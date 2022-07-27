 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Soon all they'll be allowed to read will be Mein Kampf, gun maintenance manuals and Cracker Barrel menus   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I guess they're going to take out the Biblical text then.

Just getting Ezekial 23 out of the way.....
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...whose members were like those of donkeys...

Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I understand these people are morons but they've had about 35 years to get the concept of the internet. No one gives a shiat what is and isn't available in a library.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: I understand these people are morons but they've had about 35 years to get the concept of the internet. No one gives a shiat what is and isn't available in a library.


You think they won't suspend or expel a student if they find out they read a banned book some other way?

Or maybe just call the cops.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cracker Barrel menus?  I thought those were just point, grunt, and wipe
 
Udder Discharge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately this is just fall out from the left radicalizing and politicizing children with their indoctrination schemes. By the way an elementary school field trip should never include going to a Drag Bar during runways. Just does not seem right for little girls and boys does it? To bad the right is also, in defiance, overcompensating for how weird Dems are getting.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: Cracker Barrel menus?  I thought those were just point, grunt, and wipe


I've never been to a Cracker Barrel so I don't get the reference.
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sam's Club Sandwich: OkieDookie: Cracker Barrel menus?  I thought those were just point, grunt, and wipe

I've never been to a Cracker Barrel so I don't get the reference.


Full of crackers
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 250x410]


wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As if they can anything longer than a Tweet.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Udder Discharge: Unfortunately this is just fall out from the left radicalizing and politicizing children with their indoctrination schemes. By the way an elementary school field trip should never include going to a Drag Bar during runways. Just does not seem right for little girls and boys does it? To bad the right is also, in defiance, overcompensating for how weird Dems are getting.


Started drinking early for the weekend, eh.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun maintenance manuals can be pretty complicated. For example: your standard AR 15 is a fairly complicated gun. You need experience to disassemble and then reassemble one.

/ someone is going to come along saying something about "it's only the 2 takedown pins". It also concerns two-position switch, the charging handle, the forward assist, the bolt assembly, all the pins in the assembly, the mag release and everything else in there.
 
gad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: Cracker Barrel menus?  I thought those were just point, grunt, and wipe


Prejudice is so funny when it's against the other guy right? When I'm looking for chicken fried steak or breakfast or roast beef in the afternoon the Cracker Barrel is a great place for it.
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine the level of fear exceeds that of the South just before the civil war, when any and every abolitionist theme had to be purged from the minds of the young.

Only it must be technology giving power to the powerless and natural genius using technology to freely thrive without benefit of being held back by stereotypes.

From Charlottesville to Pleasantville is quite the journey -- parts are still out of synch by 50 to 150 years.

Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Udder Discharge: Unfortunately this is just fall out from the left radicalizing and politicizing children with their indoctrination schemes. By the way an elementary school field trip should never include going to a Drag Bar during runways. Just does not seem right for little girls and boys does it? To bad the right is also, in defiance, overcompensating for how weird Dems are getting.

Started drinking early for the weekend, eh.


Mere alcohol can't do that to a human mind.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Board member Dr. Tabitha Dell'Angelo, who voted against the new policy, claimed the district already had guidelines in place for challenged books, and the new policy would give parents the power to govern what other children in the district read.
"This policy allows parents to restrict what all 18,000 students can read," she told her fellow board members.

This point doesn't get brought up enough.

This isn't about "parents rights", its really about the "rights" of busybodies to tell other parents and their kids what they should and shouldn't do.

"Parent's rights" is total bullshiat.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Bradbury's Fahrenheit 451, books were outlawed because the people demanded everything offensive should be banned.  Someone will ALWAYS be offended.  There are no exceptions.

I bet this book gets banned.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: I guess they're going to take out the Biblical text then.

[Fark user image image 603x290]

[Fark user image image 320x172]

Just getting Ezekial 23 out of the way.....


I wish to learn more about these donkeys and horses.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 250x410]


Approved: it's just about baseball.
 
TorontoTonto
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Does anyone doing this ever think for a second that this is very frowned upon?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Udder Discharge: Unfortunately this is just fall out from the left radicalizing and politicizing children with their indoctrination schemes. By the way an elementary school field trip should never include going to a Drag Bar during runways. Just does not seem right for little girls and boys does it? To bad the right is also, in defiance, overcompensating for how weird Dems are getting.


Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Whose trying to take our rights away again????
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And for all the books that don't get read...
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: In Bradbury's Fahrenheit 451, books were outlawed because the people demanded everything offensive should be banned.  Someone will ALWAYS be offended.  There are no exceptions.

I bet this book gets banned.


Of course they want to ban it, the book teaches people to challenge authority which is something these "concerned parents" are deadset against.

https://www.austinchronicle.com/daily/news/2012-08-18/half-true-what-politifact-got-wrong-about-the-gop-and-critical-thinking/
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If I lived in that school district, I would immediately demand the christian bible be removed because it's filled with rape, murder, genocide, pedophilia, incest, torture, and everything else bad you can imagine.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Congratulations on making fruit so forbidden  kids won't be able to resist taking a bite.
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qIfuNPbBaaA
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
History often rhymes

berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gad: Prejudice is so funny when it's against the other guy right? When I'm looking for chicken fried steak or breakfast or roast beef in the afternoon the Cracker Barrel is a great place for it. [Fark user image 628x753]


I really like how the word 'and' is apparently out of the cracker barrel lexicon and they replaced it with 'n.
Pancakes n' such. You can almost hear a southern senior citizen say in a folksy manner in your mind.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Meh

https://www.buckscounty.gov/186/Voter-Statistics

Pennsylvania has mail in voting and the citizens of the district had the time, information, and the numbers to prevent it. This is what a majority of the voting age population in their district wants.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lemurtx: Sam's Club Sandwich: OkieDookie: Cracker Barrel menus?  I thought those were just point, grunt, and wipe

I've never been to a Cracker Barrel so I don't get the reference.

Full of crackers


It's a Denny's with more 'flair'.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
ya know somebody will complain about it
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That is gonna be an absolute shiat show.


"Where they burn books, they will ultimately burn people also"  Heinrich Heine

The nazis would end up burning many of his works, and proved him prophetic.
 
powhound
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Jeesh. I had no idea school libraries are so damn salacious. Had I known I would have checked out books from my high school library. Instead I utilized our city library as a teen. Huge fan of the WW2 era and would check out stacks of books on the subject. Some of those books had b&w boobie pics. Was never assessed a fine for stuck pages thankfully. And to be very clear, they were historical pictures of healthy and consenting women found in drinking establishments at the time.
 
monkeypapa
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: In Bradbury's Fahrenheit 451, books were outlawed because the people demanded everything offensive should be banned.  Someone will ALWAYS be offended.  There are no exceptions.

I bet this book gets banned.

They currently have copies at the middle and high schools if you want to check their online catalog
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

yellowjester: [chairish-prod.freetls.fastly.net image 408x408]
ya know somebody will complain about it


All the way to their bunk.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Udder Discharge: Unfortunately this is just fall out from the left radicalizing and politicizing children with their indoctrination schemes. By the way an elementary school field trip should never include going to a Drag Bar during runways. Just does not seem right for little girls and boys does it? To bad the right is also, in defiance, overcompensating for how weird Dems are getting.


OncNurseRoyale
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: And for all the books that don't get read...
[static.dw.com image 481x270]


My grandfather studied abroad in Germany in the 30s, and left as soon as the book burning began. "Imagine being so afraid of ideas that you'd light them on fire. I knew nothing good would come from that."
 
Loren
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I guess they're going to take out the Biblical text then.


Yeah, the Bible was my first thought on reading that description.
 
