(MSN)   Sherriff blames Biden for being overrun by the Mexican cartels crossing the boarder into Idaho to sell meth because as we all know, it's only the cartels that know to cook meth   (msn.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't the Idaho Republican party call Biden's election illegitimate?  Fark Idaho.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idaho's only border is with Canada.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No blame for the 6 states between your dumb potato asses and the Mexico border?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, yes, the infamous Canuckistani Meth Triangle. Meth to fentanyl to Timbits. If only there was some way to stop the hordes of Canucks rolling across our borders with their drugs and sweetooths.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Didn't the Idaho Republican party call Biden's election illegitimate?  Fark Idaho.


Fark Idaho!
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Canyon County sheriffs office is having a lot of problems. I think he's trying to motivate his defenders by blaming Biden instead of his own incompetence.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This big government that I hate for overreaching needs to do something!
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Idaho's only border is with Canada.


gringos
Youtube wuysyatYqnw
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When did MSN start republishing Fox News stories?  Or did Fox News make an AP-like feed for others to use?
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My family's been threatened by these gangs, by the cartel membership. They tried to kidnap my daughter years ago.

Who was President 'years ago' when this supposedly happened?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they hadn't done such a good job destroying the artisanal, mom and pop meth labs, then the Mexican superlabs would never have been able to take the market.

Why does Idaho hate small business?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ponzholio: "My family's been threatened by these gangs, by the cartel membership. They tried to kidnap my daughter years ago.

Who was President 'years ago' when this supposedly happened?


Eisenhower, probably
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is especially similar to the old man in rural Maine fortifying his house for the impending raids of MS-13.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why does god fearing Idaho have such an insatiable appetite for meth?  Get back to church and pray harder.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I had a cross boarder at my B&B who threatened to not pay, so I threw a scone at him.
 
tuxq
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
If Mexico had substantial oil reserves, the cartels wouldn't be a thing. Well, they would, but at least the CIA would run them.
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sheriff Donahue is a classic example of an oxygen thief.  Too goddamned stupid to live, and working hard to prove it to everyone he can.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GoodCopBadCop: Why does god fearing Idaho have such an insatiable appetite for meth?  Get back to church and pray harder.


I'm guessing it's all of the compounds in northern Idaho.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No, you're being overrun by neo-Nazis from Oregon, because Portland kicked them out.

Jfc.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You know who also knows how to cook meth?  Some pretty good stuff (from what I hear).

images.indianexpress.comView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GoodCopBadCop: Why does god fearing Idaho have such an insatiable appetite for meth?  Get back to church and pray harder.


Don't do drugs with strangers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcMIeyjggbM
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I can't stop seeing it.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They should pray harder
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Are there any sane sheriffs in this entire country?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hey...not *all* of us here in Idaho are as idiotic as that chucklefuck.
 
triptheory
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Donahue said he has had numerous hospitalizations of deputies just from being in contact with the potent drug."

Stopped reading here. Transdermal or airborne exposure is near impossible. Maybe it's because this moran sheriff has all of his deputies scared to death based on disinformation.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Hey...not *all* of us here in Idaho are as idiotic as that chucklefark.


My sincere apologies to any sane Idahoan who can't bail.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
anyone want to place any bets that this guy is an official dues paying member to that totally not made up 'constitutional sheriffs' organization that believes that the sheriff is the highest power in every county because he's 'elected'... this is the stuff that the bundy ranch clowns were into also... basically an offshoot of the sovereign citizen nut pile.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Constitutional_Sheriffs_and_Peace_Officers_Association
 
starsrift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If I were a sheriff in Idaho, I wouldn't be looking to Mexico to blame for imported drugs. At least meth. The funniest part about organized crime in Vancouver and Vancouver's status as a major traffic city for the flow of drugs in North America is that any time they try to increase customs checks on cargo, the US cries foul.

The only meaningful impact in the last ten years on organized crime has been the rise of the BC NDP. They're apparently harder to bribe than the BC Liberals, though not impossible. So we've seen a bit more violence on the streets as a result. like the shooting up in Whistler last Sunday.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Hey...not *all* of us here in Idaho are as idiotic as that chucklefark.


The only experience I have with Idaho was driving thru the panhandle and getting my balls fondled by your cops looking for meth. We didn't want to meet the locals, some of which I assume are 'good people'.
 
anfrind
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

triptheory: "Donahue said he has had numerous hospitalizations of deputies just from being in contact with the potent drug."

Stopped reading here. Transdermal or airborne exposure is near impossible. Maybe it's because this moran sheriff has all of his deputies scared to death based on disinformation.


Transdermal exposure is a valid concern for cops.  But only because they are so weak.
 
nytmare
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: "My family's been threatened by these gangs, by the cartel membership. They tried to kidnap my daughter years ago.

Who was President 'years ago' when this supposedly happened?


That I don't know. I'd like to get to the bottom of that.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I guess build a wall around Idaho. No one in or out.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
B'52 - Private Idaho - HQ
Youtube yXmnmvDl-ao
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Blaming Biden for something he has control over? What's his Fark handle?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
cops hate competing with cartels when it comes to selling meth.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So, he's angry about the competition lowering prices during this inflationary period?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sofa King Smart: anyone want to place any bets that this guy is an official dues paying member to that totally not made up 'constitutional sheriffs' organization that believes that the sheriff is the highest power in every county because he's 'elected'... this is the stuff that the bundy ranch clowns were into also... basically an offshoot of the sovereign citizen nut pile.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Constitutional_Sheriffs_and_Peace_Officers_Association


Seems like the FBI should arrest them all. And, like yesterday.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well calling the DHS idiotic is certainly a way to motivate them. Of course it's not a GOOD way.
 
Bslim
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Are there any sane sheriffs in this entire country?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


No.
 
encephlavator
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Didn't the Idaho Republican party call Biden's election illegitimate?  Fark Idaho.


Good, good late the Idaho hate flow through you. No one should move to Idaho or even visit. Phoenix gets all the attention but It's 115º right now in Idaho and only 93º in Phoenix, only 100º in Vegas. In the winter it gets to 40º below zero and stays that way for 3 straight months. The only jobs are $10 minimum wage if you can find one. Raw sewage flows in Idaho rivers. YUCK!

BTW, you might want to educate yourself about the true size of the Mexican meth problem. Here's a recent article from that loony conservative rag called The Atlantic: I don't know if I'd even call it meth anymore.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: If they hadn't done such a good job destroying the artisanal, mom and pop meth labs, then the Mexican superlabs would never have been able to take the market.

Why does Idaho hate small business?


If you see him, you will understand that El Chapo is also a small businessman oppressed by the government.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maybe We Don't Need Sheriffs - SOME MORE NEWS
Youtube gt5I3V5hWkU
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Take your hat off indoors you bumpkin farking rube ffs. Note the lack of tie and perfectly posed crucifix. He smells like a farking racist and the story about the cartels coming for his teenage daughter is some farking grade-a bullshine. Only folks cooking meth up there are the militia with compounds.
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

triptheory: "Donahue said he has had numerous hospitalizations of deputies just from being in contact with the potent drug."

Stopped reading here. Transdermal or airborne exposure is near impossible. Maybe it's because this moran sheriff has all of his deputies scared to death based on disinformation.


https://futurism.com/neoscope/cops-fentanyl-vids
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hmm, Canyon County, huh?  Hey, sheriff, you sure it was Mexico?  Because it sounds like your voters.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Idaho's only border is with Canada.


And there's only 1 lane that's ever open at the Bonners Ferry border crossing (the only legal place to cross it), and even with that it's rarely a long wait, and always longer to get into Idaho than it is into BC.
 
minorshan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

tuxq: [Fark user image image 425x566]If Mexico had substantial oil reserves, the cartels wouldn't be a thing. Well, they would, but at least the CIA would run them.


Didn't the CIA basically give them start up capital with crack?
 
