtor making a lot of assumptions on that "hardwood floors throughout" statement.


Yeah, that one bedroom has either 1940s true linoleum (not vinyl) or an old rug, and that was the only floor I saw enough of to register with me.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Doctor Fegg: markie_farkie: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x1133]

Nothing screams REDNECK louder than an apparently working TV sitting on top of a broken one.

Dear God, how old are the candy canes


CSB:

A buddy has some redneck relatives he visited once, and they had the same thing.. Working TV sitting on broken TV.  He left a couple oatmeal raisin cookies on top the working TV, and when he visited them about three years later, they were STILL THERE!
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x1133]

Nothing screams REDNECK louder than an apparently working TV sitting on top of a broken one.


RetroGamer here... Those are both CRTs...

How much for the working one?

(narrator: "neither one works")
 
morg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

atomic-age: I'll take that red formica table and its chairs (captain's chairs are uncommon). Red is tough to come by without horrible sun fade. My next door neighbor is a wild man with restoring them, and I have watched his process.


I noticed that too. Could be some other furniture worth restoring hidden under all that junk.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: markie_farkie: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x1133]

Nothing screams REDNECK louder than an apparently working TV sitting on top of a broken one.

RetroGamer here... Those are both CRTs...

How much for the working one?

(narrator: "neither one works")


*considering the likelihood of fixing them*

How much for both?
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: markie_farkie: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x1133]

Nothing screams REDNECK louder than an apparently working TV sitting on top of a broken one.

see that sh&tty drywall repair right above it?  we've got a chorus going


That's not bad repair. That's being pushed in from the garage.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

optikeye: markie_farkie: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x1133]

Nothing screams REDNECK louder than an apparently working TV sitting on top of a broken one.

Why are you jumping right to 'redneck'

In all likely hood, it's a elderly person's home...the new TV was a landing place for the big TV that cost money to haul away.
These places aren't always 'hoarders' they're often places where the elderly or disabled live in that simply can not do the upkeep.
Heck, I bet a LOT of able bodied farkers have miniature version of that tabletop on their computer desk. But with salt and pepper, phone chargers, chopsticks, siracha sauce etc.


My second comment was after I looked at the pics closer.. Yeah, definitely an elderly shut-in with no one nearby to check in on them or help them keep things in check.  It's sad, and happens a lot more than people are willing to acknowledge.

My wife's uncle is a mega-hoarder.   He owns a demolition business, and doesn't get rid of ANYTHING.  He has an enormous metal barn and his entire home filled with stuff, as well as a farm, and a sprawling warehouse that covers an entire city block completely stacked to the ceiling with stuff.

He has a trailer full of expensive tools, generators, etc INSIDE his metal building, and because it's so crammed with stuff, he just goes out and buys new expensive tools, generators, etc and tosses them in after he's finished with a job.

It's a vicious cycle, he refuses any help with repurposing, recycling, selling, etc, and we've all pretty much resigned ourselves that we're going to get a call from his neighbor that they found him dead under a pile of 50 gallon drums full of hinges, nails, old paint cans, and who knows what else.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

atomic-age: Cyberluddite: Damn, I'm 3000 miles away and I think I can smell that place all the way from here.

And is that a diseased brain sitting in the bathroom sink?

[Fark user image 850x1133]

The pink bathroom will be ripped out by whoever buys it, and what a shame. If I could wave a wand and put those tiles in my own bathroom, I would.


On today's "Flip it": Subway tile, stainless steel, and gray topped off with impractical sinks.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How are the stairs so clear? Those things are clutter magnets.

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Looks like some rats come with the property too, judging by the shredding.
 
thornhill
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yes it was used as a shooting gallery. Yes meth was cooked in it. Yes we won't dare go into the attic to see what's in it. But the bones are good!!!!!
 
atomic-age
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

morg: atomic-age: I'll take that red formica table and its chairs (captain's chairs are uncommon). Red is tough to come by without horrible sun fade. My next door neighbor is a wild man with restoring them, and I have watched his process.

I noticed that too. Could be some other furniture worth restoring hidden under all that junk.

I noticed that too. Could be some other furniture worth restoring hidden under all that junk.


The upholstered nylon frise' furniture is 1940s stodgy, weighs a ton, and is not particularly desirable unless you are using it as props for the stage or the screen, but I definitely noticed it. It's probably faded underneath all the trash. They advertised that fabric at the time as "Wears like iron," which is true, but once it's worn out, it really is. Also, cats love to claw it.

These photos are a nice break from the faux leather fortress sofas that are usually in Zillow ads. I haven't seen a 1940s sofa on the hoof since 2006.

I really wish I could liberate that dinette set and make some $ off of it.
 
thornhill
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: I see a whole lot of clutter inside and peeling paint outside, but there's no mold and the structure looks intact. This one might be worth salvaging.


I suspect one or both of these things are true: the owner was a heavy smoker or they had cats that defected all over the house. Either way, there's a vile smell, and the only way to get rid of it is to tear out all of the dry wall and remove baseboards.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Someone was real good at carnival games.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: atomic-age: Cyberluddite: Damn, I'm 3000 miles away and I think I can smell that place all the way from here.

And is that a diseased brain sitting in the bathroom sink?

[Fark user image 850x1133]

The pink bathroom will be ripped out by whoever buys it, and what a shame. If I could wave a wand and put those tiles in my own bathroom, I would.

On today's "Flip it": Subway tile, stainless steel, and gray topped off with impractical sinks.


I snoop on the house listings in my neighborhood. It's disgraceful what people do with the flipping, especially since all of these houses originally had mahogany doors and trim and pastel bathrooms. (Our neighbor has lavender.)

The realturd who open hous-ed our house acted like selling it was beneath her and bemoaned its need for "updating." Naw, Tammy Faye, update your hair. We bought this house because nobody assed it up.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: [Fark user image 425x318]

The Hints from Heloise book just a little bit covered by the piles is just.... perfection


Look at the un-opened 100 sheets of writing paper.  They were going to write a novella or an editorial about anti-clutter ordinances or something any day now.  And then make flowers.  You ain't made flowers on me in maybe three weeks?

Aieeee!
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nothing roll-off dumpster and a team of archaeologists armed with snow shovels couldn't fix.
 
