Apparently climate activists in NYC are sticking lentils in SUV tire valves. Must also be vegans
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I see some people need a good tazing.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, that's going to win converts. If I came out and saw all my tires were flat and there was a flier explaining it, I would understand that it was my own fault and repent. There is simply no way I would double down just to piss them off.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
newfastuff.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yep, the wife drives a 2012 JEEP and gets 16 miles to the gallon.

i liked and would have kept my 1997 chevy sedan that got about 12.
and i really miss my 1968 that got 9 MPG.
so, yep, keep saying it is the big vehicles...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope all this vandalism isn't interfering with their work schedule or jobs.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long before one of these morons gets shot?
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly wabbit, Dahl is for pals.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Yeah, that's going to win converts. If I came out and saw all my tires were flat and there was a flier explaining it, I would understand that it was my own fault and repent. There is simply no way I would double down just to piss them off.


Of course not. You'd buy a gasoline generator to run an air compressor to pump up your tires, which means that your car would then be using gas when it's not running. These people are SMART.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so much for my idea for an overengineered twist-on threaded autodeflator, or OT-OTA for short
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You're not going to find me. It's like, why are you so mad?"

Mad you flattered his tires possibly damaging them and the rim also making him late to something.

2. Every time you go out you will have a larger group of people ready to kick all your asses.  It's like playing press your luck but have 0 chance at winning a prize
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they don't hit my 85yo father
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is wrong on so many levels, I don't know where to start.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Real eco-activists would be going around making sure SUVs have properly inflated tires.


This sounds like some Stochastic terrorism CCP government sponsored "meme" I mean "tik tok" challenge
 
one of Ripley's Bad Guys
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: How long before one of these morons gets shot?


It is a cinch if caught messing with my Pontiacs bones will be broke.

/not ITG
//native Burqueno would just shoot them or feed them to their pitty
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: How long before one of these morons gets shot?


If I were on a jury, I'd find the shooter not guilty.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I deflated ny own tires in order to post a viral video and own the libs.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

docilej: I hope all this vandalism isn't interfering with their work schedule or jobs.


🙄
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Good. fark suvs
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What's the difference between a lentil and a chickpea?

Trump never paid a len to til on him.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
These people are cowards.  I miss the days of setting an entire Hummer dealership on fire.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No, you're supposed to stick bananas in the tailpipes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: These people are cowards.  I miss the days of setting an entire Hummer dealership on fire.


Too risky with Kyle Rittenhouse out there.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The tire letter outers need to take a breath before flatting our pregnant daughters air out.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Mad you flattered his tires possibly damaging them and the rim also making him late to something.


So only guys own SUV's now?
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
On the one hand I would hate if this happened to me. My family has one car, my wife and I drive 5k miles a year, and we both walk to work. That's intentional and I prefer it but I'd have two cars and commute under different circumstances.

I'm old though. I'm wondering how I'd feel if I were twenty and had a future that involved dealing with this shiat for a lot longer than I'll have to. Young people are already angsty. We'll be seeing more of this kind of thing as the years go by.
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is stupid. Lentils? Use a knife ffs. Done in one
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They should just go around and do it to every gas powered car.

Diesel vehicles not being more common is nuts: The fuel economy from my old diesel to car to my gas one was literally half. My Disel Golf got 60mpg on average, my Ford Focus gets 27mpg on a good day. Imagine people switched? There goes greenhouse emissions to acceptable levels right there. It's not like the technology is hard, bleeding edge, or expensive.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yes, let's go back to the "good old days" of horse and cart.

I'd like to see these people deal with over 500 tons of horse manure A DAY.

Big Horse Apple

Eliminating private vehicles would be wonderful, but without a paradigm shift of biblical proportions in the entire USA it isn't going to happen.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Those aren't activists. Those are bored people who get a kick committing petty crimes.

When I was in junior high, my edgy/rebellious friends thought they were hardcore because they would steal valve caps from cars in the parking lot of the local grocery store/Chuckie cheese strip mall. Why? Because, like the people doing this, they were d-bags.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When do they start setting themselves on fire to protest carbon emissions?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: How long before one of these morons gets shot?


Well no one yet, so not soon enough.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Azz: This is stupid. Lentils? Use a knife ffs. Done in one


I assume it's because deflating a tire is a lesser criminal offense than slashing one, but IANAL.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: "You're not going to find me. It's like, why are you so mad?"

Mad you flattered his tires possibly damaging them and the rim also making him late to something.

2. Every time you go out you will have a larger group of people ready to kick all your asses.  It's like playing press your luck but have 0 chance at winning a prize


And the Whammy is in the form of a beat-down.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: I deflated ny own tires in order to post a viral video and own the libs.


Ah, that explains it. I was sitting drinking a cup of coffee a few hours ago when suddenly this huge owned feeling swept over me. I tell ya, put me right off the free donuts that I spied in the break-room. Wave after wave! I haven't felt this owned in weeks I tells ya.
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Azz: This is stupid. Lentils? Use a knife ffs. Done in one

I assume it's because deflating a tire is a lesser criminal offense than slashing one, but IANAL.


I ANAL too! Small world!
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ya, their tactics aren't looked upon highly by me. The ROI just isn't there, and it's a childish counterproductive response to a serious issue.

It's absolutely American though for folks to start fantasizing about shooting people deflating tires, but if anything, it's totally congruent with the stereotype
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Azz: thisisyourbrainonFark: Azz: This is stupid. Lentils? Use a knife ffs. Done in one

I assume it's because deflating a tire is a lesser criminal offense than slashing one, but IANAL.

I ANAL too! Small world!


It really is. Lube is your friend.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't *hate* the idea, but I also don't think it's going to be very helpful.
 
Kirkenhegelstein [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: Good. fark suvs


Your property, if deemed unacceptable by the wrong crowd, could be next. Sure you want to go down that path?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.