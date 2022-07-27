 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Sometimes a pickle is just a pickle   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Silly, Art, ceiling of an Auckland art gallery, artwork consisting of a single slice of pickle, artist's gallery, Australian artist Matthew Griffin, Auckland, new works, Australia call  
Zizzowop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's a Banksy pickle?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I find it somewhat derivative.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Posted without incident?
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's not the pickle, it's the barrel it's stuck in.
 
Chimpy McSquirrel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Was it going where no man has gone before?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think it's great when artists deliberately point out the bullshiat notion that anything can be 'art'. It's like going to a wine tasting for utter snobs and replacing all of the wine with stuff from a box.
 
Nullav
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Still saner than NFTs.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The gesture would be a work of genius . . .


if it were 1914 or so, and they had beat the Dadaists to the punch, so to speak
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I think it's great when artists deliberately point out the bullshiat notion that anything can be 'art'. It's like going to a wine tasting for utter snobs and replacing all of the wine with stuff from a box.


Is it a BS notion, though? After Duchamp, it is clear that anything can be art based upon 1) the artist's intention 2) the agreement of the audience to receive the work as art. Such gestures free us from the inane question "is it art?" so that we can ask a better question: "It it good art, on its own terms?"
 
