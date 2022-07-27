 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Emmanuel, don't do it   (bbc.com) divider line
    Automobile, Mr Wade, Truck, executive chef, Malmesbury, Driving, Wiltshire Police, nearby Old Bell Hotel  
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good job Emmanuel. You caught the bad guy. Have a phone to peck at.
 
GRCooper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get some, Emmanuel!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The is like the 14th time this story has been posted here.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Enjoy this dramatic recreation of that tragic event.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: The is like the 14th time this story has been posted here.


And its funny every time!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ehhh, I mean, let's not be rash......

nationalturk.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Threepeat! One more and we've got a set of brass knuckles!
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Emus:  More effective than the Uvalde police force.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Rod Hull & Emu on the Late Late Show
Youtube EjV60Lv0GJo
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Threepeat! One more and we've got a set of brass knuckles!


Even if we get brass knuckles the emu still has the upper hand!
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: The is like the 14th time this story has been posted here.


The 14th time a story about a man being attacked by emus after a traffic accident has been posted?
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: abhorrent1: The is like the 14th time this story has been posted here.

The 14th time a story about a man being attacked by emus after a traffic accident has been posted?


Dang that LiMu!
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe the emu got pissed off because they made it watch the Liberty Mutual commercials.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Is it me or does it look like Doug should be on a list somewhere? Maybe he should be named Chester? Looks like he needs to sit down over there?
 
Tentacle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Emus:  More effective than the Uvalde police force.


Also more effective:
th.bing.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
3rd greenlight for this story....that I know of.

/could be 14
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Lot of people in here just assuming it's a repeat and not a reference.
 
