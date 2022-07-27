 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   Think its bad and rundown where you live? You could be in 'Scotland's Chernobyl,' an abandoned housing estate where 20 people still actually live   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"We saw several residents, but didn't bother to speak to any of them."
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is it insanely radioactive? No? Then you can probably find a better place to compare it to.
 
Iczer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Erm, wouldn't someplace like Pripyat be a more fitting comparison? Hell, you could even use Centralia, PA.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Is it insanely radioactive? No? Then you can probably find a better place to compare it to.


Well, no - but at least with radiation there's protective suits and shielding.  There's farkall you can do keep the neds off
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It would be kind of cool to buy a flat, fix it up nice, and then not have any neighbors to deal with. Kind of like an apocalypse movie where the protagonist lives in a bunker that's surprisingly well-appointed.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

VoiceOfReason499: It would be kind of cool to buy a flat, fix it up nice, and then not have any neighbors to deal with. Kind of like an apocalypse movie where the protagonist lives in a bunker that's surprisingly well-appointed.


I should say: it would make more sense to buy the whole apartment block as cover for fixing up one flat really nice. Then you're guaranteed not to have any neighbors.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Do the deer have two heads?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Is it insanely radioactive? No? Then you can probably find a better place to compare it to.


Glasgow's Cabrini Green

Glasgow's Watts

Glasgow's Eight Mile
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Birth place of Willy the groundskeeper
 
indy_kid
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: scottydoesntknow: Is it insanely radioactive? No? Then you can probably find a better place to compare it to.

Glasgow's Cabrini Green

Glasgow's Watts

Glasgow's Eight Mile


Glasgow.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Looks almost as bad as the Glenwood area between Eugene And Springfield, almost...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If I had to live in a city, I'd want to live in a place like that.  Few to no neighbors.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm just kind of confused as to how it got so run down in the first place and why no developer has swooped in to raze it and put up proper housing, is there an over-abundance of housing in Glagow?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: I'm just kind of confused as to how it got so run down in the first place and why no developer has swooped in to raze it and put up proper housing, is there an over-abundance of housing in Glagow?


The answer to that is usually local government. See Detroit. The same motherfarkers who ran the place into the ground and keep it there will try to squeeze anyone new who comes in because that's the only grift they know.
 
