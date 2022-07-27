 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Texas kids get to read interesting books at "banned camp", unclear if the novelization of American Pie is on the shelves   (nbcnews.com) divider line
12
    More: Giggity, Library, Public library, Librarian, American Library Association, Nineteen Eighty-Four, Book, High school, local community members  
•       •       •

335 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jul 2022 at 10:43 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hey Texas. More of this, please.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Having drag queens read the books to kids may be a bit over the top and fuel the parents resolve that these books are bad and their decisions are correct.
The kid in that picture looks confused, I would be also.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Having drag queens read the books to kids may be a bit over the top and fuel the parents resolve that these books are bad and their decisions are correct.
The kid in that picture looks confused, I would be also.


Could be the first time the kid's seen a book.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The ones that would be helped won't read the books.   The ones that read them don't need the help.
 
jso2897
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wonder how long before it's shut down by threats/violence/vandalism?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size



Whooooah boy! The article should've come with a trigger warning for "conservatives"
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: [media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com image 850x567]


Whooooah boy! The article should've come with a trigger warning for "conservatives"


On this site? Nah.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This one time a banned camp.  But who's counting.
 
anuran
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: The ones that would be helped won't read the books.   The ones that read them don't need the help.


The ones who read them.will know more stuff and be exposed to good ideas. They will  be helped
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Having drag queens read the books to kids may be a bit over the top and fuel the parents resolve that these books are bad and their decisions are correct.
The kid in that picture looks confused, I would be also.


Not as confused as a guy who thinks the pee hole is the clit.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: [media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com image 850x567]


Whooooah boy! The article should've come with a trigger warning for "conservatives"


Typical of a liberal to pretend that the picture is completely normal and approprate to show to children, even though Miss Kitty's eyeshadow clearly clashes with her headpiece.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Kinda sad my very first thought was hoping they have some sort of security.
I dig it though.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.