(Some Guy)   Flipper is pissed and not going to take it anymore   (oicanadian.com) divider line
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
local authorities encouraging visitors to stay away from the marine mammal

How are you supposed to know which one is Bitey?
Does he look different from a dolphin that won't take a chunk out of your ass?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is this a Japanese pretext for "culling the local dolphins in the name of safety" then holding a barbecued dolphin festival?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTFA: According to local media, at least ten incidents involving dolphin bites have been reported to agents at this beach, which has officially opened for the tourist season since July 9.

A local official told AFP that firefighters had been contacted about two incidents involving two men in their 40s who were bathing in the area.

No means no, dudes. Stop trying to fark the dolphin.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: local authorities encouraging visitors to stay away from the marine mammal

How are you supposed to know which one is Bitey?
Does he look different from a dolphin that won't take a chunk out of your ass?


He has a checkered red napkin tied around his neck and he's holding a fork.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dolphin bites kan be pretti nasti
 
buravirgil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Can't imagine why dolphins would be upset or want revenge on to defend themselves humans

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Me: Why is Jaws so mad and attacking people at the beach

Aquaman: I told him his mother farked Flipper.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So long and we're taking all the goddamned fish.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
South Park: Fuck You Dolphin!
Youtube 78YWVaBUmuY
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: local authorities encouraging visitors to stay away from the marine mammal

How are you supposed to know which one is Bitey?
Does he look different from a dolphin that won't take a chunk out of your ass?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/It's obvious, really.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Denjiro
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
OMG! It's a giant dolphin with rabies!
Youtube yB5jWyvLymk
 
ThirstyCraig
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The have demanded a sacrifice"
Flipper - Sacrifice (1983 music video)
Youtube u4ZLkl15_d8
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I thought dolphins were more rapey than bitey
 
polle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I just read a story about Japanese monkeys attacking babies and now this . Have Japanese animals decided to form an alliance with  Australian friends .
 
Truthman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Flipper - Sex Bomb
Youtube WXRvPPS2VkQ
 
