(USA Today)   For some reason, the first item in the article isn't "buy everyone TotalFark." What would you do if won?
37
    More: Unlikely, Lottery, Taxation in the United States, Powerball, Mega Millions, Taxation, Mega Millions lottery jackpot, Financial adviser, winning ticket  
244 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2022 at 12:05 AM



37 Comments
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Make 100000 charities very happy
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Honestly? Donate the max amount to all close Democratic races and look to leverage at least $100,000,00 with Democratic Super PACS.

If we win, throw the biggest party in US history.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
quit my job and work at least some of my notice, annoyingly

but then I'm going somewhere hot, beautiful, exclusive, and expensive for a mth.  and get fed and groomed and trained by a bunch of professionals.

then imma run the kentucky derby.
nah, it'd just be cool though.  super farking shallow, don't need to tell me.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lawyer up
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Telling Fark would be a really bad idea.

Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Retire.
Move, but keep a summer home in Alaska.
Start using my money to make change politically.  The anti-Koch, so to speak.
Crush my enemies.  See them driven before me.  Hear the lamentations of their women.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
1 Billion dollars, so.. Either 2000 chicks at the same time, or 1001, depending if it's two per million, or +1 per million.
 
MonstarMike [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I honestly think it would be very bad for me to win. I'll play Power Millions or Mega Ball every now and then. Gives me a day or so to imagine all the fun I could have with the winnings. However, when I really think about it, it wouldn't end well. I'd probably start getting even more heavily involved with my hobbies. My wife would do the same with hers. I know we'd try to keep our kids front and center but without anything "holding us down" there would be a lot of temptation to say "daddy is out of town doing xyz" or "mommy went to the abc event". I mean thinking about it I'd say I wouldn't do that, but if I'm actually honest with myself I know deep down the temptation would be too great.

That said, whenever I think of what I'd do if I won it normally comes down to making sure I can live comfortably without having both my wife and I work but not so comfortably that we could just do nothing. I'd put a nice amount in trust that my kids wouldn't have to pay for any education and enough for their first house. I'd do the same for my siblings kids.

I'd give the rest away. Not sure how.

/ TF Cage Match anyone?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Buy a house with a garage big enough to my put own BendPak lift in it. Then buy a car to fix up. Use the rest of the money to retire and fix up the car. That should do it. Rest of the money I'd use to set up individual funds for family members and charities I'd like to support in perpetuity.

I'd also buy one really, really expensive watch, because I like watches, but I think they're a waste of money. So only one.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Buy everyone Total Fark.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Make 100000 charities very happy


Nah, narrow the list down to 30 or so.  Make a real impact
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I would buy some rental properties and then pay a management company to deal with the actual  day-to-day
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Get high, masturbate and surf Fark.

You do that now you say? Well yes but I'm practicing for when I win.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My kids would also get to go to whatever school they got into no questions asked
 
Eravior
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Create a rival to Fark that's exactly the same but has an edit button on a 60-second timer and a "cool" button represented by sunglasses to go along with the smart and funny buttons.

The rest of the money would go to: None of your damn business!
 
Watubi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

meat0918: My kids would also get to go to whatever school they got into no questions asked


My kids would get to go to schools they didn't get into, no questions asked
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Actually it be nice to buy Fark.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Send every kid a Scholastic style order form where they get one free banned book, and if they prove they read it, they will get a personal pan pizza from Pizza Hut.
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Build a nonprofit worthy of being donated to, to make sure as much assistance as possible goes to those most in need in perpetuity, or until no longer needed once folks figure out it's just the right thing to do.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Upgrade from Coors Lite.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My first thought was, get a lawyer.
then I'd anonymously give away millions of dollars.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Bring the Choco Taco back
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If I win, I'm going to buy this website and force it to run for my own glorification like an even tackier Elon Musk
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If I win the lottery, everyone around me is going to be rich.

Because I'm moving to a rich neighborhood.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'd buy a billion lottery tickets.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ed Willy: Send every kid a Scholastic style order form where they get one free banned book, and if they prove they read it, they will get a personal pan pizza from Pizza Hut.


Pretty sure I got pizzas like that for reading each of the H2G2 series in elementary school, which I'm sure would be decisively banned by Xtian Vogons nationwide
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Real 1 billion dollars, or the 300 million dollars after taxes?

It doesn't change much. I couldn't spend 1 billion fast enough. I'd have to set up 1000 trust funds to go broke.

The 300 million, I could go broke. It would take some work, though.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Ed Willy: Send every kid a Scholastic style order form where they get one free banned book, and if they prove they read it, they will get a personal pan pizza from Pizza Hut.

Pretty sure I got pizzas like that for reading each of the H2G2 series in elementary school, which I'm sure would be decisively banned by Xtian Vogons nationwide


The only thing that makes Vogon poetry worse? Preachy Christian Vogon poetry.
 
Churchy LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Set up a large healthcare pool of money for family and extended family.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If I Had $1,000,000
Youtube aynCgnbbgbM
 
stray_capts
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've been a foster parent for years and the services in my state for kids aging out of the system are nearly non-existent.  Right now, my wife and I are able to help, but not enough and on a very small scale.  So, if I had more money, I'd probably do what I'm doing now: Help kiddos broken by their circumstances and abandoned by the system - just more of it.  Not that I wouldn't retire and pay off my house, etc.  The thing is, people normally do all the same things after the lottery as before, just on a bigger scale.  Make poor financial decisions before?  Go broke before?  Same after the lottery.

Maybe instead of paying off my current house, I'd build a very sustainable earth-sheltered home capable of complete off-grid operation.  I'd definitely buy a new compact tractor as I've been struggling keeping up with our small hobby farm without one.  My needs/wants really are pretty simple.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Most of it on hookers and blow.

Waste the rest.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
1. Not tell anyone
2. Get a financial advisor and get all stuff sorted out and in secure accounts
3. Tell some folks in my inner circle
4. Not quit my job. At least at the start.
5. Slowly start branching out into more activities like travel, meditation and other stuff
6. Plan on how to quit job but still work to not feel like a retired person
7. So some nice charity work with proper vetted out charities
8. MOST IMPORTANT- Not blow it on hookers and coke. Well maybe a little.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I would cry.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Think "there must be some mistake," because I don't buy lottery tickets.

Then hire a lawyer, an accountant, and two chicks.

/maybe three
 
DaAlien
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When I Win the Lottery
Youtube JKEGRF1NuQI
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

